Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post

*A rep for Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has responded to our report about his alleged drama with singer Toni Braxton.

In an earlier article we noted that Adefeso seems to be catching heat from Tamar’s superstar sister.

“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” Toni shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.

Adefeso’s rep tells EUR that Braxton’s message stems from legal drama between David and Tamar, and at the heart of it has nothing to do with Toni’s children.

“David wishes the Braxton family nothing but the best and has moved on from this ordeal stronger. He’s focused on justice for Nigeria (sars) and releasing his app, Sootchy, that will address wealth disparity and help reduce educational debt within minority communities,” Adefeso’s rep tells EURweb.

We previously reported… Tamar intends to channel her raw emotions into new music following her suicide attempt and break-up with Adefeso. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram message to fans.