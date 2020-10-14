News
Jenifer Lewis (‘black-sh’) Supports BlackMenVoting.com – Appeals to Black Men to Vote / WATCH
*Los Angeles – Today, BlackMenVoting.com, a political action committee based in Los Angeles, released a celebrity support ad featuring Jenifer Lewis, one of the stars on the ABC sitcom ‘black-ish.’
An outspoken civil rights advocate, Lewis is known for speaking her mind on civil and human rights issues.
“I want to talk to the brothers right now,” said Lewis. “A lot of you are not in the habit of voting, but this election, we need you. Brothers, we need you. Please vote Biden-Harris.”
Last month BlackMenVoting.com announced a national strategic campaign to urge Black men to participate in the electoral process at all levels and to encourage them to vote for the Biden-Harris 2020 Democratic ticket.
Launched in 2020 by Atty. Dermot Givens, James Smith, and Joey Hill, a network of Black men who support the Biden-Harris ticket, the organization’s mission is to increase the percentage of Black male voters nationwide.
“The goal of BlackMenVoting is to directly confront and counter efforts to suppress the number of Black men voting,” said BlackMenVoting Co-Founder Dermot Givens. “Politics is about controlling the message. We are going to counter the Republicans’ fake outreach to Black men. We’re not going to allow the other side to control the message. As Biden says, ‘it’s for the soul of America.’ Black men have soul. We have an opportunity to change the direction of this country.”
In support of the campaign, the organization previously unveiled a celebrity ad campaign called ‘Kings Supporting Our Queens,’ featuring Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) and Malcolm Jamal Warner
(The Resident, The Cosby Show). Other celebrity ads are expected to be released each week leading up to Election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
THIS IS REALLY GOOD STUFF: Jemele Hill Joins ‘DL Hughley Uncut’ to Discuss the NBA, NFL and Everything in Between / WATCH
“Brothers, vote like your life depends upon it because it does,” said Malcolm Jamal Warner. “Now is the time.”
According to Pew Research Center, in 2016, 64% of eligible Black women said they voted, compared with 54% of eligible Black men. College-educated Black women were only slightly more likely than college-educated Black men to report turning out to vote in 2016 (74% vs. 71%).
White men and White women were more likely to say they voted than their Black counterparts (67% of White women and 64% of White men in 2016).
BLACKMENVOTING.com
DERMOT GIVENS is an Attorney and Political Consultant. Attorney Givens provides political insight to multiple media organizations including, The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, KNBC, KCBS, and the Los Angeles Sentinel. Attorney Givens has managed and been a Senior Consultant on more campaigns in California than any other African-American political consultant. Attorney Givens is the creator of the new web crime series: imurdertv.com
REV. JEWETT L. WALKER is a faith-based outreach consultant. His keen and insightful analysis of voter data has won some difficult campaigns in Southern California. He started his firm, Walker Communication Group, Inc., in 1994 and is considered the godfather of African-American political consultants in California.
JAMES “SMITTY” SMITH is a digital and direct mail consultant. Smith is the former (retired) postmaster general for Los Angeles. He is the founder and CEO of Executive Communication Services, Inc. that has provided one-stop direct mail and e-mail services to campaigns and business’s throughout California.
SAMUEL “JOEY” HILL is an elected official outreach consultant and a political veteran of numerous political campaigns in California. His experience includes serving as chief of staff in both houses of the California Legislature.
EDWARD ROEBUCK is a celebrity coordinator consultant and was previously the tour manager for singer Nancy Wilson for more than 20 years until her retirement.
BlackMenVoting is a Federal Election Commission SuperPAC (FEC#C00758409) that is not controlled or coordinated with any candidate.
Website: blackmenvoting.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Blackmenvoting
Instagram: BlackMenVoting
Twitter: @Blackmenvoting
source:
Darlene Donloe
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ludacris’ Inks Deal with Netflix for Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’
*Ludacris is joining the Netflix family with his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.”
The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.
Deadline reports the series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way.
“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”
READ MORE: Jamie Foxx and Daughter Team for Netflix Comedy ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’
10 years in the making. THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I’m pleased to announce I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/I1moWXKiQZ
— Ludacris (@Ludacris) October 13, 2020
The animated series will be produced by the Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films and Ludacris’ Karma’s World Entertainment.
The news follows the announcement that Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a comedy series starring the actor.
The series is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.
Bentley Kyle Evans will serve as EP/Showrunner on the series, while Foxx and his daughter will also executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.
Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and his daughter serves as DJ.
This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
*A month after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett opened up about his his 2019 hate crime attack, comes the announcement that he will make his directorial debut with “B-Boy Blues,” an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling book from 1994.
According to Page Six, the movie “chronicles the troubled relationship between two black men — Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year-old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year-old bike messenger, or B-boy, who meet at a Greenwich Village bar in 1993,” the outlet writes.
“B-Boy Blues” will go into production in New York City on Oct. 17.
Last month, Smollett discussed his controversial hate crime attack with activist Marc Lamont Hill.
READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Opens Up About 2019 Hate Crime Case: ‘They Won’t Let This Go’ [WATCH]
Smollett appeared in an Instagram Live with Hill, during which he discussed his ongoing trial.
“It’s been beyond frustrating, and I certainly am not going rogue,” he said about the controversial case. “I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that, but I don’t really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, like, where it has gotten me. … It’s so much bigger than me.”
Smollett was charged last year with 16 felony counts for falsifying a police report claiming two men attacked him on Jan. 29, 2019 in Chicago, while spewing racist and homophobic slurs. The charges were dropped after he agreed to forfeit his bond. A special prosecutor charged him again in February.
Two Nigerian brothers claim they were paid $3,500by the actor to carry out the attack, in an effort to boost his profile because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.”
Smollett has denied the charges, calling the case against him “bulls–t.”
“They won’t let this go,” Smollett told Hill. “It doesn’t matter — there is an example being made. And the sad part is that there’s an example being made of someone who did not do what they are being accused of.”
Entertainment
Jemele Hill Joins ‘DL Hughley Uncut’ to Discuss the NBA, NFL and Everything in Between / WATCH
Watch DL Hughley’s interview with Jemele Hill above.
Here are some highlights from the interview:
- Jemele explains how leagues take on the personalities of their biggest stars
“In the NBA, you have the head of the players league is a black women – Michele Roberts – whose unbelievable. You have Adam Silver who is very progressive and you have the unofficial commissioner being LeBron James. Leagues take on the personalities of their biggest stars.”
- Jemele tells DL what sets LeBron James apart as an activist
“LeBron James has made it clear that he is committed to social activism, he’s committed to black people. And therefore, the NBA has a black agenda because he’s the moneymaker.”
- Jemele shares how the relationship that sports have with a wide mainstream audience forces fans to consider the lives of black people through the sports they love
“When you look at the history of sports, it’s always been a collision course with social justice, with politics, with gender, with culture, with society. It’s always been in the mix of those things, so the people who tried to pretend that sports was happening in this other place and it was separate from the rest of the world, or the rest of our country and what we were going through – it was always disingenuous and always a lie.”
Last night’s episode of DL Uncut also featured California Congressman Ro Khanna and rapper Tobe Nwigwe.
“DL Uncut” is from Kevin Hart’s comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company Laugh Out Loud and streams on the LOL Channel on Pluto TV.
MORE NEWS: Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz are Human Souls in Limbo in ‘Nine Days’ Trailer [WATCH]
source:
Shannon Hansen
METRO PUBLIC RELATIONS
metropublicrelations.com
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]