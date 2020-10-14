Ludacris’ Inks Deal with Netflix for Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

*Ludacris is joining the Netflix family with his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.”

The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.

Deadline reports the series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way.

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

10 years in the making. THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I’m pleased to announce I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/I1moWXKiQZ — Ludacris (@Ludacris) October 13, 2020



The animated series will be produced by the Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films and Ludacris’ Karma’s World Entertainment.

The news follows the announcement that Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a comedy series starring the actor.

The series is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.

Bentley Kyle Evans will serve as EP/Showrunner on the series, while Foxx and his daughter will also executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.

Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and his daughter serves as DJ.

This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans.