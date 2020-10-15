Entertainment
Kanye West is on the 2020 California Ballot as a VP Candidate Whether He Likes it Or Not
*When you get your California election ballot soon – that’s if you don’t have it already –expect to see Kanye West’s name on it.
The 43-year-old rapper and business mogul is on the California ballot as the candidate for vice president on the American Independent Party (AIP) ticket. The presidential candidate on the AIP ticket is San Diego-based Mexican American businessman Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra.
Founded in 1967, the AIP is a far-right political party and is one of the fastest growing political organizations in the state with nearly half a million registered members, according to an LA Times survey. Many of those Californians say, though, they did not realize they had registered with the party and were not informed about its platform that is pro-life, anti-gay marriage, anti-gun control and anti-immigration.
The AIP is also the party that nominated racist and segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace for president in 1968. The party also nominated Pres. Trump for president in 2016, although the current POTUS did not accept or acknowledge the honor.
Geurra, a 66-year-old car dealer, has appeared on the ballot in several races around California and in other parts of the country running for POTUS, senator, governor and mayor.
Both West and Guerra say they were not informed about their nominations by the AIP before their names appeared on the 2020 California ballot. In different races for political office, Guerra has been affiliated with the Reform Party, the American Delta Party, Natural Law Party, Alliance Party, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.
“I am campaigning to be next president of our great country – not vice president,” West said in a statement last week after news broke that the AIP had put him on its ticket. “The political party in California that listed my name as its VP candidate has done so without my knowledge.”
Instead of voting for him as the vice-presidential candidate on the AIP ticket, West is asking Californians to write him in for president at the bottom of the ticket.
“Californians, I ask you for your vote for president and urge you to write in ‘Kanye West,’” he says.
On the Fourth of July, West announced his own campaign for the United States presidency on the “Birthday Party” ticket.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States,” West tweeted on Independence Day, followed by the hasthtag #vision2020.
So far, West is on the ballot in 12 states on the “Birthday Party” ticket. They are Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Vermont, Oklahoma, Utah, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, and Colorado.
He missed deadlines to file in 28 other states, including California.
AIP vice chairman Markham Robinson has admitted he wants to steal votes away from Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 general election. He says another reason the party nominated West is his faith.
“His platform was really pretty good. We loved the fact that he used scriptural references to justify his points,” Robinson told Newsweek.
Tanu Henry | California Black Media
Gizelle Bryant & Others Host Bravo Media’s ‘Race In America: Our Vote Counts’ on Sunday Nov. 1
*NEW YORK — Bravo counts down to the election of a lifetime with a pivotal conversation, “Race in America: Our Vote Counts,” airing Sunday, November 1, at 10 PM ET/PT.
The special will also be simulcast on E!. In this election, the Black vote is more important than ever before. Ten Bravolebrities and celebs are coming together to talk about the issues America faces today and to put it all in the context of Black history. The 90-minute special from Executive Producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran is produced by Lauren Grace Media.
Kandi Burruss is also an Executive Producer. For a sneak peek, please visit: https://www.bravotv.com/videos/your-first-look-at-race-in-america-our-vote-counts
Host Nina Parker returns to the roundtable with celebs from across the NBC broadcast and cable entertainment networks for an open dialogue on the power of the black vote on both a local and national level. The discussion will also cover the vital role that local elections play in changing the system, the changes this new generation can make with their vote, and what effect the pandemic could have on people going to the polls. From the doctors speaking on how to safely vote in person to an emotional conversation on Black people’s voting experience and how it has affected them more than any other race in the country, this compelling special strives to educate, speak to the key issues, and ignite Americans to exercise their right to vote. The panelists include:
Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
Dr. Britten Cole from “Married to Medicine Los Angeles”
Zuri Hall from “Access Hollywood”
Dr. Heavenly Kimes from “Married to Medicine Atlanta”
Dr. Damon Kimes from “Married to Medicine Atlanta”
Tamica Lee from “Southern Charm New Orleans”
Jon Moody from “Southern Charm New Orleans”
Dr. Wendy Osefo from “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
Barry Smith from “Southern Charm New Orleans”
Justin Sylvester from “E! News”
“Race in America: Our Vote Counts” is produced for Bravo by Lauren Grace Media with Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran serving as executive producers. Kandi Burrus is also an Executive Producer.
Sandra Lajoie
[email protected]
Steve Harvey and Shark Tank’s Daymond John Team-Up to Give Advice to Young Entrepreneurs // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – where Steve Harvey sits down with twins Aaron and David Cabello who have used their entrepreneurial skills to help connect their community to Black-owned restaurants as the creators of Philly’s first Black-owned delivery service app, Black and Mobile.
Now serving in the Atlanta and Detroit area, Steve virtually surprised the twins with an appearance by “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
Watch the new episode above
- Episode Title: The Twin Brothers Changing the Food Delivery Game
- Description: Twins Aaron and David started with an idea: a food delivery app that highlights Black businesses. That idea has grown enough to catch a lot of eyes – including “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
Some words of advice & wisdom from Daymond John on how they can grow their business include:
- “I think they’ve expressed what they’re doing and their offering and their projections for what they want to do in an articulate way.”
- “A lot of corporations have grants, especially for minority-owned businesses, and this is free money that they want to give. They just want to know that the money is being used in the right way.”
- “I want to gift you both my digital course – it’s called Daymond on Demand – it helps you start, scale, and grow your business.”
Hannah Macdonald
Beck Media
[email protected]
First Look: Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha in 1950’s Love Story ‘Sylvie’s Love’ (Trailer)
*Sometimes the right love comes at the wrong time.”
That’s the tagline for “Sylvie’s Love,” a new film that features Nnamdi Asomugha among the producers, Tessa Thompson among the executive producers and both actors in the starring roles. Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer ahead of its Christmas Day premiere on the streaming service.
Here’s Amazon’s synopsis:
In “Sylvie’s Love,” the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.
Watch the trailer below:
