Ice Cube Defends Helping Trump Develop ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black Americans
*Ice Cube is catching heat for working with Donald Trump’s administration on their Platinum Plan for Black Americans.
The 51-year-old rapper and actor has defended himself amid the backlash after senior presidential advisor Katrina Pierson revealed on Twitter that he had “stepped up” to help them address issues affecting the Black community, Yahoo reports.
Cube took to social media to address how he was approached by Democrat and Republican leaders about his own Contract with Black America initiative.
“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Cube tweeted.
When one user accused him of turning to the “dark side,” Cube said of both political parties:
“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.(sic)”
Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” which is a four-year plan, includes a $500 billion package for the Black community and aims to create 3 million new jobs and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.
Ice Cube previously hit up social media to drop a video titled, “What’s In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote.
The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”
Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020
The hip-hop icon took social media in August to call out liberal lawmakers, saying they haven’t done enough to show they deserve the vote of Black people in the upcoming presidential election.
“So, over the last four days the Democratic National Party held their convention,” said Cube. “Lots of people getting up there and talking and, everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don’t care damn near. What I didn’t hear is, ‘What’s in it for us?’ What’s in it for the Black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties? What’s in it for us, for real?”
“The end game is to get a candidate to adopt this plan because it’s needed for Black America,” said Cube.
Indicted St. Louis Lawyers Leave Autographed Photo for Pancake House Waitress
*The couple who went viral for waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home were recemtly indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis. Now they are back in the headlines for allegedly leaving a signed postcard for a pancake house employee on Tuesday.
The photo says “Patty & Mark McCloskey v. the Mob,” and shows them with their arms crossed in front of their home under an American flag, along with the caption: “Still standing.”
According to KMOV, the McCloskeys left the autographed image and a tip for a server at Original Pancake House in Ladue. Another diner witnessed it go down and was quick to speak to local reporters about it, Law and Crime reports.
“We were having breakfast and I noticed all this commotion around the table when they had left. The server was like ‘Oh my God, look what they left me,” said Andrea Spencer, according to the local CBS affiliate. “I saw it and thought ‘Oh my God.’ It was just flabbergasting think that you’re capitalizing on these 15 minutes of shame that you have, and to publicize it on a postcard. I thought it was strange.”
KMOV later noted that “A photographer whose images were used in the postcard told News 4 Wednesday the couple did not obtain permission to use the photo and may be in violation of copyright laws.”
READ MORE: St. Louis Grand Jury Indicts Couple Who Pointed Guns at #BLM Protesters
Spencer said she got the sense the McCloskeys “didn’t want to be forgotten or they didn’t get recognized as much as they wanted to when they were there.”
The couple’s attorney said they carry postcards because they receive a lot of requests for autographs.
Earlier this month, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in the July incident outside their mansion with Black Lives Matter protesters.
“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Joel Schwartz, their attorney, told KMOV-TV. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”
Mark McCloskey told reporters that not one of protesters who damaged his property was charged in the incident.
“Every single human being that was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser,” McCloskey said, according to KMOV-TV. “They broke down our gate. They trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people is now charged with anything. We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law licenses.”
We previously reported… the protesters were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), calling on her to resign after she revealed the personal information of activists on a livestream.
“It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey told reporters in July.
“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” he continued.
Being Ghost ‘Was Scary’ Admits Omari Hardwick in EUR Exclusive Clip from TV One’s UNCENSORED / Watch
*The great thing about good actors is that for the most part, you never really know what they are thinking or what their fears are because they get paid to pretend to be someone else and portray their character’s feelings.
Such is the case with Omari Hardwick. In the EUR exclusive clip above, he flat out admits that taking on the role of Ghost in the STARZ hit series “Power” scared the crap out of the actor because it squarely put the focus on him.
“I just wasn’t used to that. Not in nature or nurture,” the actor says somewhat uncomfortably. “That was the first job I had that was asking me to be number one.”
HOT TEA!: Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post
About Omari Hardwick
Omari Hardwick was born in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III, an attorney. Growing up in Decatur, Georgia, Hardwick wrote poetry on a regular basis and participated in many sports. Omari excelled in sports, which eventually led him to a football scholarship for University of Georgia. Even though he was a star on the field, Hardwick minored in theater and focused on poetry. After graduation, Hardwick initially pursued a career in football, hoping to join the San Diego Chargers. He declared himself for the NFL Draft where he was not selected and returned to acting. As a struggling actor, Hardwick did odd jobs in order to pay for acting classes. After being unsuccessful, he started living in his car and he finally got his break in the 2004 TV movie Sucker Free City. Hardwick is best known for his role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick on the Starz hit drama Power.
About UNCENSORED
The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes haunted – their careers.This season also includes five bonus episodes including UNCENSORED: Black Girl Magic, UNCENSORED: Scandals, UNCENSORED: Hip-Hop, UNCENSORED: Black Hollywood and UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words. UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production. For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversations by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSORED Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.
BLIND ITEM: The Actor and the Crusader of Justice
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In the past I have spoken about some very disturbing issues as it relates to the acts of this A list mostly movie actor. His actions have caused him to have to sell his soul even more and sell off assets to make sure his reputation doesn’t take a hit and affect his income. One of the people who digs into his past the most is a person he used to have a relationship with. She almost went down because of his actions, so she is a crusader in bringing him to justice.
The latest thing she learned he was involved in also happened in a country outside the US. Most, if not all happen outside the US where he can throw out his money and fame and get away with things. Prior to them being a couple he was caught up in one of the biggest scandals in the history of the country when it comes to the abuse of kids, tweens and teens. It also involved filming them engaged in sex acts with each other and adults. In the very first police report, the name of the actor pops up. It also showed up in some investigation notes, three days into the case. The name never shows up again. It went poof. When the ex asked some questions, she was told the right people were arrested and convicted and that the actor’s name being mentioned twice was the figment of the imagination of the accused. Yeah, they just randomly decided to use that name twice.
Can you guess the A list mostly movie actor?
