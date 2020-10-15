Film
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV Remake Coming to Amazon Studios
*Amazon Studios has announced a series based on the 1997 thriller “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”
“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”
Directed by Jim Gillespie, the movie centers on group of teenagers who are stalked by a killer who sends them an anonymous letter, stating, “I know what you did last summer,” one year after a fatal accident. It starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Johnny Galecki. The film was a massive hit at the box officer, earning $125 million and spawning the 1998 sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” followed by “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2006.
The series has been in the works for years, with “Aquaman” and “Furious 7″ director James Wan rumored to direct the pilot episode, and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” co–writer Shay Hatten attached to pen the script.
“Preacher” and “Gossip Girl” producer Sara Goodman will write and executive produce the new series, described as a “YA horror series” with a modern spin.
“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie.” said Amazon Studio’s COO and Co-Head of Television Albert Cheng.
The original “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was written by Kevin Williamson, who also penned the script for the “Scream” horror movie. A TV adaptation of “Scream” ran for two seasons on MTV before moving to VH1 for a third season last summer.
Universal to Remake Nicole Kidman Supernatural Film ‘The Others’
*Hollywood appears to be fresh out of ideas as studios continue to churn out remakes and “re-imaginings” of the classics… but “with a spin.”
Usually the “spin” is simply casting Blacks, gays or transgenders for leading roles and calling it “diversity.”
Will the same unauthentic, contrived casting be used in the Universal Pictures and Sentient remake of “The Others”?
The 2001 Nicole Kidman supernatural, psychological horror film is currently in development for a remake.
Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, in “The Others,” Kidman plays a woman in post-war 1945 who lives with her two photosensitive children who fear their home is haunted, and it leads up to an unexpected ending. The movie was a box office hit, grossing over $209.9 million worldwide.
According to TheWrap, it’s unclear how or if the film will be updated, but reportedly the studio plans to revamp the film by setting it in the present day.
Will they cast young social media stars for this new version? Time will soon tell. #StayTuned!
In the meantime, Kidman can next be seen in David E. Kelley’s “The Undoing,” in which she plays a wife and mother named Grace whose perfect life is shattered when a friend is brutally murdered, and Grace’s husband becomes the prime suspect.
Here’s more about the plot via Yahoo:
Grace’s world turns upside-down the day after a young New York City mother is gruesomely murdered the night after her glitzy private school benefit. (Yet another “Big Little Lies” parallel.) The media, salivating over the details of a crime implicating the city’s most elite social strata, can’t get enough coverage of the aftermath and ensuing court case, i.e. the stuff that tabloid dreams are made of. Pundits debate the hazy facts of the case, pointing out that the victim, Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), was unlike the other manicured mothers at the elite Reardon School, being Latina and poorer. When turning to the prime suspect (Hugh Grant), they make sure to highlight that he’s not just a charming children’s oncologist, but a white and obscenely wealthy man.
The new HBO limited series premieres Sunday, October 25 at 9 pm. Scroll up and check out the trailer.
First Look: Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha in 1950’s Love Story ‘Sylvie’s Love’ (Trailer)
*Sometimes the right love comes at the wrong time.”
That’s the tagline for “Sylvie’s Love,” a new film that features Nnamdi Asomugha among the producers, Tessa Thompson among the executive producers and both actors in the starring roles. Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer ahead of its Christmas Day premiere on the streaming service.
Here’s Amazon’s synopsis:
In “Sylvie’s Love,” the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.
Watch the trailer below:
Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
*A month after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett opened up about his his 2019 hate crime attack, comes the announcement that he will make his directorial debut with “B-Boy Blues,” an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling book from 1994.
According to Page Six, the movie “chronicles the troubled relationship between two black men — Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year-old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year-old bike messenger, or B-boy, who meet at a Greenwich Village bar in 1993,” the outlet writes.
“B-Boy Blues” will go into production in New York City on Oct. 17.
Last month, Smollett discussed his controversial hate crime attack with activist Marc Lamont Hill.
Smollett appeared in an Instagram Live with Hill, during which he discussed his ongoing trial.
“It’s been beyond frustrating, and I certainly am not going rogue,” he said about the controversial case. “I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that, but I don’t really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, like, where it has gotten me. … It’s so much bigger than me.”
Smollett was charged last year with 16 felony counts for falsifying a police report claiming two men attacked him on Jan. 29, 2019 in Chicago, while spewing racist and homophobic slurs. The charges were dropped after he agreed to forfeit his bond. A special prosecutor charged him again in February.
Two Nigerian brothers claim they were paid $3,500by the actor to carry out the attack, in an effort to boost his profile because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.”
Smollett has denied the charges, calling the case against him “bulls–t.”
“They won’t let this go,” Smollett told Hill. “It doesn’t matter — there is an example being made. And the sad part is that there’s an example being made of someone who did not do what they are being accused of.”
