News
Ava DuVernay to Adapt ‘Caste’ as Feature Debut for Netflix
*Ava DuVernay is set to adapt the acclaimed nonfiction book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” for Netflix.
The project will be her first feature for the streamer, which she will write, direct, and produce.
DuVernay’s adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s New York Times bestseller will explore the “unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations,” according to a press release, per Complex.
On Instagram, DuVernay wrote, “An honor. Thank you for your work, @isabelwilkerson. Thank you for introducing me to this gem, @oprah. Thank you, @tendo, for giving this project wings. May it soar and bring light.”
READ MORE: First Look: Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha in 1950’s Love Story ‘Sylvie’s Love’ (Trailer)
DuVernay is the first Black woman feature director to be nominated for an Academy Award with her documentary “13th.”
She is currently producing the Netflix series “Colin in Black & White,” based on the life of controversial former NFLer Colin Kaepernick.
The six-episode scripted show will examine the early years of the athlete, with Kap lending his voice for narration, Sports Illustrated reports.
The show will highlight the key events of his youth that helped shape the activist that he would become during his NFL career.
“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said in a statement.
Kaepernick hopes the series gives “new perspective” on the Black experience in America.
“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” he said. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”
DuVernay noted when announcing the project in June, “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”
Music
Stevie Nicks Takes on the Viral ‘Dreams’ Challenge in Her First TikTok [VIDEO]
*Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has made her debut on TikTok and her first video is a nod to viral star Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. Doggface208.
Apodaca reached internet fame via his Fleetwood Mac-inspired clip showing him riding a skateboard alongside a highway while listening to the band’s “Dreams” track and sipping on a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice. Apodaca’s footage was dubbed a #mood, and sparked the #DreamsChallenge.
The popularity led to thousands in donations for Apodaca, a merch line that has sold over $30k in items and a brand new truck with a trunk full of Ocean Spray products. There’s also reports that he received a new RV. Fleetwood Mac even saw an increase in digital music sales thanks to Apodaca.
Check out his original video above.
READ MORE: Ocean Spray Hooks Up TikTok User With Truck, Juice After Viral Video (Watch)
Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420dogface208 https://t.co/eg5f54bu0b pic.twitter.com/Mj1clEpnas
— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 13, 2020
Apodaca took to Twitter to express his gratitude for love he’s receiving from the public —which included a retweet from the band.
Now, Nicks has shared a clip of her lacing up some roller skates as she sits on the bench of a piano and sings the iconic Fleetwood Mac song. Next to her sits a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.
On Twitter, Nicks shared the video with the caption, “Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” Check out the clip via the Twitter video above.
Mick Fleetwood himself said of Apodaca’s skating video: “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” he wrote.
“We love this!” the band wrote — see the post below.
We love this! https://t.co/LgMGOGZIer
— Fleetwood Mac (@fleetwoodmac) September 26, 2020
Entertainment
Phoebe Robinson and Rachel Brosnahan Team Up for Amazon’s ‘Yearly Departed’ Funeral for 2020
*CULVER CITY, Calif. –– Amazon Prime Video will say so long to 2020 with the new comedy special Yearly Departed, a comedic memorial for a year that somehow still isn’t over yet, from Executive Producer Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who will also appear.
Hosted by multi-talented comedian Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens), Yearly Departed will premiere this winter exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women. Yearly Departed is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) is set to direct. Yearly Departed is from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.
“I can’t imagine a better way to lay this unfathomably awful year to rest than giving some of the world’s funniest women the last word. I’m grateful to our partners at Amazon Prime Video, We The Women, Bess Kalb and Done + Dusted for breathing life into our funeral and giving us all the opportunity to collectively heal through laughter,” said Brosnahan.
Robinson added, “I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbequing at a Black family reunion. All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig.”
“Given the events of 2020, we can’t wait to toast its departure with this group of hilarious women, led by the incredible Rachel Brosnahan!” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Rachel, Bess, and the Done + Dusted team have come together with Phoebe Robinson to bring us some much needed laughter as this year finally ends.”
Phoebe Robinson is best known as the co-creator and co-star of the hit WNYC Studios podcast 2 Dope Queens, which was turned into eight one-hour, critically-acclaimed HBO specials. She’s also a New York Times best-selling author of the books Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay and You Can’t Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain. Additionally, Phoebe was a staff writer on the final season of Portlandia, starred in the movies Ibiza and What Men Want, and was a five-time moderator on Michelle Obama’s international Becoming book tour. Most recently, Phoebe founded Tiny Reparations, a production company under ABC Studios, and TinyRep’s first project, a talk show entitled Doing the Most w/Phoebe Robinson, will premiere in 2021 on Comedy Central. She has also just launched a literary imprint called Tiny Reparations Books and released a brand-new advice-interview hybrid podcast entitled Black Frasier.
Rachel Brosnahan currently stars in the award-winning Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Since the series premiered in 2017, she has won an Emmy, two Golden Globes, A SAG award, two Critics’ Choice Awards and a TCA Award for her performance as “Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel.” She produced and starred in I’m Your Woman, an Amazon Original movie directed by Julia Hart and co-written with Jordan Horowitz, which will be released December 11th on Amazon Prime Video. Other film credits include Patriots’ Day, The Finest Hours, Louder Than Bombs, Burn Country and the upcoming The Courier opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. Brosnahan also recently signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios to develop television series under her Scrap Paper Pictures Banner.
Bess Kalb is an Emmy Award-nominated comedy writer and bestselling author of “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me.” She wrote for eight years on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was a regular man-on-the-street correspondent for Kimmel’s “Lie Witness News” segment before leaving the show to adapt her book into a film with Sight Unseen Pictures. She received a WGA Award in 2016. Kalb wrote for the Emmy Awards telecast in 2012 and 2016 and for the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018. She has written jokes for Hillary Clinton and wrote speeches to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post
*A rep for Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has responded to our report about his alleged drama with singer Toni Braxton.
In an earlier article we noted that Adefeso seems to be catching heat from Tamar’s superstar sister.
“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” Toni shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”
Check out Toni’s post below.
READ MORE: Toni Braxton Warns ‘Weasel’ David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’
View this post on Instagram
Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.
Adefeso’s rep tells EUR that Braxton’s message stems from legal drama between David and Tamar, and at the heart of it has nothing to do with Toni’s children.
“David wishes the Braxton family nothing but the best and has moved on from this ordeal stronger. He’s focused on justice for Nigeria (sars) and releasing his app, Sootchy, that will address wealth disparity and help reduce educational debt within minority communities,” Adefeso’s rep tells EURweb.
We previously reported… Tamar intends to channel her raw emotions into new music following her suicide attempt and break-up with Adefeso. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram message to fans.
