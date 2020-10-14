Press Release
McDonald’s Sweetens Up Breakfast Menu with McCafé Bakery Lineup
*CHICAGO, IL – Wake up and smell the … cinnamon rolls!
For nearly five decades, McDonald’s has been the leader in providing quick, delicious and savory breakfast options to our customers.
And today, we’re sharing some sweet news to give fans even more ways to experience the breakfast they love at McDonald’s with our new McCafé Bakery lineup.
Beginning Wednesday, October 28, customers can enjoy a new Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll at breakfast time (or break time…or lunch time…or coffee time…or me time, or…anytime, really). Each new menu item will be available all day at participating restaurants nationwide, because you never know when that sweet craving will hit.
- Apple Fritter: A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing. Are we saying you should dip yours into your morning coffee? No way… Ok, fine, we definitely are.
- Blueberry Muffin: Our new recipe is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a crave worthy soft & fluffy muffin. Feeling “blue” all day never tasted so good.
- Cinnamon Roll: Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing. Served warm, the aroma alone sparks a craving for the next decadent bite…talk about a reason to roll out of bed.
These craveable options will be offered alongside our beloved McCafé cookies and pies, marking the first addition of bakery items to McDonald’s core menu in over eight years.
“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”
Our breakfast story began with the now-legendary Egg McMuffin in 1971. Over the years, we’ve continued to evolve our breakfast menu for our customers by introducing breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003 and committing in 2015 to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. And now, we’re continuing the legacy with our addition of the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll.
Throughout this breakfast innovation, our food items have always been complemented by the most important of beverages: coffee. McCafé officially debuted in 2009 with our Premium Roast Coffee, and we’re proud to serve 100% sustainably sourced ground and whole bean coffee at restaurants throughout the U.S. Additionally, as coffee tastes have expanded, so have our options which now include espresso beverages, café quality frappé beverages and bakery items such as McCafé cookies, pies and our limited-time Donut Sticks**.
We can’t wait for customers to get a taste of our new McCafé Bakery lineup, all available in restaurants via carry-out, at the Drive Thru or through McDelivery.
*Includes ground and whole bean coffee sourced for all McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. except Hawaii.
**Not currently available in U.S. restaurants
source:
Nilaja McKinnies | Burrell
e: [email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Common to Host New Podcast Series for Audible, ‘Mind Power Mixtape’
*Rapper Common has signed on to host a new show for Audible called “Mind Power Mixtape” beginning next month.
The podcast is an Audible original show and will feature “intimate, candid and soulful conversations between Common and six revolutionary artists and activists as they discuss success, spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles,” Audible said in a description of the podcast.
Common’s lineup of confirmed guests already includes Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, comedian Tiffany Haddish, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, activist Bryan Stevenson, rapper Nas, and Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.
“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth. There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege,” said Common in a statement. “We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life — and that is the essence of Mind Power Mixtape. I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”
Featuring intimate, candid and soulful conversations between @common and six revolutionary artists, the upcoming ‘Mind Power Mixtape’ will leave you inspired and grant you more perspective on overcoming obstacles. https://t.co/tVhYnLcQcF
— Audible (@audible_com) October 12, 2020
Here’s more from the press release:
Each 45-minute episode was recorded remotely, with Common leading the discussion from his home. Set to launch with six episodes on November 19, Mind Power Mixtape will be available exclusively on Audible. Members can access as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.
Common’s most recent Audible project is Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life. The audio-only musical narrative, recorded over the course of three nights of live performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, takes listeners on a magical journey as Common recounts stories of his childhood, reflects on his musical path, and shares personal heroes that inspired him artistically and as an activist. Bluebird Memories is part of Audible’s Words + Music programming, showcasing the personal stories of top global recording artists interwoven with their music.
“Common is an incredibly versatile and gifted artist and we are thrilled to showcase his positivity, energy and advocacy through Mind Power Mixtape,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “His last Audible Original, Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life, was a Words and Music masterpiece – one that truly resonated with our audience — so we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate on this new and thoughtful storytelling effort and share it with our passionate family of listeners.”
“Mind Power Mixtape” will debut Nov. 19 on Audible Plus.
Press Release
WOW…The Single Christians Experiences You Don’t Want to Miss!
Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Divided by Faith Book Club Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
Cooking with Drette
on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!
Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
Cooking with Drette Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89089083716?pwd=Q1owSEVNTWQ4Q1ZYTU1XeFFZRTZ3QT09
Meeting ID 890 8908 3716 Passcode 913556
Saturday Night Movies on Zoom
By <span title=”must have been published or publicly displayed outside Wikipedia”>Source</span> (<a href=”//en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Non-free_content_criteria#4″ title=”Wikipedia:Non-free content criteria”>WP:NFCC#4</a>), <a href=”//en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:I_Still_Believe_promotional_poster.jpg” title=”Fair use of copyrighted material in the context of I Still Believe (film)”>Fair use</a>, <a href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61592042″>Link</a>
A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.
Saturday Night Movie on Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810874266?pwd=QkRTcG1kck5QZmh3TlZoN2JMSFZGZz09
Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Press Release
Shannon Jackson (‘The People’s Nurse’) Cares for Seniors with Free Catered Lunch Giveaway
*(LOS ANGELES) – The podcast host of Living Your Life Without Limits (LYLWL), Shannon Jackson, aka ‘The People’s Nurse’ and a prominent advocate of the community, has partnered with a local Carson, California church, Prevailing In Christ Ministries, through founder Pastor Michael J. Ealey, to broadcast her third Street Love episode on September 19 when she catered 60 free lunches to 60 pre-selected seniors from the church; in recognition of September being National Fall Prevention Awareness Month. This special event will be co-hosted with entertainer Larry ‘Lala’ Lanehart.
“I so look forward to us giving back to our seniors.” True to her motto with a focus on the welfare of the community, “It is my mission to help and to serve others,” Jackson now expands her public reach with the care items found inside her special package to seniors, next to their free lunch. These care items will include: non-skid socks, a pill organizer, and educational material regarding medication safety and fall risk awareness.
Ever the consummate People’s Nurse, it is Jackson’s continued mission to perpetuate her special gifting to the community with more wellness love as part of her important philanthropic work. A takeoff from her LYLWL podcast, which airs weekly on Saturdays at 9:00am PST, Jackson goes even further to the people of the community with her recently launched Street Love events; complete with more free giveaways from the good Samaritan host.
Her first Street Love event took place as a July 4th celebration in Compton, with her second Street Love follow-up taking place last month in Watts. In her ongoing effort through her LYLWL Foundation, Jackson looks to reach new levels of support doing what she does best – showing more community love.
ANOTHER INTERESTING UPDATE: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Set December Hearing in Bill Cosby Appeal
Welcome sponsor donations allow the host to include more specialty care items inside her giveaway packages, including her new Wellness Box, coming to inner-city neighborhoods with more ‘give’ from the host – with the sole purpose of keeping the community healthy and thriving. Her debut Wellness Box currently includes this healthy offering:
- FirstAid Kit
- WellnessJournal
- LYLWL Ink Pen
- Thermometer
- BloodPressure Wristband
- CustomizedBox
- Shredded Box Filler
- LYLWLCandle
- Matches
- BloodPressure Magnet
For the faith-based Jackson, who is also a motivational speaker and a certified life coach, her dedicated focus continues to be on heartfelt inspirational leadership, mentoring and coaching.
Recognized as a ‘Life Coach for the Covid Era,’ Jackson is a Registered Nurse with a multi-faceted career in healthcare. She thrives in helping people to get past their struggles with uncertainty, loneliness, depression and anxiety through her widely embraced podcast; where she further talks about her return from a two-month ‘tour of duty’ in New York’s Covid-19 hospital wards. There she witnessed first-hand the pandemic’s effect on people from all walks of life and especially how the outbreak has challenged people’s mental wellness.
Jackson’s special outreach message, first through her LYLWL podcast and now poised with her monthly Street Love community events, has continued to garner groundswell momentum with an organic escalating base, further signifying a clear and present public thirst for more of her inspirational support – motivation and wellness turned into more Jackson feel-good giving. Her timely and popular podcast, LYLWL, which launched in January of this year has steadily flourished with a current loyal audience following of approximately 5,000 globally; an increase of about 1,000 from the previous month, with a further increase of another 1,000 in the month before when she was at 3,000 followers at the time of launching her first Street Love event in July.
More About the ‘Living Your Life Without Limits’ Podcast
In every LYLWL episode, Jackson reflects on real-world situations and provides actionable advice to help her listeners enrich their lives, as she is joined by special guests in her insightful conversations. “My weekly wellness dose is here to help heal and overcome where needed,” states Jackson. The altruist host’s unique and all-inclusive platform offers unlimited sharing through her engaging style – a mix of deep soulful insights and inspiration gained from her revered background in healthcare as fans continue to flock to her podcast and take from each episode what serves them individually.
Through Jackson’s repurposed mission, from nurse to inspirational speaker, podcast host and community philanthropist, she turns her newly amassed platform into a devout calling for reaching more people.
“We do it all for the community,” states Jackson. “And we look forward to turning ‘Street Love’ into a long-embraced traditional event that benefits more people.”
Join Jackson’s continued initiative to make a difference.
More About Shannon Jackson
For almost 30 years, S hannon Jackson, RN, PHN, CLC, BSN, MAOM**, has built her Leadership and Mentoring reputation on gentle and effective caring; as further reflected through her life coaching, public speaking, entrepreneurship, and now as host of her own motivational podcast, Living Your Life Without Limits. She works hard in her diverse and many roles, committing herself on a daily basis to make an essential difference in people’s lives. Throughout her career, she has accrued a variety of skills that empower her to provide healthcare well beyond the norm, setting a higher standard for those around her. As a result of being a deep motivational speaker, a true thought-leader of our time focused on caregiving, that when faced with challenges she encounters and overcomes them head-on with vigor and ferocity. Her philosophy and core values are firmly based on accountability; making herself a prime example for anyone who is looking to thrive in their lives. Next to her innovative Living Your Life Without Limits podcast and public speaking events, Jackson also has her own store bringing message-inspired items to her loyal fans: G et your Feel-Good shop on!
source:
Tany Soussana / epiContent-TSGpr
[email protected]
