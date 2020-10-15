How Kamala Harris Hilariously Confirmed She Saw the Fly on Pence’s Head (Watch)

*Welp, it’s official. She saw the fly.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris acknowledged Wednesday that she did in fact notice the bug that not only landed on Vice President Pence’s head during a debate between the two candidates earlier this month, but nested for nearly two minutes.

“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you … if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said during Harris’s appearance on her program Wednesday. “We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?”

“Oh, Rachel,” Harris said while smiling before taking a pause. She then nodding begrudgingly with widened eyes that appeared to communicate, “please move on before I get myself in trouble with what I really wanna say.”

Maddow fell out laughing at Harris’ expression, but tried to get more out of the senator.

“Did you have feelings about, did you have the instinct to — “Maddow began, before finishing her thought with a gesture of shooing the fly away. The two shared another laugh before Harris said, “I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else.”

Maddow took the hint as Harris continued to smile through a look that she has likely given plenty times while in “Momala” mode.

Watch below, or here on Twitter.

Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence’s head] at home. Could you see it next to him?

Sen. Kamala Harris: … pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020