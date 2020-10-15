Social Heat
Sheryl Lee Ralph is PISSED About Kanye West Being on Ballot! Tells Wendy: ‘I Almost Threw Up’ / WATCH
*As many of you already know, this is an important election this year.
Besides Joe Biden and Donald Trump getting the attention for their campaigns, Kanye West has remained adamant about his presidential run as well, and to some people’s surprise, his name has actually appeared on the ballot in some states.
However, one person who was not here for seeing Kanye’s name on the ballot when she went to do early voting, was the legendary #SherylLeeRalph.
While appearing on the Wendy Williams Show, Sheryl expressed how upset she was to see Kanye’s name on the ballot.
“I voted early, and when I saw Rocky and Kanye on the ballot I almost threw up,” Ralph said. “I was so upset, I said, ‘Why would you do this? Why would you create such an awful distraction in this, a very important election?’”
Credibility Problem? Ice Cube Says He Hasn’t Endorsed ANYONE Despite Working with Trump on ‘Platinum Plan’
*Trump senior advisor Katrina Pierson sent social media into a frenzy on Wednesday after she publicly thanked Hip-Hop icon Ice Cube for helping with assisting the President on developing “The Platinum Plan.”
Pierson said in a tweet:
“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/p… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”
Fans quickly began criticizing the entertainer with some even labeling him a “hypocrite.” Cube, 51, eventually spoke out to clarify his role. He said: “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”
This Thursday, he hopped on Twitter to speak out again. He said:
“Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. In another tweet, he quotes the Washington Times article which pointed out that he once “rapped about arresting Trump.” He added: “I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap.”
While responding to a fan who showed him an old tweet where he said he would never endorse Trump (“never endorse a mothaf–ka like Donald Trump”), Cube says it ain’t true.
“I haven’t endorsed anybody,” the rapper/actor/entrepreneur and now political activist tweeted.
Kamala Harris Campaign Suspends Travel After Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus
*There’s big news coming out of Senator Kamala Harris‘ camp this morning. The Democratic Vice presidential candidate will pause her campaign travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.
The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was “not in close contact” with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. However, Harris will still pause her travel “out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution,” the campaign said.
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Harris will return to the trail by Monday, Oct. 19 — but maintain “a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities” until then.
Additionally, he campaign is also suspending travel for Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband.
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.
The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.
Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.
Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8pm Eastern.
Ice Cube Defends Helping Trump Develop ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black Americans
*Ice Cube is catching heat for working with Donald Trump’s administration on their Platinum Plan for Black Americans.
The 51-year-old rapper and actor has defended himself amid the backlash after senior presidential advisor Katrina Pierson revealed on Twitter that he had “stepped up” to help them address issues affecting the Black community, Yahoo reports.
Cube took to social media to address how he was approached by Democrat and Republican leaders about his own Contract with Black America initiative.
“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Cube tweeted.
Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan
ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR
Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾
— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020
When one user accused him of turning to the “dark side,” Cube said of both political parties:
“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.(sic)”
Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” which is a four-year plan, includes a $500 billion package for the Black community and aims to create 3 million new jobs and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.
Ice Cube previously hit up social media to drop a video titled, “What’s In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote.
The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”
Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020
The hip-hop icon took social media in August to call out liberal lawmakers, saying they haven’t done enough to show they deserve the vote of Black people in the upcoming presidential election.
“So, over the last four days the Democratic National Party held their convention,” said Cube. “Lots of people getting up there and talking and, everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don’t care damn near. What I didn’t hear is, ‘What’s in it for us?’ What’s in it for the Black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties? What’s in it for us, for real?”
“The end game is to get a candidate to adopt this plan because it’s needed for Black America,” said Cube.
WATCH:
But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1
— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020
