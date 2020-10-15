Credibility Problem? Ice Cube Says He Hasn’t Endorsed ANYONE Despite Working with Trump on ‘Platinum Plan’

*Trump senior advisor Katrina Pierson sent social media into a frenzy on Wednesday after she publicly thanked Hip-Hop icon Ice Cube for helping with assisting the President on developing “The Platinum Plan.”

Pierson said in a tweet:

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/p… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

Fans quickly began criticizing the entertainer with some even labeling him a “hypocrite.” Cube, 51, eventually spoke out to clarify his role. He said: “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

This Thursday, he hopped on Twitter to speak out again. He said:

“Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. In another tweet, he quotes the Washington Times article which pointed out that he once “rapped about arresting Trump.” He added: “I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap.”

While responding to a fan who showed him an old tweet where he said he would never endorse Trump (“never endorse a mothaf–ka like Donald Trump”), Cube says it ain’t true.

“I haven’t endorsed anybody,” the rapper/actor/entrepreneur and now political activist tweeted.

