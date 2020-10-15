Legal
Amy Cooper (Central Park Karen) Made Second Call to Police with False Claim Against Black Man
*Amy Cooper, the white woman who made headlines earlier this year for calling police to falsely claim she was being threatened by Black man in Central Park, appeared in court via video Wednesday to signal she is prepared to take responsibility via a guilty plea and perform community service.
New details have emerged in the case, with police noting that after Cooper’s May encounter with bird watcher Christian Cooper (no relation), Amy made a second call to police with another false accusation about Christian, MSN reports.
In her first call to 911, Amy said an “African American man” was threatening her and her dog. In a second call to 911, she alleged Christian “tried to assault” her.
“At no time did the man later identified as Christian Cooper try to assault her,” assistant district attorney Joan Iluzzi said during Wednesday’s hearing. “Using the police in a way that was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that can’t be ignored.”
Amy has been charged with falsely reporting details about her encoutner with Christian.
Illuzi said she is prepared to “take responsibility for her actions” through a program designed to “educate her and the community on the harm caused by such actions.”
“This process can be an opportunity for introspection and education,” Illuzi said.
Christian said in a statement Wednesday, “My focus has been and continues to be fixing policing and addressing systemic racism. The immediate thing we can do to address systemic racism is vote the White nationalist out of the White House on November 3rd.”
He told ABC’s “The View” in May that he accepted Amy’s apology.
“I think it’s a first step. I think she’s gotta do some reflection on what happened because up until the moment when she made that statement … it was just a conflict between a birder and a dog walker, and then she took it to a very dark place. I think she’s gotta sort of examine why and how that happened,” he said.
Boy, 5, Fights off Home Intruders With his Toys as Mom is Held Hostage (Watch)
*A security camera captured the moment when four intruders burst into a home in South Bend, Indiana, with at least three of them wielding guns.
Tamika Reid was ironing when the gunmen broke in, startling her and her children in the room. Two of the gunmen held her at gunpoint as she tried to protect her kids. That’s when her five-year-old son David sprung into action. Not going down without a fight, he began throwing his toys at the intruders in an attempt to shoo them away.
The intruders eventually left without taking anything, and no one was hurt. David’s mom called him her hero.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
Watch a report about the incident and interview with Reid and David below:
Miami Officials Approve Renaming Street in Honor of Trayvon Martin
*A street in Miami will soon be renamed after Trayvon Martin.
Located in front of the Miami high school that Martin attended before he was gunned down by Geroge Zimmerman, the 0.3 mile stretch will be renamed Trayvon Martin Avenue this coming week. According to CNN, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the resolution to name a portion of NE 16th Avenue after the late 17-year-old.
“Trayvon Martin was a typical teenager who enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, and talking and texting on the phone,” the resolution read. It also he was “developing advanced mechanical skills and, among other things, was known to be able to build and fix dirt bikes… Martin intended to stay close to home and attend college at either the University of Miami or Florida A&M University.”
Trayvon’s killing sparked nationwide protests and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder, sparking national outrage.
News of the street name change comes after Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon, lost the race for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.
According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by less than 1 percent, receiving only 331 fewer votes.
Since her son’s murder, Fulton has advocated to make South Florida communities safer. She co-founded the Miami Gardens-based Trayvon Martin Foundation in the district she planned to represent had she been elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission.
“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post last year. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
Fulton formally announced her candidacy in May 2019, according to CNN.
“At first, I didn’t want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died but I decided I have no choice. Now, I’m called to act, and called to serve,” Fulton previously said. “It became clear to me there’s an opportunity to turn our family’s tragedy into something positive for many other families.”
Fulton addressed her family’s tragedy and the aftermath of Trayvon’s death in a book she co-authored with her son’s father, Tracy Martin, titled “Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”
“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton previously told Miami Herald.. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
Jay-Z Posts Bond for Alvin Cole’s Mother and Sisters Arrested at Wisconsin Protests
*Rapper Jay-Z posted bond for the mother of Alvin Cole after she was arrested in Wisconsin during a protest over the police killing of her son.
Protesters took to the streets in Wauwatosa last week after the district attorney announced he would not press charges against a Black police officer who fatally shot Cole outside a Milwaukee mall in February.
Cole was the third fatal shooting in the past five years for Officer Joseph Mensah, and the prior shootings were also ruled justified, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reports.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm detailed in a 14-page report that Cole was carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun, and that body camera footage/audio shows that he fired a shot while fleeing from officers and refusing commands to drop the gun.
Despite not pressing charges, the report suggests Mensah be terminated from the police department.
“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote, ABC 13 reports. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”
Cole’s mother was one of the dozens of protesters arrested Thursday night.
Jay-Z and his Team Roc reportedly paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Cole, her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah, along with several protesters who were arrested at the demonstration, accordign to ET.
Tracy Cole was allegedly injured after officers used “excessive force” during the arrests.
“Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father,” said Dania Diaz, the executive director for Team Roc.
An attorney for Alvin Cole’s family has denied police claims that he fired a gun at officers before his death.
“At the time Cole’s firearm was recovered from the pavement of the parking lot, there was a spent casing in the chamber of the gun,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The loaded extended magazine was recovered from the inside of the sling bag, indicating that the firearm was only capable of firing a round that was in the chamber. This means that Cole, presuming he fired the one round in the chamber as he was running, did not have any more bullets in the gun at the time he was shot.”
An independent report released this week noted that Mensah should be fired because the probability is high that he will shoot a fourth person.
