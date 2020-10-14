Politics
Trump Campaign Wants Omarosa to Pay for $1M Ad Campaign
*President Donald Trump wants former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman to pay for a million dollar ad campaign as a “corrective” measure for the harsh comments she has made about her former boss.
The recommendation was offered from an expert witness in documents submitted as part of an ongoing arbitration case over Manigault Newman’s 2018 book “Unhinged” and associated interviews.
Here’s more from MSN:
The witness, Eric W. Rose, a crisis management expert, detailed a lengthy advertising proposal across several platforms that would cost just over $846,000. He did not suggest a time frame by which the ad campaign would need to take place. But the proposal mentions several times the impressions Ms. Manigault Newman’s comments could have left with “voters,” and was filed a few weeks before the election.
“It would be my recommendation that Ms. Manigault Newman pays for the corrective ads/corrective statements outlined above to counteract the long-term adverse effects of information that appeared as a result of Ms. Manigault Newman violating her confidentiality agreement,” Rose wrote. He concluded: “If corrective ads are not placed, voters may continue to hold beliefs about the president as a result of Ms. Manigault Newman’s statements.”
READ MORE: Black GOP Write-In Candidate for Congress Says She was Attacked after Trump Rally in MA (Video)
Omarosa’s lawyer, John Phillips, called Rose’s document a form of “weaponized litigation.”
“Friday, we found out their bullets are commercials they want Omarosa to go do,” he said. “This isn’t free speech. It’s speech with a gun to your head.”
Trump’s lawyers filed an arbitration case against Manigault Newman after the release of her tell-all book. They accuse her of violating a nondisclosure agreement signed when the Trump campaign hired her in 2016. In her book she describes the president as a racist and misogynist.
Rose’s report suggests Manigault Newman should “provide a paid media recommendation with the goal of reaching audiences reached by negative statements disseminated by Ms. Manigault Newman.”
Its “targeted audiences” is listed as existing in 15 “select states” — all electoral battle grounds, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Media would be flighted across all channels/publishers,” Rose wrote. “Timing is to be determined.”
He added, “A person who abides by confidentiality agreements when writing a book and subsequently making media appearances to promote the book would never be in a position to be forced to run corrective advertising. It is my opinion that the only effective remedy would be a corrective advertising campaign that would be financed by Ms. Manigault Newman.”
The arbitration case has been going on since 2018, when Omorosa was booted from the White House.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Accused of Sexual Assault on 15-Year-Old Boy
*Federal prosecutors want reality TV star Jerry Harris to remain behind bars until his trial on child pornography charges.
They claim the 21-year-old “Cheer” star “exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator.”
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the feds made the allegations in a nine-page memo filed Tuesday.
We previously reported, Harris was arrested last month on child pornography charges. The U.S. The Attorney’s Office released sexually-explicit evidence to support the case, including photos and screenshots of messages from Harris to his alleged victims.
While the disgraced Netflix docuseries star has admitted to exchanging photos and videos with underage boys (upwards of 15 boys) and repeatedly soliciting them to connect in person, the shocking evidence made public was the nail in the coffin.
READ MORE: Jerry Harris Porn Case: U.S. Attorney’s Office Releases Sexually-explicit Evidence
In screenshots, Harris allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat, who was performing a cheerleading position called “the needle,” “Do it naked and take a video and show me.” In a separate exchange, after the boy told Harris he was only 13, he allegedly proceeded to request pictures of the boy’s “face …. and booty.” After giving in and sending photos of his private parts to Harris, he allegedly reciprocated with photos of his own, including one of him masturbating.
Prosecutors say Harris had been “grooming” one victim since he was 13. Once the boy turned 15, Harris allegedly sexually assaulted him in an unlocked public restroom during a cheer event in 2019.
“Harris’ sexual assault of this boy in such a public place, in an unlocked public bathroom, during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults demonstrates that Harris either does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself,” the prosecutors’ memo stated.
Harris has not been charged for the alleged sexual assault.
If convicted of the federal child pornography count, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launches Legal Battle with Crips Over ‘The Marathon Continues’ Trademark
*Nipsey Hussle’s estate is suing notorious L.A. street gang the Crips over trademark rights to “The Marathon Continues.”
The rapper/entrepreneur (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019.
According to TMZ, Nipsey’s brother Samiel Asghedom has waged a legal battle against Crips LLC. over “The Marathon Continues” slogan, which became synonymous with Nipsey’s brand after his death.
The suit accuses the gang of attempting to trademark the phrase shortly after Nipsey was fatally shot. The estate notes that Nipsey’s family already owns “Marathon” trademarks for various services and products, per Complex.
READ MORE: Nick Cannon Completes Nipsey Hussle’s Documentary on Honduran Healer Dr. Sebi (Trailer)
The gang initially suggested they would withdraw the filings but now claim they are entitled to use the “Marathon” trademark because: “The Crips organization has long used the phrase ‘The Marathon Continues’ as our ideology slogan in the past. Ermias, became a well-known Crip and the phrase became popularized.”
“Since Nipsey’s murder the City of Los Angeles, and his many fans around the world have mourned his loss and honored his memory with love in respect,” the estate’s attorney, James A. Bryant II, tells Billboard in a statement. “However, despite the outpouring support to Nipsey’s memory and his family, there are those who still seek to profit off his loss and tarnish his legacy all for personal and selfish gain. Because of these vultures, Nipsey’s family and his estate will do everything in their power to preserve and protect Nipsey’s legacy by any and all means, including taking legal action against those who would violate his memory.
“We also wanted to dispel the misconception that there is some form of dispute that Crips, LLC or Tia Hollis are in any way connected with any of the many Crips gangs throughout Los Angeles,” the statement continues. “Tia Hollis, has also formed the company Bloods, LLC. So for absolute clarity, despite the name of the Company, Crips, LLC, who has sought to improperly register mark “The Marathon Continues”, which was filed literally a few weeks after Nipsey’s death, and allegedly first used in commerce on April 1, 2019, a day after Nipsey’s murder, they are not affiliated with any organized Crips gang, and this should not be viewed as an attempt by the Crips gang to make an underhanded move against Nipsey or his memory following his death.”
Nipsey’s estate is reportedly seeking monetary damages and a court order to the Crips LLC to destroy all unlawful products that uses the “Marathon” trademarks.
Legal
Kanye West’s Manager (Bu Thiam) Sued for $3 Million
*ATLANTA – Music industry veteran Bu Thiam was sued in Atlanta on Friday for $3 million dollars after allegedly failing to pay royalties to songwriter Maurice “Verse” Simmonds.
The lawsuit filed in Fulton County requests a full accounting from Thiam and his company Bu Vision. The company signs songwriters to share in the income on their song placements. But, the lawsuit states that Simmonds, known in the industry as “Verse”, has not been accounted for his hit songs.
“I’ve written for the likes of Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz, to just name a few and still have not been paid for nearly a decade,” Simmonds said in discussing the suit. The lawsuit requests that the Court order Thiam to place all monies in a trust pending the outcome of the suit.
“We have tried to work with Mr. Thiam and his representatives for over a year to resolve things and it is most unfortunate that Brothers have to end up in Court fighting it out over something that contractually should have been honored, i.e., paying the man what is due to him,” said Attorney James L. Walker, Jr. (@jameswalkerjresq) of Atlanta-based Walker & Associates which filed the lawsuit with his co-counsel Lisa James.
OTHER NEWS ON EURweb: Killer Mike Named First-Ever Recipient of the Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
The counts in the suit include breach of contract, fraud, failure to account (or pay royalties), conversion and urges the court to put all funds in a constructive trust.
“It is ironic that Kanye West and his manager Bu Thiam, the brother of rapper Akon are out here talking about black artists, bad contracts and doing our people right,” Walker reminded. “Well, let’s start that with ‘our people’ who are signed to contracts with Mr. Thiam like our client Mr. Simmonds.”
West, a very successful artist and business man, along with Thiam recently told news outlet, Rolling Stone, that he was the victim of a bad contract with his record label, although it was a standard deal, and has demanded freedom from his publishing deal and that all artists be empowered from bad deals.
He has explicitly stated that the music industry is comparable to a “modern day slave ship” and that he is dedicated to improving the music industry for artists. West has reportedly even taken on the task to help Taylor Swift get her master’s back from super manager, Scooter Braun.
“It is wonderful that Kanye is doing these things for artists and songwriters. I just wish his manager Bu Thiam would follow that example and do right by me,” Simmonds added.
A copy of the complaint can be viewed on www.walkerandassoc.com.
ABOUT JAMES L. WALKER, ESQ.
James L. Walker, Jr. serves as the managing partner of J. Walker and Associates, LLC, a firm specializing in entertainment and corporate law. In addition to litigation and negotiating contracts on behalf of more than 300 high profile clients within the sports and entertainment field, he regularly represents buyers and sellers in structuring, negotiating, financing and documenting sophisticated business acquisitions.
Walker holds undergraduate and law degrees from Howard University and a Masters in Divinity from Yale University. He has taught adjunct classes and workshops at the law schools of University of Connecticut, Yale, Harvard, Boston College and George Washington University. Walker is the author of This Business of Urban Music, the first reference book about the legal and business aspects of urban and gospel music, and has also been a regular guest commentator for FOX, CBS, CNN, and BET. For more information, visit: www.WalkerandAssoc.com.
source:
Amber Smith
Executive Assistant
Walker & Associates, LLC
www.walkerandassoc.com
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]