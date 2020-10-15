Social Heat
Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Takes A Stab At Defending ‘Cuties’: It’s ‘Very Misunderstood’
*Netflix co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos is defending the platform’s controversial French arthouse feature ‘Cuties;’ claiming it’s “very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely within the US. Recently, Sarandos participated in a Q&A, reflecting on the platform’s global growth over the past four years. During, he spoke on their vision expanded well past North America
“It’s a little surprising in 2020 America that we’re having a discussion about censoring storytelling,” Sarandos says. “It’s a film that is very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely within the United States. The film speaks for itself. It’s a very personal coming of age film, it’s the director’s story and the film has obviously played very well at Sundance without any of this controversy and played in theaters throughout Europe without any of this controversy.”
Meanwhile, the streaming giant is facing an indictment in Texas, after a grand jury in Tyler hit them last month on criminal charges for promoting content that “depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created.” In response, the company stated, “’Cuties‘ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”
WE KNEW THIS WAS GONNA HAPPEN: Cardi B Confirms Divorce from Offset on Hold After They Reunited for Her Birthday
Politics
Sheryl Lee Ralph is PISSED About Kanye West Being on Ballot! Tells Wendy: ‘I Almost Threw Up’ / WATCH
*As many of you already know, this is an important election this year.
Besides Joe Biden and Donald Trump getting the attention for their campaigns, Kanye West has remained adamant about his presidential run as well, and to some people’s surprise, his name has actually appeared on the ballot in some states.
However, one person who was not here for seeing Kanye’s name on the ballot when she went to do early voting, was the legendary #SherylLeeRalph.
While appearing on the Wendy Williams Show, Sheryl expressed how upset she was to see Kanye’s name on the ballot.
“I voted early, and when I saw Rocky and Kanye on the ballot I almost threw up,” Ralph said. “I was so upset, I said, ‘Why would you do this? Why would you create such an awful distraction in this, a very important election?’”
MUST READ: Credibility Problem? Ice Cube Says He Hasn’t Endorsed ANYONE Despite Working with Trump on ‘Platinum Plan’
Social Heat
They’re Still Not BIG Enough: Freaky IG Model Wants the ‘Biggest Cheeks in the World!’
*And WHAT do we have here?! An Instagram model claiming to have the biggest “cheeks in the world” is not happy with her size because she thinks they’re actually too “small.”
According to the Daily Star, Anastasia Pokreshchuk, who has spent thousands of dollars to enhance her cheekbones wants to go bigger. “You may think that they are too big but I think that they’re a little bit small, I need to refresh them again soon,” the 39-year-old said according to the outlet.
Anastasia, from Kyiv, Ukraine, shared that she first got cheek injections when she was 26-years-old. But she stopped counting after years went on. “After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them. I love them, I want them to look like this, and I’m very happy.” She added, “I regularly inject other parts of my face myself. I understand that they look weird for other people but I don’t mind.”
THIS IS INTERESTING: Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post
Social Heat
Is Travis Scott Being Used by McDonald’s to Cover Up Ongoing Racial Discrimination Lawsuits?
*Amid their successful collaborations with Travis Scott and Latin star J Balvin, McDonald’s is denying cover up allegations while they face two major racial discrimination lawsuits filed against them by current and former Black employees and franchise owners.
Per The Washington Post, one lawsuit, filed by two former executives in January 2020, claim the chain “conducted a ruthless purge” of its Black leaders and fostered a “hostile and abusive work environment” for Black executives and franchise owners.
A second lawsuit, filed in September and comprised of 52 Black franchise owners, claims they were subjected to “systematic and covert racial discrimination” since the 1980s.
Meanwhile, two race historians, Marcia Chatelain and Chin Jou, are claiming the company “should be in the doghouse when it comes to African Americans right now.”
However, in a response to XXL, a rep says, “Any claim that McDonald’s collaboration with Travis Scott was launched in response to recent litigation is completely false. We teamed up with Travis—and our newest celebrity partner, J Balvin—because of their love for the McDonald’s brand, their widespread appeal and their loyal following among our younger customers and our crew.”
THINK SHE’s BEING TRUTHFUL? K. Michelle Reveals She’s Being Harassed, Stalked and Extorted
