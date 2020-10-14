George Floyd
Geo. Floyd’s B-day Observed Through Biden for Prez. Advert, Partnership with Nat’l Urban League
*CHARLOTTE – In what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, his sister Bridgett Floyd is participating in a national advertisement for Biden for President.
Separately, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation – created by the family of George Floyd – has also partnered with the National Urban League in an effort to encourage the public to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
“My brother should still be here today,” said Bridgett Floyd. “In honor of his birthday, we’re encouraging change through voting in every way we can. Through this, my brother can receive justice.”
In the Biden for President advertisement, Bridgett Floyd shares a personal message about the power of standing up for change and voting this election in the wake of the tragic killing of her brother by law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Beginning today, the ad will air nationally on television, radio and digital outlets including key states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Titled “Change,” the 30 second spot was created by black-owned and Washington, D.C.-based Truxton Creative, which is owned by Terrance Green.
THIS IS INTERESTING: Black Man in Trump Gear Kicked Off Flight for Lowering Mask to Eat Peanuts, But Was It Orchestrated? (Watch)
Additionally, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation has partnered with the National Urban League for a voting campaign, encouraging citizens to make a voting plan and ask their senators to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in honor of George’s birthday. As part of the digital campaign and day of action, Attorney Ben Crump and Bridgett Floyd participated in a Facebook Live conversation with Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League.
Citizens can participate in the digital campaign and day of action by posting to their social media platforms on Wednesday, October 14 at 1:47PM ET using graphics located here and the hashtags #FloydDayOfAction, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, #ReclaimYourVote and#JusticeisontheBallot.
The Memorial Foundation also continues to seek donations to continue to help mobilize voters and empower communities. Last month, the foundation presented its first grant to the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis.
source:
LaToya Evans
[email protected]
#BlackLivesMatter
George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Posts $1M Bond and Leaves Prison
*We’ve just been informed that Derek Chauvin, the now ex-Minneapolis cop who was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, has posted bond and has been released from prison.
As has been widely reported, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after video shot by a teenager showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, reports KARE11.
Three other former MPD officers are also charged with aiding and abetting in the death, which ignited protests and cries for racial justice locally, nationally and globally.
Back in June, Chauvin’s bail was set at $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. Court records show he posted non-cash bond of $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Chauvin is bailing out today and is no longer at Oak Park Heights prison, but it is unclear whether he is still in Hennepin county custody.
READ THIS, TOO: Complaint Filed Against Black Police Lieutenant Over Book She Published Alleging Racism (Video)
Chauvin was transferred to that prison from jail only a few days after Floyd’s death. Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at that time that Chauvin was transferred both for safety reasons, and because of COVID-19 concerns.
Chauvin’s trial, and those of the other officers, as of now is scheduled to start in March 2021. The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, is expected to make a decision about whether the trial will be moved out of Hennepin County by Oct. 15.
The $1 million conditional bail requires Chauvin to appear for all future court appearances, not to work in a security capacity and to have no firearms or firearms permit. It also bars Chauvin from leaving the state and from having any contact with Floyd’s family, reports KARE11.
#BlackLivesMatter
Ellesia Blaque of Philly Vs. Trump: Professor Basically Tells 45 to Shut Up and Let Her Finish (Watch)
*He can interrupt people all he wants to without pushback because he’s the so-called POTUS, but not Ellesia Blaque of greater Philadelphia. Not last night.
The assistant professor of literature at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania was one of the few masked, socially-distant audience members in attendance at President’s Trump’s town hall moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Blaque told the president that she was born with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that qualifies as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Care Act. She reminded Trump that “Obamacare” assured that folks with pre-existing conditions would not get charged more by insurers. But she’s still shelling out over $7,000 a year in copays due to her condition.
Her exchange with Trump began: “Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain.”
Blaque told Trump: “Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare brought to fruition, be removed…”
“No,” Trump began while she was still talking.
“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period, without my medication, I will be dead,” she continued. “And I want to know what it is you’re going to do to assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured. It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease. It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”
Watch Blaque’s entire moment below:
Trump also addressed questions about the country’s systemic racism and disproportionate police brutality against Black Americans. On both issues, he basically pivoted to defending police officers. Regarding his response to the pandemic, he denied downplaying the virus, as evidenced by his own words in the tapes provided by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his new Trump biography, “Rage.”
“I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump said. “My action was very strong.”
The lies just keep coming. Watch them exit his mouth below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Wear Their Names: Titans’ Derrick Henry Sports Suit with Names of Racial Injustice Victims
*Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry made a powerful statement against racial injustice just by stepping off the plane in Denver.
On Sunday, the star running back arrived in Colorado to play the Broncos in a suit that featured the names of victims whose lives were lost to police brutality and racial injustice. The suit was black with white text and included names such as Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Emmett Till.
Henry paired the statement suit with a white undershirt and black face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Later that evening, the Titans shared several photos of Henry’s outfit on their Twitter page, writing, “It takes all of us.”
On Monday, the Titans beat the Denver Broncos 16-14. During the game, several players from both the Titans and the Broncos took a knee during the singing of the national anthem, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Watch photos of Henry’s suit below:
