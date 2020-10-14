LeBron James Gifts Daughter Zhuri with Her Own House for 6th Birthday [VIDEO]

*NBA star LeBron James gifted his daughter Zhuri with a little house for her birthday. She turns 6 on Oct. 22.

“EARLY BDAY GIFT MY PRINCESS!!!!!” James says on a video posted on social media. “LOVE YOU BABY Z.”

Check out Zhuri’s lavish mini-mansion via the clip above.

The free-standing white house is a smaller version of James’ “big house” and sits in the backyard of his Brentwood estate.

READ MORE: LeBron James’ SpringHill Company to ‘Move Culture Forward’ via 4-Year Deal with Universal Pictures



“This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” James says on the video as he shows the back of his home compared to his daughter’s house. “How your house look just like the big house, though?”

Baby Z’s house boasts a kitchen and sitting room with a purple couch and a black and white checkered floor. At one point she wipes clean a dirty spot on the floor and James says, “Oh, my bad. I got your floor dirty?”

Hes’s also heard saying “Are you doing school? Are you doing school from your crib,” James asks his daughter.

“What you got, a little break from school right now?” Zhuri nods, and he says, “That’s hilarious.”