Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launches Legal Battle with Crips Over ‘The Marathon Continues’ Trademark

*Nipsey Hussle’s estate is suing notorious L.A. street gang the Crips over trademark rights to “The Marathon Continues.”

The rapper/entrepreneur (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019.

According to TMZ, Nipsey’s brother Samiel Asghedom has waged a legal battle against Crips LLC. over “The Marathon Continues” slogan, which became synonymous with Nipsey’s brand after his death.

The suit accuses the gang of attempting to trademark the phrase shortly after Nipsey was fatally shot. The estate notes that Nipsey’s family already owns “Marathon” trademarks for various services and products, per Complex.

The gang initially suggested they would withdraw the filings but now claim they are entitled to use the “Marathon” trademark because: “The Crips organization has long used the phrase ‘The Marathon Continues’ as our ideology slogan in the past. Ermias, became a well-known Crip and the phrase became popularized.”

“Since Nipsey’s murder the City of Los Angeles, and his many fans around the world have mourned his loss and honored his memory with love in respect,” the estate’s attorney, James A. Bryant II, tells Billboard in a statement. “However, despite the outpouring support to Nipsey’s memory and his family, there are those who still seek to profit off his loss and tarnish his legacy all for personal and selfish gain. Because of these vultures, Nipsey’s family and his estate will do everything in their power to preserve and protect Nipsey’s legacy by any and all means, including taking legal action against those who would violate his memory.

“We also wanted to dispel the misconception that there is some form of dispute that Crips, LLC or Tia Hollis are in any way connected with any of the many Crips gangs throughout Los Angeles,” the statement continues. “Tia Hollis, has also formed the company Bloods, LLC. So for absolute clarity, despite the name of the Company, Crips, LLC, who has sought to improperly register mark “The Marathon Continues”, which was filed literally a few weeks after Nipsey’s death, and allegedly first used in commerce on April 1, 2019, a day after Nipsey’s murder, they are not affiliated with any organized Crips gang, and this should not be viewed as an attempt by the Crips gang to make an underhanded move against Nipsey or his memory following his death.”

Nipsey’s estate is reportedly seeking monetary damages and a court order to the Crips LLC to destroy all unlawful products that uses the “Marathon” trademarks.