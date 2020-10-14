They’re Still Not BIG Enough: Freaky IG Model Wants the ‘Biggest Cheeks in the World!’

*And WHAT do we have here?! An Instagram model claiming to have the biggest “cheeks in the world” is not happy with her size because she thinks they’re actually too “small.”

According to the Daily Star, Anastasia Pokreshchuk, who has spent thousands of dollars to enhance her cheekbones wants to go bigger. “You may think that they are too big but I think that they’re a little bit small, I need to refresh them again soon,” the 39-year-old said according to the outlet.

Anastasia, from Kyiv, Ukraine, shared that she first got cheek injections when she was 26-years-old. But she stopped counting after years went on. “After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them. I love them, I want them to look like this, and I’m very happy.” She added, “I regularly inject other parts of my face myself. I understand that they look weird for other people but I don’t mind.”

THIS IS INTERESTING: Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post