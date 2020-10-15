Education
Duke University Librarian’s Simple Song & Stick-Figure Video About Curbside Pickup is a Bop (Watch)
*All he was trying to do was come up with a creative way to promote Duke University library’s curbside pickup procedure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duke librarian Jamie Keesecker crafted a simple-but-catchy synth-pop beat, wrote some light, punchy lyrics detailing the library’s checkout system and presented it with crude, stick-figured, colored-penciled video. Nearly 700,000 views later, “Library Takeout” is now everybody’s jam. It’s also available on Spotify and Apple Music.
Keesecker, who earned a doctorate in music composition before taking a job at Duke’s Music Library, wrote the song and animated the video with help from his three-year-old daughter while working remotely. The whole vibe feels like Billie Eilish meets Prince’s “Annie Christian,” meets Aha’s “Take On Me” video – with some synth runs at the end reminiscent of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle.”
“I decided I might as well try and see if I could put together a song,” Keesecker told Duke Today. “If it’s a total disaster, we don’t have to release it. But it could be just the thing we need to reach the people we’re trying to reach.”
Now, because of Keesecker, hundreds of thousands of people now know how to work Duke University’s contactless library checkout.
Watch below:
The Sultana: Little-known, Little-told Civil War Tragedy
[Editor’s note: Here’s a little-known, little-told footnote about the Civil War that got little attention at the time of President Lincoln’s assassination, and the all-out pursuit of the assassin. Can you imagine being a prisoner of war in a hellish confederate prison in the south; freed and on your way home to loved ones only to meet another hellish fate? Author and Michigan historian, Larry B. Massie, tells this harrowing story in one of his volumes, “Voyages Into Michigan’s Past.”]
The Floating Inferno
The story of the ill-fated Sultana overloaded with troops
by Larry Massie
Faded blue uniforms hung loosely on their gaunt bodies. Weakened by months of starvation, disease and brutality in the infamous Confederate prison at Andersonville, Georgia and Cahaba, Alabama, many of the recently released soldiers that crowded the wharf at Vicksburg, Mississippi could hardly walk. Despite their condition, the men joked and bantered with each other. They were going home – back to loved ones in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
It was April 24th 1865. Lee had surrendered to Grant at Appomattox Court House on April 9th, and for all practical purposes, the war that had pitted brother against brother for four bloody years was over. Now the ex-prisoners waited anxiously at Vicksburg for transport up the Mississippi by river boat. The Sultana, a 1,719-ton side-wheeler built in 1863 for the lower Mississippi cotton trade, arrived from New Orleans that evening.
As the ship’s engineer supervised some apparently routine repairs to the boilers, the troops streamed up the gangplank. The Sultana had taken on at New Orleans 75 cabin passengers and a cargo of 100 hogsheads of sugar, 60 horses and mules, and one crated 10-ft “man eating” alligator. She carried a crew of 85 and legally could only transport 376 passengers in all. Nevertheless, when she slowly pulled away from the wharf at Vicksburg, between 1,800 and 2,000 ex-prisoners of war and two companies of soldiers under arms had clambered aboard. The troops, for which the ship owners received a set fee of $5 per head, covered every square foot of space from the hurricane deck to the pilot house. Of the approximately 2,300 people on board, more than 250 were from Michigan.
To compound the situation, the Mississippi was in flood stage with an exceptionally strong current. The troops sprawled out on the sagging decks and cooked their own meals using hot water from the boilers as the Sultana slowly splashed upstream. Two days later, the vessel docked at Memphis. Some of the troops went ashore to stretch their legs and got so involved in sight seeing that they missed the boat. They little realized how lucky they were.
After additional repair work on one of the leaky boilers, the ship crossed the river to take on coal. A little after midnight on the 27th it left for Cairo, Illinois, where most of the soldiers were to disembark for rail travel home. About 2 a.m., as the overloaded vessel laboring against the strong current neared a cluster of islands known as the “Hen and Chickens,” it happened.
A tremendous explosion heard all the way back to Memphis, disintegrated half of the Sultana. The boilers, that had proved troublesome during the entire voyage, had blown up, hurling huge fragments of the superstructure skyward. Chunks of boiler plate whistled through the air like shrapnel. Jets of steam cooked man alive. Red-hot coals sizzled into the water or fell on the deck to start numerous fires. Hundreds of men were killed outright by the explosion or blown through the air into the swirling current. Seething masses of panic-stricken men grasped at anything to stay afloat and pulled each other under. The river was three miles wide at that point and in the pitch-black darkness it was almost impossible to see the shore. The turbulent stream, full of eddies and whirlpools, carried even the strongest swimmers under. The only hope for those in the water was too cling to a piece of the debris that littered the river.
Those not blasted into the stream by the explosion faced a worse fate. Many were trapped below deck and burned to death. Their screams filled the night air. Some jumped immediately into the river. Still others clung to the vessel until the fire reached them and they too dropped into the icy waters. The few lifeboats launched were soon swamped by the drowning hordes. Those still on the ship combed the wreckage for anything that would keep them afloat. The captain ripped off the cabin shutters and threw them to swimmers below. One soldier bayoneted the captive alligator and pushed himself overboard in the stout wooden cage. A passing boat rescued him miles downstream.
Meanwhile, the floating infernal that had once been the Sultana drifted out of control. When it lodged against a small island, some soldiers jumped ashore and secured the vessel with ropes. Another group of survivors fashioned a raft out of broken timbers and drifted loose just before the ship sunk with a great hiss and a cloud of steam.
Pvt. Chester Berry of the 20th Michigan infantry had been awakened at the time of the explosion by a flying piece of wood that fractured his skull. The man next to him was scalded to death. Berry grabbed a few pieces of door casing and jumped into the river. An excellent swimmer, he stroked toward what he thought was a small island. When he made no headway, he realized that he was trying to swim against the strong current. Exhausted, he floated with the help of his tiny raft of wood until he was able to grasp a tree top rising above the flooded river bank. Berry was eventually rescued by the gunboat Pocahontas that searched for survivors.
In 1892 Berry compiled a book containing the stories of as many fellow survivors as he could locate. Page after page of poignant testimony by Michigan, Indiana and Ohio men document miraculous escapes from the Sultana horror. A Pontiac man, J.E. Norton of the 5th Michigan Calvary, awoke after the explosion to find himself pinned down by a heavy object. After struggling free, he assisted in raising timbers off other trapped soldiers and then floated down the river supported by a wooden box. Another panic-stricken soldier wrestled the box away and nearly drowned him, but Norton made it to safety clinging to a bale of hay.
George F. Robinson of Charlotte was stunned by the explosion. The first thing he remembered was someone below him screaming “for God’s sake, cut the deck, I am burning to death.” His partner was laying across his legs, dead. Robinson survived by clinging to a dead mule. Others caught the tail of live mules, and a dozen men gripped one floundering horse. Ogilvie E. Hamlin, a veteran from Jackson County, had had an arm amputated by Confederate surgeons. Nevertheless, he managed to float to shore where he clung to a tree top with one arm until rescued. Many others who managed to make it to the shore died of exposure or of the effects of their burns.
There was no official verification of the exact number of Sultana victims, but the best estimate places the death list at 1,700. Michigan’s adjutant general, John Robertson, termed the Sultana explosion the greatest calamity of the Civil War. Strangely enough, newspapers of the time, preoccupied with the pursuit of Lincoln’s assassins and the end of the war, devoted little space to the tragedy. Yet the sinking of the Sultana remains one of history’s worst Naval disasters.
Author Larry B. Massie resides in Allegan, Michigan. Email: [email protected]
2 Chainz and La La Anthony to Host YouTube’s ‘HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard’
*LOS ANGELES, CA – YouTube Originals today announced that HBCU alumni 2 Chainz and La La Anthony will host “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard,” featuring performances from 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Chloe x Halle, NLE Choppa and Tye Tribbett with FAMU’s Marching 100 and Choir, and appearances from Desi Banks and Pretty Vee with additional names to be announced soon.
The global livestream premieres Saturday, October 24 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on YouTube, in addition to BET serving as the exclusive broadcast partner set to air the event at 8pm ET/PT. “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard,” produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban, was announced last week as part of a global slate of new and returning projects, focused on racial justice, amplifying Black voices, and elevating Black culture.
“We are so excited to be a part of this show. HBCUs are such an important part of our culture and the annual homecoming tradition just can’t be stopped. We are honored to partner with YouTube and Live Nation to bring all the excitement of an HBCU Homecoming weekend to a virtual world stage,” said Executive Producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, Jesse Collins Entertainment.
Said Shawn Gee, Executive Producer and President of Live Nation Urban:
“HBCU Homecomings are an integral slice of black culture. As a college student and young black man I attended quite a few homecomings, as an artist manager my clients have performed at many HBCU homecomings, and as an event producer my company has the pleasure to produce many of these great events for these great institutions. It is my honor to work with YouTube Originals and my friends at Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring this virtual celebration together to celebrate what is a cultural pillar of the black community.”
“BET is proud to partner with YouTube Originals to bring the HBCU Homecoming experience to our audience, at a time when culture and connection has never been more important,” said BET President Scott Mills. “Second only to Homecoming, the rich history of HBCUs is probably best illustrated through their vast alumni networks, in many powerful positions across fields from medicine to politics and entertainment; with many bringing their talent to contribute to BET’s legacy. We have deep personal connections to HBCU culture and we are thrilled to partner with YouTube in this reimagining of the HBCU Homecoming experience.”
MORE NEWS: Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Opens Up to Gayle King About Deadly Police Raid [VIDEO]
With Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country cancelling their annual Homecomings due to the global pandemic, YouTube will take the momentous celebration virtual. This two-hour livestream will be filled with homecoming traditions to raise funds for the United Negro College Fund who plan to split 50% with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Expect musical performances, band performances from Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of The South, and FAMU’s Marching 100, Step performances, as well as appearances from students, alumni, YouTube creators and inspirational video packages representing the legacy of HBCUs.
“HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard” is sponsored on YouTube by Target and American Family Insurance.
Executive Producers of “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard” are Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee, Dionne Harmon, Brandon Pankey and Chris Wagner.
The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is a $100M fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories. Over the next three years, this global fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming, and to directly support Black creators and artists to help them thrive on YouTube.
This announcement continues YouTube’s commitment to bringing exceptional entertainment, learning, and timely content to fans around the world including a second installment of “Bear Witness, Take Action,” a conversation aiming to unite and inspire the platform’s global community to take action for racial justice; “Resist,” a documentary series from Black Lives Matter co-found Patrisse Cullors examining the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration; “Onyx Family Dinner,” a weekly series gathering the multi-generational Onyx family for open conversations about life and what’s going on in the world over dinner; and “Barbershop Medicine” (working title), which will aim to put the “public” back in Public Health and explore the impact race and socioeconomic status have on healthcare and longevity. Additional YouTube Originals centering on global Black experiences and addressing racial justice include: “Together We Rise” (streaming now on GRM Daily’s YouTube Channel ), “Trapped: Cash Bail in America” (streaming now), a special episode of “BookTube” featuring Jason Reynolds (premieres October 22), The Outsiders (premieres February 2021), “Glad You Asked” Season 2 (premieres February 2021), and new episodes of the award-winning Kids & Family series Lockdown (new episodes premiere November 19).
About YouTube Originals:
YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films across music, personalities and learning for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both YouTube creators alongside Hollywood’s biggest stars, YouTube Originals provide an experience that only YouTube can offer. By tapping into the platform’s growing global community, fan engagement product capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live-streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience YouTube Original content through ad-supported YouTube as well as YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to YouTube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. YouTube Originals are available in nearly 80 countries worldwide.
About BET:
BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
About Jesse Collins Entertainment:
Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company, is the executive producer of award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced including miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Collins is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards and will next executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.
About Live Nation Urban:
Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
source:
22PR
Nicole Manigault
PR Director
e | [email protected]
Virginia Union University to Launch New Distance-Learning Venture
*Richmond, VA – Virginia Union University, a premier liberal arts university, today announced the launch of VUU Global, a new distance-learning venture, bringing the “HBCU Experience” to the cloud.
VUU Global will provide high-quality opportunities and continuing education experiences to learners across the globe. The launch is part of a broader strategy to reduce or remove barriers, such as time and space, to educational opportunities in hopes of uniting communities, creating change. It’s timely given international travel restrictions and limited campus access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first major initiative powered by VUU Global is the ‘Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series,’ sponsored through the Center for the Study of HBCUs. This year’s distinguished lecturers include notable personalities like journalist Roland Martin; Larry Miller, Former President of Jordan Brand, Nike, Inc.; author Michael Eric Dyson, Professor, Vanderbilt University; prominent attorney Will Stute; gospel artist and musician Charles Jenkins; athlete and sports analyst Jalen Rose.
The ‘Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series’ provides learners with access to world-class lectures on a diverse range of topics and disciplines vital to our world today taught by distinguished thought leaders across multiple industries. Housed within the Center for the Study of HBCUs at Virginia Union University, the virtual sessions will give learners the opportunity to participate in an educational experience with the perks and flexibility of enrollment without the full-time commitment.
MORE/RELATED NEWS: Michelle Obama to Star in YouTube Special About Global Education for Women [VIDEO]
Roland Martin will kick off the series with two sessions held on Wednesday, October 21 and Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00 PM ET entitled “The Past, Present and Future of Black-Owned Media.” In addition to that topic, Martin will also cover politics, Election 2020, racial injustice in the United States and the importance of HBCUs. Subsequent lectures from the slate of guest lecturers also include business, politics, music, law and sports.
“2020 is a year of continuous innovation at Virginia Union University,” said University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Terrell Strayhorn. “We are excited to bring the latest advances in technology to VUU and to our community – both academically and entrepreneurially. We are committed to creating new tools to develop scholars, leaders and lifelong learners beyond our Richmond footprint. With the launch of VUU Global and our alliance through the Center for the Study of HBCUs with prominent leaders known for their significant contributions in business, sports, journalism, theology, music and technology, we hope to enrich the education and lives of our students and virtual learners around the globe,” said Strayhorn who serves as Director of the Center.
As HBCUs and businesses adapt to the changing environment, VUU Global seeks to provide learners across the globe with access to affordable, high-quality life-long opportunities that help all secure the promise of a limitless future. In the course of time, VUU Global will offer virtual lectures, fully online certificates, webinars, and continuing education at the undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate levels. “With VUU Global, the distinctive ‘HBCU Experience’ will be within reach of millions instantly through the cloud,” said Interim Dean of VUU Global, Dr. LaTrelle Green.
VUU Global is one of several ways the University lives out its access mission, meeting the rising educational, professional, and spiritual needs of learners everywhere. For life-long learners seeking additional information on VUU Global or to secure a spot in the “The Presidential Lecture Series,” visit https://www.vuu.edu/academics/vuu-global to register. Space is limited. Sign up today.
About VUU
Virginia Union University is a premier liberal arts urban institution of higher education and center of excellence for the preparation of students and the development of leaders for tomorrow’s world. It was founded in 1865 to give newly emancipated slaves an opportunity for education and advancement. Virginia Union University offers a broad range of educational opportunities that advances liberal arts education, teaching, research, science, technology, continuing education, civic engagement, and international experiences. Visit https://www.vuu.edu/ for more information.
source:
Robert Avery
[email protected]
