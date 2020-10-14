Business
Steve Harvey and Shark Tank’s Daymond John Team-Up to Give Advice to Young Entrepreneurs // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – where Steve Harvey sits down with twins Aaron and David Cabello who have used their entrepreneurial skills to help connect their community to Black-owned restaurants as the creators of Philly’s first Black-owned delivery service app, Black and Mobile.
Now serving in the Atlanta and Detroit area, Steve virtually surprised the twins with an appearance by “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
Watch the new episode above
- Episode Title: The Twin Brothers Changing the Food Delivery Game
- Description: Twins Aaron and David started with an idea: a food delivery app that highlights Black businesses. That idea has grown enough to catch a lot of eyes – including “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
MORE NEWS: Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
Some words of advice & wisdom from Daymond John on how they can grow their business include:
- “I think they’ve expressed what they’re doing and their offering and their projections for what they want to do in an articulate way.”
- “A lot of corporations have grants, especially for minority-owned businesses, and this is free money that they want to give. They just want to know that the money is being used in the right way.”
- “I want to gift you both my digital course – it’s called Daymond on Demand – it helps you start, scale, and grow your business.”
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
- Tune-In: “STEVE on Watch” season two is available now on Facebook Watch. The season will run for 20-weeks, with multiple episode drops throughout the week.
- Episode Image (Credit: Facebook Watch): HERE
- Images: HERE
- Production: Executive Producers are Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, Christel Sice, Michael Antinoro and Ianthe Jones who also serves as showrunner.
About Facebook Watch
Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy video on Facebook. Home to a wide range of video – from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports – Facebook Watch is a destination where content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new content based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop, all Portal devices and on TV apps listed HERE.
source:
Hannah Macdonald
Beck Media
[email protected]
Business
Killer Mike: Banking on Greenwood
*Killer Mike is a Grammy-winning rapper, who has excelled as a songwriter, actor, activist, and entrepreneur. As of Thursday, Oct. 9, he can add banker to his portfolio of titles.
Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is co-founder of the new Greenwood Bank. He shares ownership of Greenwood with civil rights icon and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of Bounce TV Network.
According to Killer Mike, who was born, raised, and still lives in Atlanta, Greenwood is a “FinTech Neobank,” which means it will function as an online bank/digital bank. Greenwood will offer full-service banking, to include savings and spending accounts, peer-to-peer money transfers, mobile deposits, Apple & Android Pay, Global ATM Networks, community reinvestments, two-day early pay, no hidden fees, and more. All deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000.
“Greenwood is the Black bank of the future,” said Killer Mike. “When I was called by Ryan Glover about partnering with him and Andrew Young to start Greenwood, I was interested because the bank, besides it being a savings, deposit, and investment institution, is looking at getting in the game of adding capital to small and medium businesses, and creating Black and Latinx businesses looking to grow.”
Glover adds:
“It’s no secret that traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community,” said Glover in a statement. “We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities.”
Greenwood Bank takes its name from “Black Wall Street,” which was part of the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a center of African American enterprise, entertainment, wealth, and an investment capital. At its apex, it was said the dollar in this elite financial Black sector of Tulsa circulated 36 times and stayed up to a year in the Black community before leaving.
The Greenwood District was destroyed in 1921, when mobs of white people torched and destroyed it. By many estimates, up to 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, with approximately 300 Black people killed.
MORE ON EURWEB: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: From Victimized Boys to Traumatized Men – Boy Scouts Of America
The new Greenwood Bank, according to Killer Mike, wants to duplicate the longevity of the Black dollar that once circulated in the Black community of Tulsa. He said today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community, but only six hours in the Black community.
“Greenwood will be banking in the palm of your hand,” said Killer Mike. “Many things are going digital for African Americans. African Americans use their phones for banking, paying bills and other things more than other groups of people. Greenwood is perfect and fit for the time in terms of how we move around and bank. As brick and mortar banks are pulling out of our community, Black people still need access to banking as an alternative to check cashing places. Greenwood is the alternative. It’s perfect for our community.”
While the Greenwood Bank is interested in serving all age groups, Killer Mike wants a big presence from Black and Latinx in Generation X (individuals born between 1961 and 1981) and Generation Y or Millennials (individuals born between 1982 and 2004).
“I’m personally taking the challenge to get young people,” Killer Mike said. “My belief is that young people should be flocking to Greenwood the same way that our grandparents flocked to Black banks. Whether people live in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Los Angeles, or Compton, I believe that we can do it in all those places. Greenwood gives them the ability to do their banking with the phones right in our hands. This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future.”
While Greenwood won’t open officially until January 2021, the bank, since launching its website on Oct. 9, has amassed a sizable list of individuals wanting to open a Greenwood Bank account.
Opening an account will have other beneficial factors to impact Black and Latinx communities. According to Greenwood’s website, for every customer that signs up, the bank will provide five free meals to a family in need. With each swipe of a Greenwood debit card, it will prompt a donation to UNCF for education, or the NAACP to support civil rights initiatives. And every month, Greenwood will provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that is a Greenwood customer.
“The work that we did in the civil rights movement wasn’t just about being able to sit at the counter. It was also about being able to own the restaurant,” said Young. “Killer Mike, Ryan and I are launching Greenwood to continue this work of empowering Black and Brown people to have economic opportunity.”
To sign up for a Greenwood account or learn more about the bank, log on to www.bankgreenwood.com.
Business
Yelp to Flag Businesses Accused of Racism (Video)
*Yelp has announced that it will start issuing warning labels for businesses that have been flagged for racist behavior.
This means that any business receiving a verified complaint about racism will have a huge banner at the top of the screen saying that the business acted in a racist manner. Yelp told the publication Eater that this includes “the use of racist language, symbols, or sentiment that clearly discredits the Black Lives Matter movement.”
The move comes after Yelp noticed a rising number of reviews alleging racist behavior from businesses. The site recorded a 133% growth in incidents spurred by media reports or social media posts compared to last year. The company says they have already put up over 450 alerts on businesses pages.
Watch a report about Yelp’s new policy below:
Business
Black Lives Matter Eye Opener for Admitted Businesswoman of White Privilege
*White privilege is defined as “inherent advantages possessed by a White person on the basis of their race in a society characterized by racial inequality and injustice.”
Kelsey Kennedy, founder of the small, woman-owned CBD brand, Blossom and Stone, acknowledges being a White woman who has enjoyed a privileged life.
Protests across the country over the senseless police murders of Black men and women in what has been called a racial reckoning in America has not gone unnoticed by Kennedy.
Born and raised in South Orange County, California she said her family never talked about race when she was growing up.
“These last few months have been an eye-opening experience for me. While I always knew of my white privilege on a surface level, I don’t think I fully understood the depths of it until this year. While I can’t erase it, I can try and use it to help showcase and promote voices, perspectives, and opinions that are different from my own. Witnessing so many of my former favorite brands have their true colors exposed as a consequence of the Black Lives Matter movement, I knew that I wanted Blossom & Stone to be better from the start,” Kennedy told EURweb.com.
Her Los Angeles based company launched in Spring 2020 is looking to diversify their point of view by welcoming BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and LGBTQ+ writers, photographers, and content creators onto the Blossom and Stone team with a 6-month program.
MORE NEWS: Master P to be Feted At BET Hip Hop Awards – All 6 New Edition Members Reunite for DJ Cassidy
She says their effort is “designed to support & amplify the voices of content creators with under 20k followers.” All content will always be credited. They will be selecting two to five participants by October 15. Find more information at https://bit.ly/33InJgs.
The genesis of Blossom and Stone started when in 2017 her fitness business “hit a rough spot.” She said she was not feeling connected to herself and a friend suggested she smoke some weed to feel better.
“Personally, I get really really high. I know plenty of people who can function (when high) but I’m not one of them,” Kennedy, an astrology addict with a strong belief in the power of plants, said.
But it was a conversation with another friend who asked whether she’d tried CBD that would give her the idea that planted the seed for her wellness brand business.
“CBD made me feel way more calm and grounding me,” she said about CBD, an abbreviation of cannabidiol the major component of medical marijuana. “Once I started getting deeper into it and realized it could be used topically, I have a lot of friends who use it for back pain and whose parents use it for arthritis.”
This is not Blossom & Stone’s first time amplifying BIPOC voices. In June, they highlighted Black-owned CBD and Beauty Brands while still in the first few months of launching their business.
Kennedy, married since January 2020, has been in the world of fitness and wellness for more than 10 years.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]