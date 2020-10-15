‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Heather’s Got Some Jealousy Issues [WATCH]

*On Thursday, October 15, “The Real” ladies discuss a theory that women who stand by men who cheat, are cheaters themselves. Co-host Adrienne Houghton has an idea, based on her own experience, about why some women stay with their cheating men.

And which of the hosts are in relationships with men who spend more money than they do? One of those guys makes a cameo appearance to plead his case!

Then, This is Us’ Asante Blackk and his father Ayize Ma’at pay a visit to the ladies to talk about their Netflix anthology series Social Distance. Asante shares that his co-star Sterling K. Brown has been a mentor to him in his budding career and reveals the bond he has developed with fellow cast member Niles Fitch.

Later, Leah Remini pops in to discuss her new podcast Fair Game.

Adrienne Has a Theory About Why Women Stay With Men That Cheat

Adrienne & Jeannie Are Both With Men Who Shop More Than They Do

Asante Blackk on Sterling K. Brown Being a Mentor and His Friendship With Niles Fitch

Adrienne Has a Theory About Why Women Stay With Men That Cheat

Adrienne Houghton: There’s something to be said about a woman who stands by when a man continues and perpetually cheats on her. At some point, you have to ask yourself, “Why is she staying?” And, um, a lot of us have known people, and I have personally known people who have stayed because of either status or money or income. And they feel like they can’t go, but their feelings aren’t hurt anymore. They’re not in love with that person. When they find out that the person is cheating on them for the seventeenth millionth hundredth time, they’re like (shrugs) “Kanye Shrug“ to the situation. Because in reality their heart isn’t in it anymore, either. Um, so I think, to some extent, be aware of how someone reacts to you cheating on them. If there is no reaction… pay attention to that, folks. Something’s going on. Maybe they don’t love you…

Garcelle Beauvais: Oh!

Adrienne: Maybe they’re not in love with you. Because, Garcelle I’m sure that you can really drive this home… Any time I’ve ever been cheated on, I couldn’t go back. Like, I loved the person so much that I was out of my mind. I couldn’t think straight, I couldn’t just be like, “You know what? I think we’re gonna work through this.” I was like (screams). Like, I was losing it. So, that’s because I actually really loved the person. Then I’ve been cheated on by others and go (makes an uninterested face, blinks, and shrugs), and I can stay…

(Garcelle laughs)

Adrienne: Until I can figure out what my next move is. But, the initial reaction wasn’t something crazy. It was because, at that point, I was already out of love with that person. I was no longer in love with them…

Garcelle: I get that.

Adrienne: I didn’t really– I just didn’t know what the next move was and I was mapping my life out. But…

Garcelle: Right.

Adrienne: Definitely two different reactions.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.