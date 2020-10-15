*The great thing about good actors is that for the most part, you never really know what they are thinking or what their fears are because they get paid to pretend to be someone else and portray their character’s feelings.

Such is the case with Omari Hardwick. In the EUR exclusive clip above, he flat out admits that taking on the role of Ghost in the STARZ hit series “Power” scared the crap out of the actor because it squarely put the focus on him.

“I just wasn’t used to that. Not in nature or nurture,” the actor says somewhat uncomfortably. “That was the first job I had that was asking me to be number one.”

HOT TEA!: Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post

About Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick was born in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III, an attorney. Growing up in Decatur, Georgia, Hardwick wrote poetry on a regular basis and participated in many sports. Omari excelled in sports, which eventually led him to a football scholarship for University of Georgia. Even though he was a star on the field, Hardwick minored in theater and focused on poetry. After graduation, Hardwick initially pursued a career in football, hoping to join the San Diego Chargers. He declared himself for the NFL Draft where he was not selected and returned to acting. As a struggling actor, Hardwick did odd jobs in order to pay for acting classes. After being unsuccessful, he started living in his car and he finally got his break in the 2004 TV movie Sucker Free City. Hardwick is best known for his role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick on the Starz hit drama Power.

About UNCENSORED

The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes haunted – their careers.This season also includes five bonus episodes including UNCENSORED: Black Girl Magic, UNCENSORED: Scandals, UNCENSORED: Hip-Hop, UNCENSORED: Black Hollywood and UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words. UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production. For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversations by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSORED Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.