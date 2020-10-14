Connect with us

BLIND ITEM: Was the Child Sold?

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A+/A list rapper is going to have to come clean about the missing child that she gave birth to several years ago. Was the child sold? Given away? Why is it that as soon as the child was gone, the career took off? Why is it that as soon as the child was gone, all of her criminal charges suddenly disappeared?

Can you guess the rapper?

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: A Family Member is the Beneficiary

I have assumed it was either a jealous lover who didn’t like her yachting with others or an ex. It turns out though, a family member is the beneficiary of a multi million dollar life insurance policy. Opens up a whole bunch of other avenues to explore.

Can you guess the mystery celebrity at the center of this Blind Item?

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

BLIND ITEM: The Family Fallout

One of the reasons for the fallout between this A list rapper and her sister is because it is really bad form for the sister to have slept with the husband of the rapper.

Can you name the rapper, her sister and her husband?

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Darkness

The Darkness: I think all too often when people discuss the darkness in Hollywood or the elite, the people being spoken about tend to be older, which is true. At one point they were young too though. Looking at some people emerging though to take their place, a couple of have stood out and they are both female singers. One is a one named A list singer who has shown she is willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead of people or control people. She hosts gatherings at her house where she gets rid of the weak. She wants people who can help her bring forth her message and to also get control of those even younger than her so she can mold them the way she wants. Another singer is A- list and is just evil. She goes about it in an entirely different way. She is all about destroying the careers of people who get in her way. She will ruin their lives if they don’t support her. She corrupts everything she touches. She relishes in it. 

Can you name both singers?

