FIRST LOOK: ABC’s Ambitious 5-Part Docuseries ‘Our America: Living While Black’ (Trailer)
*ABC is sharing personal journeys of Black families and individuals across America rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success. These families and individuals will tell their stories in their voices.
The docuseries follow the experiences of Black families across America including:
The McKissacks, twin sisters and CEOs of McKissack & McKissack, the nation’s oldest Black-owned design and construction firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. The award-winning business has been passed down five generations, starting with their ancestor Moses McKissack who was brought to the country as a slave by a contractor who used him as a builder. The McKissack projects are respected nationwide and include the John F. Kennedy Airport, the World Trade Center, the African American Museum, the Obama Library, the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, and many more.
The Scott Family Farms, helmed by Will Scott, an 80-year-old fourth-generation farmer from Fresno, California. As a young boy, he worked alongside his grandfather and family as sharecroppers. Due to years of systemic racism, there are deep-rooted challenges Black farmers face; however, Will remains hopeful and is determined to keep the legacy of Black farmers alive and growing. For the first time, he sees more diversity and people recognizing that racism is a systemic problem.
Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California. At age 30, he is not only the country’s youngest mayor representing a city with over 100,000 residents, he is Stockton’s first Black mayor. He is a Stanford University graduate raised by a single mother and has an incarcerated father. When his cousin was murdered, Tubbs returned to the city of Stockton to create positive change. He became one of the youngest city council members in the country at age 22 and in 2016 was elected as the 82nd mayor of Stockton.
Antoine Lovell experienced homelessness while being raised in New York by a single mother. At one point they lived in train stations and his bedroom was the No. 3 train. The experience shaped his life. He is now a professor and doctoral candidate at Fordham University in the Bronx and Delaware State University, where he teaches social policy. His specialty is housing and homelessness, the core issues that impacted him as a young child.
The Weeklong Docuseries and hour-long special will air in ABC Owned Televisions Stations’ local newscasts and will be available via streaming across its 32 connected TV apps. It premieres Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, airing a different series each day, culminating in the hour-long documentary that airs the weekend of Oct. 24.
Watch the trailer below:
On ‘THE REAL’: Adrienne’s Theory About Why Women Stay with Cheating Men!
*On Thursday, October 15, “The Real” ladies discuss a theory that women who stand by men who cheat, are cheaters themselves. Co-host Adrienne Houghton has an idea, based on her own experience, about why some women stay with their cheating men.
And which of the hosts are in relationships with men who spend more money than they do? One of those guys makes a cameo appearance to plead his case!
Then, This is Us’ Asante Blackk and his father Ayize Ma’at pay a visit to the ladies to talk about their Netflix anthology series Social Distance. Asante shares that his co-star Sterling K. Brown has been a mentor to him in his budding career and reveals the bond he has developed with fellow cast member Niles Fitch.
Later, Leah Remini pops in to discuss her new podcast Fair Game.
Adrienne Has a Theory About Why Women Stay With Men That Cheat
Adrienne & Jeannie Are Both With Men Who Shop More Than They Do
Asante Blackk on Sterling K. Brown Being a Mentor and His Friendship With Niles Fitch
Adrienne Has a Theory About Why Women Stay With Men That Cheat
Adrienne Houghton: There’s something to be said about a woman who stands by when a man continues and perpetually cheats on her. At some point, you have to ask yourself, “Why is she staying?” And, um, a lot of us have known people, and I have personally known people who have stayed because of either status or money or income. And they feel like they can’t go, but their feelings aren’t hurt anymore. They’re not in love with that person. When they find out that the person is cheating on them for the seventeenth millionth hundredth time, they’re like (shrugs) “Kanye Shrug“ to the situation. Because in reality their heart isn’t in it anymore, either. Um, so I think, to some extent, be aware of how someone reacts to you cheating on them. If there is no reaction… pay attention to that, folks. Something’s going on. Maybe they don’t love you…
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh!
Adrienne: Maybe they’re not in love with you. Because, Garcelle I’m sure that you can really drive this home… Any time I’ve ever been cheated on, I couldn’t go back. Like, I loved the person so much that I was out of my mind. I couldn’t think straight, I couldn’t just be like, “You know what? I think we’re gonna work through this.” I was like (screams). Like, I was losing it. So, that’s because I actually really loved the person. Then I’ve been cheated on by others and go (makes an uninterested face, blinks, and shrugs), and I can stay…
(Garcelle laughs)
Adrienne: Until I can figure out what my next move is. But, the initial reaction wasn’t something crazy. It was because, at that point, I was already out of love with that person. I was no longer in love with them…
Garcelle: I get that.
Adrienne: I didn’t really– I just didn’t know what the next move was and I was mapping my life out. But…
Garcelle: Right.
Adrienne: Definitely two different reactions.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Tyronn Lue is New LA Clippers Head Coach – Anthony Davis to Re-sign with Lakers
*The word around the league for as while now was that Tyronn Lue was was the Clippers choice for head coach if there was ever a vacancy in that department.
Well, now that Doc Rivers has been let go and is now coaching the 76ers, there’s obviously an opening and Clippers are signing Lue for the head coaching job.
Not only are the Clippers making news by hiring Lue, the team is also getting props for naming former Pistons and Nuggets star/newbie coach Chauncey Billups an assistant.
ONE HAPPY NEW MOM: Nicki Minaj Revals Gender of Newborn Baby: ‘I Am So In Love with My Son’
Here’s more via NBC Sports:
Lue gets promoted with a team that has big stars, championship expectations and internal turmoil. Last time that happened, he won a championship with the Cavaliers.
With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and several other capable veterans, the Clippers have potential to duplicate that success. But they must improve their chemistry.
Though he failed to deliver the desired playoff success, Doc Rivers did a lot right in L.A. Was coaching really the problem? How much will Lue help? Even though Lue has an excellent record, the Clippers are taking a big risk with this coaching change.
Reminder: Leonard and George can become unrestricted free agents in 2021. The pressure to flourish is immediate.
But with a five-year contract, Lue gets the security the Lakers didn’t offer last off-season. (That worked out well for them.) This also adds juice to the Clippers-Lakers rivalry.
Speaking of the Lakers, we’re also reporting that the teams other superstar, Anthony Davis, plans to opt out of his $28.7 million player option and re-sign with the Lakers.
Yes, passing up $28.7 million is a HUGE deal (literally and figuratively), Davis stands to make much more on the open market. The Lakers can offer him a five-year, $202 million deal in the offseason, more than any other team can .
Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, will meet with the Lakers in the coming weeks to discuss terms of Davis’ new contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Heather’s Got Some Jealousy Issues [WATCH]
*An all new episode of “Love After Lockup” returns this week and finds Heather unpacking her jealously issues on her #FelonBae, Dylan.
“I know that Heathers been cheated on in the past, and she has trust issues, but if you’re going to be jealous of me interacting with your 90-year-old aunt on oxygen, how are you going to feel about it when I go to the gym, or to get the mail?,” says Dylan in our exclusive clip above.
The couple’s emotions run high when Dylan receives a call that his parol officer is waitng for him at Heather’s aunts house. If they don’t make it her home on time, back to jail he goes!
Will Heather’s trust issues get in the way of her relationship? Will they make it to her aunt’s in time to meet Dylan’s parole officer? Watch the tense moment via the clip above.
READ MORE: ‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: What Happened to Chanda? [WATCH]
Put a sweater on and chill! ❄ #LoveAfterLockup is new TOMORROW at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/iZ4u6mV6Np
— Love After Lockup (@LuvAfterLockup) October 15, 2020
Elsewhere in the epsidoe, Lindsey plays the seductress. Quaylon puts his foot down, leaving Shavel reeling. Kristianna asks John for a huge favor. Heather’s rage threatens Dylan’s freedom. Shawn panics the night before Destinie’s court date.
via press release:
The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” is back with six new episodes. The highly-addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. Whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?
Watch “Love After Lockup” Friday’s at 9/8c on WEtv.
