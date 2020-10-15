Public Enemy Releases Animated Video for new Single ‘Grid’ Ft. Cypress Hill & Geo. Clinton / WATCH

*New York, NY – Public Enemy’s single “Grid” featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton “is a love letter to hip-hop’s golden era (and the classic Def Jam roster’s role in it), full of withering political analysis, blistering boom-bap and rap-rock productions (Vulture).”

Today, the group has released an animated video for the single directed by Ice the Endless, with background by ThatOneDudeZach and visual effects by RMELL and ARTJCON. The track and video for “Grid” is the latest from PE’s recent album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, and the group performed the song along with Cypress Hill on CBS’s special live broadcast of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, September 29th immediately following the first presidential debate. “Grid Watch the new video HERE and the performance HERE.

The album marked the group’s historic return to Def Jam Recordings and includes guest appearances by Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys. Listen to the full album HERE.

Previous singles from What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Include “Fight the Power: Remix 2020,” a powerful reimagining of their classic track featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove and riveted audiences at the 2020 BET Awards; and “State of the Union (STFU)” which holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign, produced by DJ Premier.

Public Enemy have proven that rebellion is more than the sound of a musical genre, the culture of a social class, or the color of a skin; it is an unmovable, unmistakable state of mind and heart. PE is hellbent on creating change where it is needed most. Determined to give voice to those who have long been ignored, unafraid to question institutional injustices, and intent on challenging any and all obstacles to social justice, Public Enemy have resisted with unprecedented intensity and eloquence.

Their classic albums are the soundtrack to hip-hop’s rise as a form of social and political commentary. 1988’s It Takes a Nation of Millions To Hold Us Back was, and still is, one of the most important records ever made, with Rolling Stone recently naming it the #15 Greatest Album of All Time and The New York Times added it to their list of “25 Most Significant Albums of the Last Century.” Fear of a Black Planet–also named on the Rolling Stone list–features PE anthems including the original version of “Fight The Power,” “911 Is a Joke” and “Welcome To The Terrordome.”

As America faces a fresh rebellion against racial division and social inequality, it is no surprise that the world looks to hip-hop’s original champions of change to continue the fight alongside them. What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is available now at www.publicenemy.com, along with exclusive Public Enemy merchandise.

