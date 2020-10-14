Urban Music
Stevie Wonder Drops New Music After Being ‘Blessed with a New Kidney’
*Music icon Stevie Wonder has released two new songs inspired by the turbulent times we’re living amid the COVID crisis and rising racial tension across the nation.
The tracks “Where Is Our Love Song” and “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate,” mark the first time the artist has dropped two songs at the same time. The songs will be released through his new label So What the Fuss Music, distributed through Universal Music Group’s Republic Records.
Wonder made the announcement during a virtual press conference Tuesday, MSN reports. He also gave an update on his health after he “was blessed with a new kidney” last December.
“Since I have been released from the hospital, the nurses have made sure I’ve taken my medicine on time and I’m going to do it for as long as I have to, even if it is the rest of my life. I feel great. My voice feels great. I feel like I’m about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for the prayers and the love,” he said.
“And for all of the people that have been listening to these rumors, listen, if I’m feeling some kind of way, I’ll let you know,” Wonder continued. “We don’t want to have misinformation. I am alive and well.”
Wonder started writing “Where Is Our Love Song” as a teenager. “Then came this year, with all the confusion and all the hate and all the east versus west, left versus right. It’s just a hard break,” he said.
He also updated the lyrics to “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate” after “thinking about where we (are) in the world and thinking about how this is the most crucial time.”
“Change is right now. We can’t put it into the hands of fate. Ain’t nobody got time to wait,” he said. “We can’t put it the hands of fate finding a cure for this dreadful virus. We got to get on our knees and pray or whatever you do.”
“I want everyone to be well,” Wonder continued. “I don’t care what color you are because actually I don’t see your color. You see color, don’t act like you don’t see color, you do. But I don’t see your visual color. But I do feel your soul. I do feel your spirit. I see the color of your spirit and soul, and I’m seeing too many spirts and souls that are not about the love that we’re supposed to have and feel for one another.”
‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Accused of Sexual Assault on 15-Year-Old Boy
*Federal prosecutors want reality TV star Jerry Harris to remain behind bars until his trial on child pornography charges.
They claim the 21-year-old “Cheer” star “exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator.”
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the feds made the allegations in a nine-page memo filed Tuesday.
We previously reported, Harris was arrested last month on child pornography charges. The U.S. The Attorney’s Office released sexually-explicit evidence to support the case, including photos and screenshots of messages from Harris to his alleged victims.
While the disgraced Netflix docuseries star has admitted to exchanging photos and videos with underage boys (upwards of 15 boys) and repeatedly soliciting them to connect in person, the shocking evidence made public was the nail in the coffin.
In screenshots, Harris allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat, who was performing a cheerleading position called “the needle,” “Do it naked and take a video and show me.” In a separate exchange, after the boy told Harris he was only 13, he allegedly proceeded to request pictures of the boy’s “face …. and booty.” After giving in and sending photos of his private parts to Harris, he allegedly reciprocated with photos of his own, including one of him masturbating.
Prosecutors say Harris had been “grooming” one victim since he was 13. Once the boy turned 15, Harris allegedly sexually assaulted him in an unlocked public restroom during a cheer event in 2019.
“Harris’ sexual assault of this boy in such a public place, in an unlocked public bathroom, during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults demonstrates that Harris either does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself,” the prosecutors’ memo stated.
Harris has not been charged for the alleged sexual assault.
If convicted of the federal child pornography count, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launches Legal Battle with Crips Over ‘The Marathon Continues’ Trademark
*Nipsey Hussle’s estate is suing notorious L.A. street gang the Crips over trademark rights to “The Marathon Continues.”
The rapper/entrepreneur (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019.
According to TMZ, Nipsey’s brother Samiel Asghedom has waged a legal battle against Crips LLC. over “The Marathon Continues” slogan, which became synonymous with Nipsey’s brand after his death.
The suit accuses the gang of attempting to trademark the phrase shortly after Nipsey was fatally shot. The estate notes that Nipsey’s family already owns “Marathon” trademarks for various services and products, per Complex.
The gang initially suggested they would withdraw the filings but now claim they are entitled to use the “Marathon” trademark because: “The Crips organization has long used the phrase ‘The Marathon Continues’ as our ideology slogan in the past. Ermias, became a well-known Crip and the phrase became popularized.”
“Since Nipsey’s murder the City of Los Angeles, and his many fans around the world have mourned his loss and honored his memory with love in respect,” the estate’s attorney, James A. Bryant II, tells Billboard in a statement. “However, despite the outpouring support to Nipsey’s memory and his family, there are those who still seek to profit off his loss and tarnish his legacy all for personal and selfish gain. Because of these vultures, Nipsey’s family and his estate will do everything in their power to preserve and protect Nipsey’s legacy by any and all means, including taking legal action against those who would violate his memory.
“We also wanted to dispel the misconception that there is some form of dispute that Crips, LLC or Tia Hollis are in any way connected with any of the many Crips gangs throughout Los Angeles,” the statement continues. “Tia Hollis, has also formed the company Bloods, LLC. So for absolute clarity, despite the name of the Company, Crips, LLC, who has sought to improperly register mark “The Marathon Continues”, which was filed literally a few weeks after Nipsey’s death, and allegedly first used in commerce on April 1, 2019, a day after Nipsey’s murder, they are not affiliated with any organized Crips gang, and this should not be viewed as an attempt by the Crips gang to make an underhanded move against Nipsey or his memory following his death.”
Nipsey’s estate is reportedly seeking monetary damages and a court order to the Crips LLC to destroy all unlawful products that uses the “Marathon” trademarks.
Dr. Dre’s Wife Could Be Charged with Embezzlement Amid Divorce Battle
*Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement.
We previouly reported… according to TMZ_tv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that she drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.
On Tuesday, Dr. Dre’s business partner, Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming that Young withdrew the funds without authorization, TMZ reports.
Nicole allegedly claimed she had a right to the money because her name is on the account. However, she could be charged with embezzlement.
News of the LAPD investigation comes after Dr. Dre won a legal battle against Nicole. Earlier this month, a judge rejected her claim to have Dr. Dre pay $1.5 million in monthly alimony after the music mogul proved he’s still supporting her lifestyle.
The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.
Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.
