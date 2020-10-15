Today’s Video
How Kamala Harris Hilariously Confirmed She Saw the Fly on Pence’s Head (Watch)
*Welp, it’s official. She saw the fly.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris acknowledged Wednesday that she did in fact notice the bug that not only landed on Vice President Pence’s head during a debate between the two candidates earlier this month, but nested for nearly two minutes.
“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you … if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said during Harris’s appearance on her program Wednesday. “We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?”
“Oh, Rachel,” Harris said while smiling before taking a pause. She then nodding begrudgingly with widened eyes that appeared to communicate, “please move on before I get myself in trouble with what I really wanna say.”
Maddow fell out laughing at Harris’ expression, but tried to get more out of the senator.
“Did you have feelings about, did you have the instinct to — “Maddow began, before finishing her thought with a gesture of shooing the fly away. The two shared another laugh before Harris said, “I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else.”
Maddow took the hint as Harris continued to smile through a look that she has likely given plenty times while in “Momala” mode.
Watch below, or here on Twitter.
Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence’s head] at home. Could you see it next to him?
Sen. Kamala Harris: … pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020
Entertainment
The Moment the Billboard Music Awards Stopped: Watch John Legend’s Piano Performance of ‘Never Break’
*John Legend has had some moving performances of his material at too many award shows to count, but none like the one Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards.
When he opened with the whisper, “This is for Chrissy,” you knew you were about to need some tissue. Legend poured his whole heart into “Never Break,” which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen less than two weeks after they announced the loss of their pregnancy.
Eyes pooled with tears, Legend willed his way through such lyrics as, “We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break,” and, “As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain.”
Watch below:
Entertainment
Being Ghost ‘Was Scary’ Admits Omari Hardwick in EUR Exclusive Clip from TV One’s UNCENSORED / Watch
*The great thing about good actors is that for the most part, you never really know what they are thinking or what their fears are because they get paid to pretend to be someone else and portray their character’s feelings.
Such is the case with Omari Hardwick. In the EUR exclusive clip above, he flat out admits that taking on the role of Ghost in the STARZ hit series “Power” scared the crap out of the actor because it squarely put the focus on him.
“I just wasn’t used to that. Not in nature or nurture,” the actor says somewhat uncomfortably. “That was the first job I had that was asking me to be number one.”
HOT TEA!: Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post
About Omari Hardwick
Omari Hardwick was born in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III, an attorney. Growing up in Decatur, Georgia, Hardwick wrote poetry on a regular basis and participated in many sports. Omari excelled in sports, which eventually led him to a football scholarship for University of Georgia. Even though he was a star on the field, Hardwick minored in theater and focused on poetry. After graduation, Hardwick initially pursued a career in football, hoping to join the San Diego Chargers. He declared himself for the NFL Draft where he was not selected and returned to acting. As a struggling actor, Hardwick did odd jobs in order to pay for acting classes. After being unsuccessful, he started living in his car and he finally got his break in the 2004 TV movie Sucker Free City. Hardwick is best known for his role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick on the Starz hit drama Power.
About UNCENSORED
The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes haunted – their careers.This season also includes five bonus episodes including UNCENSORED: Black Girl Magic, UNCENSORED: Scandals, UNCENSORED: Hip-Hop, UNCENSORED: Black Hollywood and UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words. UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production. For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversations by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSORED Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Actor and the Crusader of Justice
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In the past I have spoken about some very disturbing issues as it relates to the acts of this A list mostly movie actor. His actions have caused him to have to sell his soul even more and sell off assets to make sure his reputation doesn’t take a hit and affect his income. One of the people who digs into his past the most is a person he used to have a relationship with. She almost went down because of his actions, so she is a crusader in bringing him to justice.
The latest thing she learned he was involved in also happened in a country outside the US. Most, if not all happen outside the US where he can throw out his money and fame and get away with things. Prior to them being a couple he was caught up in one of the biggest scandals in the history of the country when it comes to the abuse of kids, tweens and teens. It also involved filming them engaged in sex acts with each other and adults. In the very first police report, the name of the actor pops up. It also showed up in some investigation notes, three days into the case. The name never shows up again. It went poof. When the ex asked some questions, she was told the right people were arrested and convicted and that the actor’s name being mentioned twice was the figment of the imagination of the accused. Yeah, they just randomly decided to use that name twice.
Can you guess the A list mostly movie actor?
