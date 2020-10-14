Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
*A month after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett opened up about his his 2019 hate crime attack, comes the announcement that he will make his directorial debut with “B-Boy Blues,” an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling book from 1994.
According to Page Six, the movie “chronicles the troubled relationship between two black men — Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year-old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year-old bike messenger, or B-boy, who meet at a Greenwich Village bar in 1993,” the outlet writes.
“B-Boy Blues” will go into production in New York City on Oct. 17.
Last month, Smollett discussed his controversial hate crime attack with activist Marc Lamont Hill.
READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Opens Up About 2019 Hate Crime Case: ‘They Won’t Let This Go’ [WATCH]
Smollett appeared in an Instagram Live with Hill, during which he discussed his ongoing trial.
“It’s been beyond frustrating, and I certainly am not going rogue,” he said about the controversial case. “I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that, but I don’t really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, like, where it has gotten me. … It’s so much bigger than me.”
Smollett was charged last year with 16 felony counts for falsifying a police report claiming two men attacked him on Jan. 29, 2019 in Chicago, while spewing racist and homophobic slurs. The charges were dropped after he agreed to forfeit his bond. A special prosecutor charged him again in February.
Two Nigerian brothers claim they were paid $3,500by the actor to carry out the attack, in an effort to boost his profile because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.”
Smollett has denied the charges, calling the case against him “bulls–t.”
“They won’t let this go,” Smollett told Hill. “It doesn’t matter — there is an example being made. And the sad part is that there’s an example being made of someone who did not do what they are being accused of.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post
*A rep for Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has responded to our report about his alleged drama with singer Toni Braxton.
In an earlier article we noted that Adefeso seems to be catching heat from Tamar’s superstar sister.
“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” Toni shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”
Check out Toni’s post below.
READ MORE: Toni Braxton Warns ‘Weasel’ David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’
View this post on Instagram
Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.
Adefeso’s rep tells EUR that Braxton’s message stems from legal drama between David and Tamar, and at the heart of it has nothing to do with Toni’s children.
“David wishes the Braxton family nothing but the best and has moved on from this ordeal stronger. He’s focused on justice for Nigeria (sars) and releasing his app, Sootchy, that will address wealth disparity and help reduce educational debt within minority communities,” Adefeso’s rep tells EURweb.
We previously reported… Tamar intends to channel her raw emotions into new music following her suicide attempt and break-up with Adefeso. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram message to fans.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ludacris’ Inks Deal with Netflix for Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’
*Ludacris is joining the Netflix family with his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.”
The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.
Deadline reports the series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way.
“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”
READ MORE: Jamie Foxx and Daughter Team for Netflix Comedy ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’
10 years in the making. THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I’m pleased to announce I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/I1moWXKiQZ
— Ludacris (@Ludacris) October 13, 2020
The animated series will be produced by the Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films and Ludacris’ Karma’s World Entertainment.
The news follows the announcement that Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a comedy series starring the actor.
The series is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.
Bentley Kyle Evans will serve as EP/Showrunner on the series, while Foxx and his daughter will also executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.
Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and his daughter serves as DJ.
This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Accused of Sexual Assault on 15-Year-Old Boy
*Federal prosecutors want reality TV star Jerry Harris to remain behind bars until his trial on child pornography charges.
They claim the 21-year-old “Cheer” star “exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator.”
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the feds made the allegations in a nine-page memo filed Tuesday.
We previously reported, Harris was arrested last month on child pornography charges. The U.S. The Attorney’s Office released sexually-explicit evidence to support the case, including photos and screenshots of messages from Harris to his alleged victims.
While the disgraced Netflix docuseries star has admitted to exchanging photos and videos with underage boys (upwards of 15 boys) and repeatedly soliciting them to connect in person, the shocking evidence made public was the nail in the coffin.
READ MORE: Jerry Harris Porn Case: U.S. Attorney’s Office Releases Sexually-explicit Evidence
In screenshots, Harris allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat, who was performing a cheerleading position called “the needle,” “Do it naked and take a video and show me.” In a separate exchange, after the boy told Harris he was only 13, he allegedly proceeded to request pictures of the boy’s “face …. and booty.” After giving in and sending photos of his private parts to Harris, he allegedly reciprocated with photos of his own, including one of him masturbating.
Prosecutors say Harris had been “grooming” one victim since he was 13. Once the boy turned 15, Harris allegedly sexually assaulted him in an unlocked public restroom during a cheer event in 2019.
“Harris’ sexual assault of this boy in such a public place, in an unlocked public bathroom, during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults demonstrates that Harris either does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself,” the prosecutors’ memo stated.
Harris has not been charged for the alleged sexual assault.
If convicted of the federal child pornography count, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]