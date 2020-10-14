‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Accused of Sexual Assault on 15-Year-Old Boy



*Federal prosecutors want reality TV star Jerry Harris to remain behind bars until his trial on child pornography charges.

They claim the 21-year-old “Cheer” star “exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the feds made the allegations in a nine-page memo filed Tuesday.

We previously reported, Harris was arrested last month on child pornography charges. The U.S. The Attorney’s Office released sexually-explicit evidence to support the case, including photos and screenshots of messages from Harris to his alleged victims.

While the disgraced Netflix docuseries star has admitted to exchanging photos and videos with underage boys (upwards of 15 boys) and repeatedly soliciting them to connect in person, the shocking evidence made public was the nail in the coffin.

READ MORE: Jerry Harris Porn Case: U.S. Attorney’s Office Releases Sexually-explicit Evidence

In screenshots, Harris allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat, who was performing a cheerleading position called “the needle,” “Do it naked and take a video and show me.” In a separate exchange, after the boy told Harris he was only 13, he allegedly proceeded to request pictures of the boy’s “face …. and booty.” After giving in and sending photos of his private parts to Harris, he allegedly reciprocated with photos of his own, including one of him masturbating.

Prosecutors say Harris had been “grooming” one victim since he was 13. Once the boy turned 15, Harris allegedly sexually assaulted him in an unlocked public restroom during a cheer event in 2019.

“Harris’ sexual assault of this boy in such a public place, in an unlocked public bathroom, during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults demonstrates that Harris either does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself,” the prosecutors’ memo stated.

Harris has not been charged for the alleged sexual assault.

If convicted of the federal child pornography count, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.