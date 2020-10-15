Coronavirus
Kamala Harris Campaign Suspends Travel After Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus
*There’s big news coming out of Senator Kamala Harris‘ camp this morning. The Democratic Vice presidential candidate will pause her campaign travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.
The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was “not in close contact” with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. However, Harris will still pause her travel “out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution,” the campaign said.
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Harris will return to the trail by Monday, Oct. 19 — but maintain “a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities” until then.
Additionally, he campaign is also suspending travel for Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband.
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.
The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.
Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.
Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8pm Eastern.
VIDEO: How NJ’s Most Segregated County Fueled COVID: Racism & Coronavirus Made a ‘Vicious Circle’
*Housing segregation has made New Jersey ripe for the pandemic’s spread, according to a new six-part series in USA TODAY that examines how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
One of the stories focuses on NJ’s Essex County, home to some of the most segregated and impoverished communities in the U.S., where some residents jam together in cramped apartments, multi-generational homes and housing projects. Essex County was among the top 10 in the country for its death rate from the novel coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic, and still hovers in the top 15 months later.
New Jersey leaders try to address the inequities that allowed COVID-19 to hit parts of Essex County harder than communities that have more whites. They point to decades of housing policies – some unspoken, some written – that banned white property owners from selling homes to Black buyers. Those practices also excluded Black residents from the midcentury homeownership and wealth-building boom, and they kept communities of color concentrated in often poor and neglected neighborhoods.
Below, a video from the story by USA TODAY writers Deborah Barfield Berry and Kameel Stanley.
Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’
*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.
The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.
The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.
“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”
Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.
“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”
I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all..
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”
Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]
*Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, telling fans that he’s “down but not out.”
The 35-year-old singer shared the news on social media on Monday.
“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Songz said in a video message posted to Instagram. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”
“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”
Check out his COVID announcement via the IG video below.
View this post on Instagram
Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾
The singer also revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and he believes his death was COVID-related.
“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”
President Trump announced on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news coincided with the confirmation that White House aide Hope Hicks also contracted the potentially fatal contagion.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process,” Trump tweeted on Friday.
Hicks reportedly started feeling unwell while in Minnesota last week. Following news of her diagnosis, deputy spokesperson Judd Deere released the following statement:
“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”
Trump has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, previously calling it a Democratic hoax.
