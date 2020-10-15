Ice Cube Defends Helping Trump Develop ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black Americans

*Ice Cube is catching heat for working with Donald Trump’s administration on their Platinum Plan for Black Americans.

The 51-year-old rapper and actor has defended himself amid the backlash after senior presidential advisor Katrina Pierson revealed on Twitter that he had “stepped up” to help them address issues affecting the Black community, Yahoo reports.

Cube took to social media to address how he was approached by Democrat and Republican leaders about his own Contract with Black America initiative.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Cube tweeted.

READ MORE: Ice Cube Questions Democrats: ‘What’s in it for the Black Community?’ / WATCH

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

When one user accused him of turning to the “dark side,” Cube said of both political parties:

“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.(sic)”

Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” which is a four-year plan, includes a $500 billion package for the Black community and aims to create 3 million new jobs and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.

Ice Cube previously hit up social media to drop a video titled, “What’s In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote.

The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”

Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”

Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

The hip-hop icon took social media in August to call out liberal lawmakers, saying they haven’t done enough to show they deserve the vote of Black people in the upcoming presidential election.

“So, over the last four days the Democratic National Party held their convention,” said Cube. “Lots of people getting up there and talking and, everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don’t care damn near. What I didn’t hear is, ‘What’s in it for us?’ What’s in it for the Black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties? What’s in it for us, for real?”

“The end game is to get a candidate to adopt this plan because it’s needed for Black America,” said Cube.

WATCH:

But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1 — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020