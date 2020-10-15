Music
Public Enemy Releases Animated Video for new Single ‘Grid’ Ft. Cypress Hill & Geo. Clinton / WATCH
*New York, NY – Public Enemy’s single “Grid” featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton “is a love letter to hip-hop’s golden era (and the classic Def Jam roster’s role in it), full of withering political analysis, blistering boom-bap and rap-rock productions (Vulture).”
Today, the group has released an animated video for the single directed by Ice the Endless, with background by ThatOneDudeZach and visual effects by RMELL and ARTJCON. The track and video for “Grid” is the latest from PE’s recent album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, and the group performed the song along with Cypress Hill on CBS’s special live broadcast of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, September 29th immediately following the first presidential debate. “Grid Watch the new video HERE and the performance HERE.
The album marked the group’s historic return to Def Jam Recordings and includes guest appearances by Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys. Listen to the full album HERE.
Previous singles from What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Include “Fight the Power: Remix 2020,” a powerful reimagining of their classic track featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove and riveted audiences at the 2020 BET Awards; and “State of the Union (STFU)” which holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign, produced by DJ Premier.
Public Enemy have proven that rebellion is more than the sound of a musical genre, the culture of a social class, or the color of a skin; it is an unmovable, unmistakable state of mind and heart. PE is hellbent on creating change where it is needed most. Determined to give voice to those who have long been ignored, unafraid to question institutional injustices, and intent on challenging any and all obstacles to social justice, Public Enemy have resisted with unprecedented intensity and eloquence.
Their classic albums are the soundtrack to hip-hop’s rise as a form of social and political commentary. 1988’s It Takes a Nation of Millions To Hold Us Back was, and still is, one of the most important records ever made, with Rolling Stone recently naming it the #15 Greatest Album of All Time and The New York Times added it to their list of “25 Most Significant Albums of the Last Century.” Fear of a Black Planet–also named on the Rolling Stone list–features PE anthems including the original version of “Fight The Power,” “911 Is a Joke” and “Welcome To The Terrordome.”
As America faces a fresh rebellion against racial division and social inequality, it is no surprise that the world looks to hip-hop’s original champions of change to continue the fight alongside them. What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is available now at www.publicenemy.com, along with exclusive Public Enemy merchandise.
The Moment the Billboard Music Awards Stopped: Watch John Legend’s Piano Performance of ‘Never Break’
*John Legend has had some moving performances of his material at too many award shows to count, but none like the one Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards.
When he opened with the whisper, “This is for Chrissy,” you knew you were about to need some tissue. Legend poured his whole heart into “Never Break,” which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen less than two weeks after they announced the loss of their pregnancy.
Eyes pooled with tears, Legend willed his way through such lyrics as, “We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break,” and, “As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain.”
Watch below:
Being Ghost ‘Was Scary’ Admits Omari Hardwick in EUR Exclusive Clip from TV One’s UNCENSORED / Watch
*The great thing about good actors is that for the most part, you never really know what they are thinking or what their fears are because they get paid to pretend to be someone else and portray their character’s feelings.
Such is the case with Omari Hardwick. In the EUR exclusive clip above, he flat out admits that taking on the role of Ghost in the STARZ hit series “Power” scared the crap out of the actor because it squarely put the focus on him.
“I just wasn’t used to that. Not in nature or nurture,” the actor says somewhat uncomfortably. “That was the first job I had that was asking me to be number one.”
About Omari Hardwick
Omari Hardwick was born in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III, an attorney. Growing up in Decatur, Georgia, Hardwick wrote poetry on a regular basis and participated in many sports. Omari excelled in sports, which eventually led him to a football scholarship for University of Georgia. Even though he was a star on the field, Hardwick minored in theater and focused on poetry. After graduation, Hardwick initially pursued a career in football, hoping to join the San Diego Chargers. He declared himself for the NFL Draft where he was not selected and returned to acting. As a struggling actor, Hardwick did odd jobs in order to pay for acting classes. After being unsuccessful, he started living in his car and he finally got his break in the 2004 TV movie Sucker Free City. Hardwick is best known for his role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick on the Starz hit drama Power.
About UNCENSORED
The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes haunted – their careers.This season also includes five bonus episodes including UNCENSORED: Black Girl Magic, UNCENSORED: Scandals, UNCENSORED: Hip-Hop, UNCENSORED: Black Hollywood and UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words. UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production. For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversations by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSORED Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.
BLIND ITEM: The Actor and the Crusader of Justice
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In the past I have spoken about some very disturbing issues as it relates to the acts of this A list mostly movie actor. His actions have caused him to have to sell his soul even more and sell off assets to make sure his reputation doesn’t take a hit and affect his income. One of the people who digs into his past the most is a person he used to have a relationship with. She almost went down because of his actions, so she is a crusader in bringing him to justice.
The latest thing she learned he was involved in also happened in a country outside the US. Most, if not all happen outside the US where he can throw out his money and fame and get away with things. Prior to them being a couple he was caught up in one of the biggest scandals in the history of the country when it comes to the abuse of kids, tweens and teens. It also involved filming them engaged in sex acts with each other and adults. In the very first police report, the name of the actor pops up. It also showed up in some investigation notes, three days into the case. The name never shows up again. It went poof. When the ex asked some questions, she was told the right people were arrested and convicted and that the actor’s name being mentioned twice was the figment of the imagination of the accused. Yeah, they just randomly decided to use that name twice.
Can you guess the A list mostly movie actor?
