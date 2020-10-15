Cardi B Confirms Divorce from Offset on Hold After They Reunited for Her Birthday

*Weeks after announcing she had filed for divorce from her cheating husband, Cardi B has confirmed that she and Offset are back on.

The estranged couple recently reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas. The two were seen partying together and showing plenty of affection, fueling speculation that their divorce is off.

“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream on Tuesday.

She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”

Offset gifted the “WAP” rapper with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Birkin bag, and even a billboard in honor of her big day, which won her over. “I do like material things,” said Cardi. “What do you want me to do, the ni**a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday.”

She went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.

“We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” she said. “We’re not no different than y’all fu**in’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”

Cardi previously defended her man after a fan criticized him for allegedly cheating on her.

When one of her followers on social media called the Migos member a “bad man,” Cardi was quick to fire back and explain how Offset has helped her career flourish.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Complex reports. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about Offset’s infidelity.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi B, 27, filed for divorce from the Offset, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.