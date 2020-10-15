Amy Cooper (Central Park Karen) Made Second Call to Police with False Claim Against Black Man

*Amy Cooper, the white woman who made headlines earlier this year for calling police to falsely claim she was being threatened by Black man in Central Park, appeared in court via video Wednesday to signal she is prepared to take responsibility via a guilty plea and perform community service.

New details have emerged in the case, with police noting that after Cooper’s May encounter with bird watcher Christian Cooper (no relation), Amy made a second call to police with another false accusation about Christian, MSN reports.

In her first call to 911, Amy said an “African American man” was threatening her and her dog. In a second call to 911, she alleged Christian “tried to assault” her.

“At no time did the man later identified as Christian Cooper try to assault her,” assistant district attorney Joan Iluzzi said during Wednesday’s hearing. “Using the police in a way that was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that can’t be ignored.”

READ MORE: Central Park Karen (Amy Cooper) will be Prosecuted Whether Victim Cooperates or Not

Amy has been charged with falsely reporting details about her encoutner with Christian.

Illuzi said she is prepared to “take responsibility for her actions” through a program designed to “educate her and the community on the harm caused by such actions.”

“This process can be an opportunity for introspection and education,” Illuzi said.

Christian said in a statement Wednesday, “My focus has been and continues to be fixing policing and addressing systemic racism. The immediate thing we can do to address systemic racism is vote the White nationalist out of the White House on November 3rd.”

He told ABC’s “The View” in May that he accepted Amy’s apology.

“I think it’s a first step. I think she’s gotta do some reflection on what happened because up until the moment when she made that statement … it was just a conflict between a birder and a dog walker, and then she took it to a very dark place. I think she’s gotta sort of examine why and how that happened,” he said.