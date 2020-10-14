Gizelle Bryant & Others Host Bravo Media’s ‘Race In America: Our Vote Counts’ on Sunday Nov. 1

*NEW YORK — Bravo counts down to the election of a lifetime with a pivotal conversation, “Race in America: Our Vote Counts,” airing Sunday, November 1, at 10 PM ET/PT .

The special will also be simulcast on E!. In this election, the Black vote is more important than ever before. Ten Bravolebrities and celebs are coming together to talk about the issues America faces today and to put it all in the context of Black history. The 90-minute special from Executive Producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran is produced by Lauren Grace Media.

Kandi Burruss is also an Executive Producer. For a sneak peek, please visit: https://www.bravotv.com/videos/your-first-look-at-race-in-america-our-vote-counts

Host Nina Parker returns to the roundtable with celebs from across the NBC broadcast and cable entertainment networks for an open dialogue on the power of the black vote on both a local and national level. The discussion will also cover the vital role that local elections play in changing the system, the changes this new generation can make with their vote, and what effect the pandemic could have on people going to the polls. From the doctors speaking on how to safely vote in person to an emotional conversation on Black people’s voting experience and how it has affected them more than any other race in the country, this compelling special strives to educate, speak to the key issues, and ignite Americans to exercise their right to vote. The panelists include:

Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Dr. Britten Cole from “Married to Medicine Los Angeles”

Zuri Hall from “Access Hollywood”

Dr. Heavenly Kimes from “Married to Medicine Atlanta”

Dr. Damon Kimes from “Married to Medicine Atlanta”

Tamica Lee from “Southern Charm New Orleans”

Jon Moody from “Southern Charm New Orleans”

Dr. Wendy Osefo from “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Barry Smith from “Southern Charm New Orleans”

Justin Sylvester from “E! News”

