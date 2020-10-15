‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV Remake Coming to Amazon Studios

*Amazon Studios has announced a series based on the 1997 thriller “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Directed by Jim Gillespie, the movie centers on group of teenagers who are stalked by a killer who sends them an anonymous letter, stating, “I know what you did last summer,” one year after a fatal accident. It starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Johnny Galecki. The film was a massive hit at the box officer, earning $125 million and spawning the 1998 sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” followed by “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2006.

The series has been in the works for years, with “Aquaman” and “Furious 7″ director James Wan rumored to direct the pilot episode, and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” co–writer Shay Hatten attached to pen the script.

“Preacher” and “Gossip Girl” producer Sara Goodman will write and executive produce the new series, described as a “YA horror series” with a modern spin.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie.” said Amazon Studio’s COO and Co-Head of Television Albert Cheng. The original “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was written by Kevin Williamson, who also penned the script for the “Scream” horror movie. A TV adaptation of “Scream” ran for two seasons on MTV before moving to VH1 for a third season last summer.