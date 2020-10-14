Family - Parenting - Births
LeBron James Gifts Daughter Zhuri with Her Own House for 6th Birthday [VIDEO]
*NBA star LeBron James gifted his daughter Zhuri with a little house for her birthday. She turns 6 on Oct. 22.
“EARLY BDAY GIFT MY PRINCESS!!!!!” James says on a video posted on social media. “LOVE YOU BABY Z.”
Check out Zhuri’s lavish mini-mansion via the clip above.
The free-standing white house is a smaller version of James’ “big house” and sits in the backyard of his Brentwood estate.
“This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” James says on the video as he shows the back of his home compared to his daughter’s house. “How your house look just like the big house, though?”
Baby Z’s house boasts a kitchen and sitting room with a purple couch and a black and white checkered floor. At one point she wipes clean a dirty spot on the floor and James says, “Oh, my bad. I got your floor dirty?”
Hes’s also heard saying “Are you doing school? Are you doing school from your crib,” James asks his daughter.
“What you got, a little break from school right now?” Zhuri nods, and he says, “That’s hilarious.”
Dr. Dre’s Wife Could Be Charged with Embezzlement Amid Divorce Battle
*Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement.
We previouly reported… according to TMZ_tv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that she drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.
On Tuesday, Dr. Dre’s business partner, Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming that Young withdrew the funds without authorization, TMZ reports.
Nicole allegedly claimed she had a right to the money because her name is on the account. However, she could be charged with embezzlement.
News of the LAPD investigation comes after Dr. Dre won a legal battle against Nicole. Earlier this month, a judge rejected her claim to have Dr. Dre pay $1.5 million in monthly alimony after the music mogul proved he’s still supporting her lifestyle.
The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.
Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.
Royce Reed Blasts Ex Dwight Howard for Neglecting His Son
*Former “Basketball Wives” star Royce Reed took to social media blast to her baby daddy Dwight Howard for neglecting his kids.
The duo have had a contentious co-parenting relationship for years. As noted by MadameNoire, “Their allegations against one another have ranged from Reed accusing Howard of child abuse to Howard accusing Reed of engaging in sexual acts in the presence of their son,” the outlet writes.
Most recently, Howard took to Instagram to show off his celebratory antics following a Los Angeles Lakers win. A screenshot of a text exchange with his special lady appears in the post, which prompted Royce to go all the way off.
Reed and Howard share a son, and Royce claims the NBA star hasn’t seen their child in months.
View this post on Instagram
Y’all better stop praising ppl based off a screenshot of their lives on tv and Instagram posts. Better yet… imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is “I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin”. A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW! But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money. So anyone who has an issue with that FUCK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD! #mytherapistisgonnakillme
In a lengthy Instagram post she wrote:
“Imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is ‘I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin,'” Royce wrote in the caption to a text image post she shared to Instagram. “A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW!”
“But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money,” Reed added. “So anyone who has an issue with that F*CK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD!”
Read her full post above.
Reed claims their son wants to change his name and was crying because his father was “in his same city but won’t call, text, visit, or send note by pigeon.”
That’s when Howard’s special lady (his reported fiancé) stepped into the conversation with a subliminal shot aimed at Royce.
Royce hit back by calling the woman a “child” who needs to tell her “dad” (AKA Howard) to take care of her siblings (referring to his children). Peep Royce’s post below.
Toni Braxton Warns ‘Weasel’ David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’
*Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has reportedly stirred up a lot of family drama, and now he’s catching heat from her superstar sister.
“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” singer Toni Braxton shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”
Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.
Check out Toni’s post below.
View this post on Instagram
This past Monday I explained on my first Live YouTube show how the 99% and their children are in danger of PERMANENTLY falling behind the 1% in wealth, power and lifelong opportunities. I gave you 7 concrete (for many of you) “never before known” techniques and strategies to REDUCE YOUR TAXES and increase your wealth (see my YouTube page for a rerun). Tomorrow I will speak to the young amongst us. Whether you are a 16 year old looking forward to college and all the other opportunities life has to offer, a 26 year old searching for direction and trying to figure out how to make more of an impact on the world around you, or a 45 year old currently wondering how you got stuck in the vicious cycle you’re currently in. Looking for new opportunities in life. I will give you concrete tools and strategies to help you BREAK THE CHAINS OF MEDIOCRITY. Rise to achieve your true potentials extent….and your true potential is defined only as the size and scale of your imagination. Join me on my second YouTube broadcast tomorrow, Monday April 27 at 3PM/PST (6PM/EST)- “Let’s Talk Money: Wealth Demystified with David Adefeso.” YouTube link on BIO! #Money #Wealth #DavidAdefeso
Tamar’s relationship with Adefeso has been highlighted on her new WeTV reality series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”
Braxton sent an email to her WEtv bosses accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”
The letter was sent weeks before her alleged suicide attempt, according to Page Six.
The singer and her famous family have appeared on a reality show on the network for more than a decade.
Braxton detailed her downward spiral in the email, explaining that her family is in “disarray.”
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” she wrote.
She went on to call the network “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” she added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”
View this post on Instagram
Braxton intends to channel her emotions into new music following her suicide attempt in a Los Angeles hotel room. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”
Braxton’s last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and she dropped a single last March, “Crazy Kind of Love.”
Check out her post below.
View this post on Instagram
