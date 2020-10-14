Entertainment
Phoebe Robinson and Rachel Brosnahan Team Up for Amazon’s ‘Yearly Departed’ Funeral for 2020
*CULVER CITY, Calif. –– Amazon Prime Video will say so long to 2020 with the new comedy special Yearly Departed, a comedic memorial for a year that somehow still isn’t over yet, from Executive Producer Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who will also appear.
Hosted by multi-talented comedian Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens), Yearly Departed will premiere this winter exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women. Yearly Departed is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) is set to direct. Yearly Departed is from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.
“I can’t imagine a better way to lay this unfathomably awful year to rest than giving some of the world’s funniest women the last word. I’m grateful to our partners at Amazon Prime Video, We The Women, Bess Kalb and Done + Dusted for breathing life into our funeral and giving us all the opportunity to collectively heal through laughter,” said Brosnahan.
Robinson added, “I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbequing at a Black family reunion. All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig.”
“Given the events of 2020, we can’t wait to toast its departure with this group of hilarious women, led by the incredible Rachel Brosnahan!” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Rachel, Bess, and the Done + Dusted team have come together with Phoebe Robinson to bring us some much needed laughter as this year finally ends.”
Phoebe Robinson is best known as the co-creator and co-star of the hit WNYC Studios podcast 2 Dope Queens, which was turned into eight one-hour, critically-acclaimed HBO specials. She’s also a New York Times best-selling author of the books Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay and You Can’t Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain. Additionally, Phoebe was a staff writer on the final season of Portlandia, starred in the movies Ibiza and What Men Want, and was a five-time moderator on Michelle Obama’s international Becoming book tour. Most recently, Phoebe founded Tiny Reparations, a production company under ABC Studios, and TinyRep’s first project, a talk show entitled Doing the Most w/Phoebe Robinson, will premiere in 2021 on Comedy Central. She has also just launched a literary imprint called Tiny Reparations Books and released a brand-new advice-interview hybrid podcast entitled Black Frasier.
Rachel Brosnahan currently stars in the award-winning Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Since the series premiered in 2017, she has won an Emmy, two Golden Globes, A SAG award, two Critics’ Choice Awards and a TCA Award for her performance as “Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel.” She produced and starred in I’m Your Woman, an Amazon Original movie directed by Julia Hart and co-written with Jordan Horowitz, which will be released December 11th on Amazon Prime Video. Other film credits include Patriots’ Day, The Finest Hours, Louder Than Bombs, Burn Country and the upcoming The Courier opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. Brosnahan also recently signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios to develop television series under her Scrap Paper Pictures Banner.
Bess Kalb is an Emmy Award-nominated comedy writer and bestselling author of “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me.” She wrote for eight years on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was a regular man-on-the-street correspondent for Kimmel’s “Lie Witness News” segment before leaving the show to adapt her book into a film with Sight Unseen Pictures. She received a WGA Award in 2016. Kalb wrote for the Emmy Awards telecast in 2012 and 2016 and for the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018. She has written jokes for Hillary Clinton and wrote speeches to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
About Done+Dusted
Done+Dusted is a global production house that has devised and produced events, broadcast content and experiences for more than 20 years, including some of the biggest productions in the world, in every corner of the globe.
With offices in Los Angeles, London and Abu Dhabi, D+D has built an unrivaled reputation for producing world class projects on behalf of nations, broadcasters, brands, artists, gamers, leaders and educators.
Amongst many others, recent D+D productions include the Emmy nominated Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: Dave Chappelle, the Emmy nominated Little Mermaid Live, the network roadblock Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class of 2020, multiple Disney Singalongs for ABC, the most watched YouTube Originals live events ever, YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 and David Blaine: Ascension and the 72nd Emmy Awards.
About We The Women
We The Women is a production company that focuses on creating original content while staffing female-identifying talent in all areas of theatre, film, and television. Founded by Samantha Ressler and Nathalie Love in 2017, We The Women began as a registered 501(c)3 not-for-profit, theater company dedicated to creating and curating live pop-up theatrical experiences in Los Angeles and New York.
First Look: Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha in 1950’s Love Story ‘Sylvie’s Love’ (Trailer)
*Sometimes the right love comes at the wrong time.”
That’s the tagline for “Sylvie’s Love,” a new film that features Nnamdi Asomugha among the producers, Tessa Thompson among the executive producers and both actors in the starring roles. Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer ahead of its Christmas Day premiere on the streaming service.
Here’s Amazon’s synopsis:
In “Sylvie’s Love,” the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.
Watch the trailer below:
Stevie Nicks Takes on the Viral ‘Dreams’ Challenge in Her First TikTok [VIDEO]
*Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has made her debut on TikTok and her first video is a nod to viral star Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. Doggface208.
Apodaca reached internet fame via his Fleetwood Mac-inspired clip showing him riding a skateboard alongside a highway while listening to the band’s “Dreams” track and sipping on a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice. Apodaca’s footage was dubbed a #mood, and sparked the #DreamsChallenge.
The popularity led to thousands in donations for Apodaca, a merch line that has sold over $30k in items and a brand new truck with a trunk full of Ocean Spray products. There’s also reports that he received a new RV. Fleetwood Mac even saw an increase in digital music sales thanks to Apodaca.
Check out his original video above.
READ MORE: Ocean Spray Hooks Up TikTok User With Truck, Juice After Viral Video (Watch)
Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420dogface208 https://t.co/eg5f54bu0b pic.twitter.com/Mj1clEpnas
— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 13, 2020
Apodaca took to Twitter to express his gratitude for love he’s receiving from the public —which included a retweet from the band.
Now, Nicks has shared a clip of her lacing up some roller skates as she sits on the bench of a piano and sings the iconic Fleetwood Mac song. Next to her sits a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.
On Twitter, Nicks shared the video with the caption, “Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” Check out the clip via the Twitter video above.
Mick Fleetwood himself said of Apodaca’s skating video: “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” he wrote.
“We love this!” the band wrote — see the post below.
We love this! https://t.co/LgMGOGZIer
— Fleetwood Mac (@fleetwoodmac) September 26, 2020
Ludacris’ Inks Deal with Netflix for Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’
*Ludacris is joining the Netflix family with his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.”
The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.
Deadline reports the series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way.
“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”
READ MORE: Jamie Foxx and Daughter Team for Netflix Comedy ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’
10 years in the making. THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I’m pleased to announce I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/I1moWXKiQZ
— Ludacris (@Ludacris) October 13, 2020
The animated series will be produced by the Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films and Ludacris’ Karma’s World Entertainment.
The news follows the announcement that Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a comedy series starring the actor.
The series is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.
Bentley Kyle Evans will serve as EP/Showrunner on the series, while Foxx and his daughter will also executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.
Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and his daughter serves as DJ.
This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans.
