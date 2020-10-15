Today’s Video
Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Details Moments Before & After Shooting to Gayle King; He Was Holding Her Hand When She was Hit (Watch)
*Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker said the pair had been watching a movie in bed when police stormed into the apartment as part of a narcotics investigation, and shot Taylor dead.
“To the world she’s just a hashtag, a picture, and all of that,” he told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in a sit down interview. “But to me it was much more. More than a girlfriend too. I think that’s what I want the world to know the most. That was my best friend… The most important person pretty much to me on Earth. And they took her.”
Walker recounted the events leading up to Taylor’s death in painstaking detail during the interview, and said he’s “a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves. If they had knocked on the door and said who it was, we could hear them. It was dead silent.”
Feeling “deathly afraid,” Walker said they got up to put on clothes amid the loud pounding to make themselves “decent to answer the door.”
“Then I grab my gun,” he said.
A licensed gun owner, Walker said the moment was “the one time” he had to use it.
“If it was the police at the door and they just said, ‘We’re the police,” me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted,” Walker said.
He had been holding Taylor’s hand during the gunfire when he heard her scream.
“I pulled her down to the ground. But, you know, she was scared so she just didn’t get down,” he said.
When the gunfire stopped, Walker said Taylor was alive and bleeding. He called his mother as he held her.
“I told her that somebody just kicked in the door and shot Breonna. And she’s freaking out at this point. But she told me to call 911. So I did,” Walker said.
The gut-wrenching 911 call has since been made public. Walker’s voice can be heard telling the operator that someone “kicked in the door” and shot his girlfriend.
Watch the entire interview below:
Indicted St. Louis Lawyers Leave Autographed Photo for Pancake House Waitress
*The couple who went viral for waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home were recemtly indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis. Now they are back in the headlines for allegedly leaving a signed postcard for a pancake house employee on Tuesday.
The photo says “Patty & Mark McCloskey v. the Mob,” and shows them with their arms crossed in front of their home under an American flag, along with the caption: “Still standing.”
According to KMOV, the McCloskeys left the autographed image and a tip for a server at Original Pancake House in Ladue. Another diner witnessed it go down and was quick to speak to local reporters about it, Law and Crime reports.
“We were having breakfast and I noticed all this commotion around the table when they had left. The server was like ‘Oh my God, look what they left me,” said Andrea Spencer, according to the local CBS affiliate. “I saw it and thought ‘Oh my God.’ It was just flabbergasting think that you’re capitalizing on these 15 minutes of shame that you have, and to publicize it on a postcard. I thought it was strange.”
KMOV later noted that “A photographer whose images were used in the postcard told News 4 Wednesday the couple did not obtain permission to use the photo and may be in violation of copyright laws.”
READ MORE: St. Louis Grand Jury Indicts Couple Who Pointed Guns at #BLM Protesters
Spencer said she got the sense the McCloskeys “didn’t want to be forgotten or they didn’t get recognized as much as they wanted to when they were there.”
The couple’s attorney said they carry postcards because they receive a lot of requests for autographs.
Earlier this month, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in the July incident outside their mansion with Black Lives Matter protesters.
“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Joel Schwartz, their attorney, told KMOV-TV. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”
Mark McCloskey told reporters that not one of protesters who damaged his property was charged in the incident.
“Every single human being that was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser,” McCloskey said, according to KMOV-TV. “They broke down our gate. They trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people is now charged with anything. We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law licenses.”
We previously reported… the protesters were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), calling on her to resign after she revealed the personal information of activists on a livestream.
“It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey told reporters in July.
“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” he continued.
George Floyd
Geo. Floyd’s B-day Observed Through Biden for Prez. Advert, Partnership with Nat’l Urban League
*CHARLOTTE – In what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, his sister Bridgett Floyd is participating in a national advertisement for Biden for President.
Separately, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation – created by the family of George Floyd – has also partnered with the National Urban League in an effort to encourage the public to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
“My brother should still be here today,” said Bridgett Floyd. “In honor of his birthday, we’re encouraging change through voting in every way we can. Through this, my brother can receive justice.”
In the Biden for President advertisement, Bridgett Floyd shares a personal message about the power of standing up for change and voting this election in the wake of the tragic killing of her brother by law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Beginning today, the ad will air nationally on television, radio and digital outlets including key states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Titled “Change,” the 30 second spot was created by black-owned and Washington, D.C.-based Truxton Creative, which is owned by Terrance Green.
THIS IS INTERESTING: Black Man in Trump Gear Kicked Off Flight for Lowering Mask to Eat Peanuts, But Was It Orchestrated? (Watch)
Additionally, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation has partnered with the National Urban League for a voting campaign, encouraging citizens to make a voting plan and ask their senators to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in honor of George’s birthday. As part of the digital campaign and day of action, Attorney Ben Crump and Bridgett Floyd participated in a Facebook Live conversation with Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League.
Citizens can participate in the digital campaign and day of action by posting to their social media platforms on Wednesday, October 14 at 1:47PM ET using graphics located here and the hashtags #FloydDayOfAction, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, #ReclaimYourVote and#JusticeisontheBallot.
The Memorial Foundation also continues to seek donations to continue to help mobilize voters and empower communities. Last month, the foundation presented its first grant to the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis.
Miami Officials Approve Renaming Street in Honor of Trayvon Martin
*A street in Miami will soon be renamed after Trayvon Martin.
Located in front of the Miami high school that Martin attended before he was gunned down by Geroge Zimmerman, the 0.3 mile stretch will be renamed Trayvon Martin Avenue this coming week. According to CNN, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the resolution to name a portion of NE 16th Avenue after the late 17-year-old.
“Trayvon Martin was a typical teenager who enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, and talking and texting on the phone,” the resolution read. It also he was “developing advanced mechanical skills and, among other things, was known to be able to build and fix dirt bikes… Martin intended to stay close to home and attend college at either the University of Miami or Florida A&M University.”
Trayvon’s killing sparked nationwide protests and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder, sparking national outrage.
News of the street name change comes after Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon, lost the race for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.
According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by less than 1 percent, receiving only 331 fewer votes.
READ MORE: Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin, Loses Political Race in Miami-Dade County
The Kenosha shooter, who killed two protesters, has been defended as a “little boy trying to protect his community” while innocent and unarmed Black victims like Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice were blamed for appearing suspicious or as a threat before they were fatally shot. pic.twitter.com/foNFC4AKDB
— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 30, 2020
Since her son’s murder, Fulton has advocated to make South Florida communities safer. She co-founded the Miami Gardens-based Trayvon Martin Foundation in the district she planned to represent had she been elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission.
“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post last year. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
Fulton formally announced her candidacy in May 2019, according to CNN.
“At first, I didn’t want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died but I decided I have no choice. Now, I’m called to act, and called to serve,” Fulton previously said. “It became clear to me there’s an opportunity to turn our family’s tragedy into something positive for many other families.”
Fulton addressed her family’s tragedy and the aftermath of Trayvon’s death in a book she co-authored with her son’s father, Tracy Martin, titled “Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”
“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton previously told Miami Herald.. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
