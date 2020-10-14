Today’s Video
Kallayah Jones Takes Her Job Interview ‘Happy Dance’ to the Today Show (Watch)
*The Kallayah and Dakara tour continues.
The “Today” show Wednesday morning was the latest stop for Kallayah Jones, the Decatur, GA woman whose happy dance after acing a job interview at a sports bar went viral, and Dakara Spence, the woman who interviewed her, saw her lil’ praise break on the security camera and shared it online.
The pair appeared virtually from their homes to talk about the moment that has moved so many viewers around the world.
The pair were appearing on “Today” fresh from their appearance on “Ellen” Monday, where they each were given $15,000 after host Ellen DeGeneres heard through the grapevine that they each wanted to further their education.
Watch below:
Entertainment
First Look: Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha in 1950’s Love Story ‘Sylvie’s Love’ (Trailer)
*Sometimes the right love comes at the wrong time.”
That’s the tagline for “Sylvie’s Love,” a new film that features Nnamdi Asomugha among the producers, Tessa Thompson among the executive producers and both actors in the starring roles. Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer ahead of its Christmas Day premiere on the streaming service.
Here’s Amazon’s synopsis:
In “Sylvie’s Love,” the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.
Watch the trailer below:
Obama/Trump/Political
Black Man in Trump Gear Kicked Off Flight for Lowering Mask to Eat Peanuts, But Was It Orchestrated? (Watch)
*A Facebook video going viral shows a black man wearing a Trump mask and “Black Voices for Trump” hat being kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight for allegedly pulling down his mask to eat peanuts. But at least one website questions whether it was all orchestrated to create a viral video for social media’s right wing.
In the video, a flight attendant demands that the man deplane as a female passenger recording the incident asks the flight attendant to explain what the man did wrong. The woman recording says the man was following the rules by wearing his mask and only pulled it down to eat. The woman recording also says she believes the man was targeted because of his Trump gear. The man is eventually escorted from the plane.
Watch below:
So far Southwest Airlines has yet to comment on the incident. But others on social media, as well as a flight attendant in the video, believe the man’s actions were orchestrated to create a viral video.
The blog Live and Let’s Fly, written by Matthew Klint to share “the latest news in the airline industry” among other travel related topics, has side-eyed the entire incident as a publicity stunt. He wrote:
Here’s why I am skeptical:
• The videos start so late and ends so abruptly.
• What happened leading up to this moment? Why was another FA called? Why did the video stop so suddenly after the corroborating testimony from the “witness” in the row behind?
• How convenient, though, that the woman across the aisle so clearly narrated the video and interrogated the flight attendant.
• How convenient that the man across the aisle from the Trump supporter jumped up to leave the flight in protest.
• Check out the guy’s actions while he is speaking to the flight attendant:
• He’s no longer eating, yet his mask remains lowerd
• When asked to put it on, he places it over his mouth, but not his nose
• Moments later he removes it again
• There’s talk of a podcast…huh?
• Godwin’s law is invoked when the narrator says, “In Germany they also said, ‘Just comply.’”
Based upon his action and the suspicious editing, my hunch is this was all a setup. I suspect this man may have had a bag of nuts in his hand, but refused repeated flight attendant instructions to place his mask on. Maybe he had no food out at all. Can one savor a bag of nuts for the entire duration of the flight, eating them slowly but surely, one at a time?
Allow me to say, with respect, that if you do so, you are an idiot. This has nothing to do with masks themselves. It has nothing to do with their efficacy. It has everything to do with following the legally permissible, non-discriminatory rules that an airline, as a private company, is allowed to set.
But boy oh boy you should check out the Twitterverse. Right wing posters are going crazy over this incident, demanding that the Southwest flight attendant be fired and Southwest issue an apology and compensation.
Civil Rights
The Story Behind Today’s Google Doodle Honoree and Founder of Notting Hill Carnival, Claudia Jones (Watch)
*Claudia Jones, feminist, anti-racism campaigner, and the founder of the popular Notting Hill Carnival in London, is being honored as today’s Google Doodle in the UK.
On this day in 2008, Jones was honored with a Great British Stamp in the “Women of Distinction” series to commemorate her lifetime of pioneering activism. A multitalented individual, Jones was not pigeonholed by one title or profession. She proved to be a voice for the Black community across the globe.
Read and watch videos celebrating her story below:
Via Google:
Claudia Jones was born Claudia Vera Cumberbatch on February 21, 1915, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. At 8 years old, she and her family emigrated to Harlem in New York City. A passionate writer, Jones contributed to and led a variety of Communist publications as a young adult, and she spent much of her adulthood as an active member of the Communist Party USA.
A champion for civil rights, gender equality, and decolonization, Claudia Jones focused much of her work on the liberation of Black women across the globe from the racism, classism, and sexism they faced (and still face) every day.
As an activist, Jones was imprisoned on multiple occasions. This eventually led to her deportation to the United Kingdom in 1955. However, undeterred, she continued to work tirelessly with the West Indian community in London. This led to the creation of the annual Notting Hill Carnival, which celebrates the shared history of the Caribbean community within London and the UK.
Today, when hitting the main Search page in the United Kingdom, visitors will see today’s Google Doodle featuring Claudia Jones which that highlights her in the UK and across the globe.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
