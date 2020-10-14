Other News
60 Years Since Independence – OUR ROOTS Reflects on Nigeria
*Two years after independence, Muhammadu Buhari in 1962 would emerge as future leader of Nigeria, rising through the military ranks and serving eventually as military head of state of Africa’s most populous nation (201 million people) from 1983 to 1985 after taking power in a military coup. He has been a civilian president of Nigeria since 2015.
To mark sixty years of Nigeria’s independence, on 1st October, Buhari addressed the nation and here is a sentence from his address ….“It has been demonstrated time and time again that Nigerians in the diaspora frequently excel in science, technology, medicine, sports, arts and many other fields.”
Very true. Nigeria has blessed the world with awesome respectable professionals in high places since 1960.
OUR ROOTS NIGERIA gives in its third week more of stories that have shaped this great nation. It is often said that no matter where you go in this world, you will find a Nigerian or Nigerians except under the ocean. Sixty years of highs and lows….The nation remains one.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com / [email protected]
Obama/Trump/Political
Black Man in Trump Gear Kicked Off Flight for Lowering Mask to Eat Peanuts, But Was It Orchestrated? (Watch)
*A Facebook video going viral shows a black man wearing a Trump mask and “Black Voices for Trump” hat being kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight for allegedly pulling down his mask to eat peanuts. But at least one website questions whether it was all orchestrated to create a viral video for social media’s right wing.
In the video, a flight attendant demands that the man deplane as a female passenger recording the incident asks the flight attendant to explain what the man did wrong. The woman recording says the man was following the rules by wearing his mask and only pulled it down to eat. The woman recording also says she believes the man was targeted because of his Trump gear. The man is eventually escorted from the plane.
Watch below:
So far Southwest Airlines has yet to comment on the incident. But others on social media, as well as a flight attendant in the video, believe the man’s actions were orchestrated to create a viral video.
The blog Live and Let’s Fly, written by Matthew Klint to share “the latest news in the airline industry” among other travel related topics, has side-eyed the entire incident as a publicity stunt. He wrote:
Here’s why I am skeptical:
• The videos start so late and ends so abruptly.
• What happened leading up to this moment? Why was another FA called? Why did the video stop so suddenly after the corroborating testimony from the “witness” in the row behind?
• How convenient, though, that the woman across the aisle so clearly narrated the video and interrogated the flight attendant.
• How convenient that the man across the aisle from the Trump supporter jumped up to leave the flight in protest.
• Check out the guy’s actions while he is speaking to the flight attendant:
• He’s no longer eating, yet his mask remains lowerd
• When asked to put it on, he places it over his mouth, but not his nose
• Moments later he removes it again
• There’s talk of a podcast…huh?
• Godwin’s law is invoked when the narrator says, “In Germany they also said, ‘Just comply.’”
Based upon his action and the suspicious editing, my hunch is this was all a setup. I suspect this man may have had a bag of nuts in his hand, but refused repeated flight attendant instructions to place his mask on. Maybe he had no food out at all. Can one savor a bag of nuts for the entire duration of the flight, eating them slowly but surely, one at a time?
Allow me to say, with respect, that if you do so, you are an idiot. This has nothing to do with masks themselves. It has nothing to do with their efficacy. It has everything to do with following the legally permissible, non-discriminatory rules that an airline, as a private company, is allowed to set.
But boy oh boy you should check out the Twitterverse. Right wing posters are going crazy over this incident, demanding that the Southwest flight attendant be fired and Southwest issue an apology and compensation.
Civil Rights
The Story Behind Today’s Google Doodle Honoree and Founder of Notting Hill Carnival, Claudia Jones (Watch)
*Claudia Jones, feminist, anti-racism campaigner, and the founder of the popular Notting Hill Carnival in London, is being honored as today’s Google Doodle in the UK.
On this day in 2008, Jones was honored with a Great British Stamp in the “Women of Distinction” series to commemorate her lifetime of pioneering activism. A multitalented individual, Jones was not pigeonholed by one title or profession. She proved to be a voice for the Black community across the globe.
Read and watch videos celebrating her story below:
Via Google:
Claudia Jones was born Claudia Vera Cumberbatch on February 21, 1915, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. At 8 years old, she and her family emigrated to Harlem in New York City. A passionate writer, Jones contributed to and led a variety of Communist publications as a young adult, and she spent much of her adulthood as an active member of the Communist Party USA.
A champion for civil rights, gender equality, and decolonization, Claudia Jones focused much of her work on the liberation of Black women across the globe from the racism, classism, and sexism they faced (and still face) every day.
As an activist, Jones was imprisoned on multiple occasions. This eventually led to her deportation to the United Kingdom in 1955. However, undeterred, she continued to work tirelessly with the West Indian community in London. This led to the creation of the annual Notting Hill Carnival, which celebrates the shared history of the Caribbean community within London and the UK.
Today, when hitting the main Search page in the United Kingdom, visitors will see today’s Google Doodle featuring Claudia Jones which that highlights her in the UK and across the globe.
Other News
Five of The Very Best Content Writing Platforms
*Nowadays, writing is one of the first skills that a person acquires from childhood. Even with the gradual obsolescence of handwriting, the writing itself has a stable daily presence.
Thus, now this skill might not be considered as something special. Though the ability to beautifully compose words into exciting content is something magical, and it should be shared with other people.
Do you want to share your writing with the world? Since you are reading this post, we are sure that you are. And we think that you are just lost because the Internet can offer you a lot of content writing platforms.
Let’s take a look at our selection of platforms. Perhaps, you will find something that will interest you or some information that you can advise your friends on as well.
Tumblr
Tumblr, yes. We are sure that you know this platform very well. It’s a great place to share your artworks, photos, recent news, and anything you find interesting. You can create and design your page absolutely for free. In some moments, your post will be reflected in the global feed. Still, you can also use different hashtags to increase the probability of being seen (a lot of people follow hashtags alongside with pages).
Tumblr has many pages that are posting prompts for writers from people who want to read a particular story, but either cannot write it on their own because of personal reasons or just want to enjoy another writer’s perspective.
Log in, type hashtag #prompts, for example, choose anything you like, write, and post. Try it on!
Medium
Medium is an excellent minimalistic platform for writers. It’s very easy to start working with it: you either create a new profile or sign in with Google, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. In case if you are wondering: yes, Medium is totes free for everyone, but its features are also limited to its being free of charge. You can set your avatar and status and begin writing in a very few minutes in a convenient editor box.
One thing you should remember about Medium: how do you see the post while working on it is how your readers will see it later. A simple editor feature will help you eliminate careless mistakes (red underline as in standard writing programs). Be sure to double-check your text’s visual appearance before you decide that it is ready for being published.
What else should you know about Medium? Your content can be shared with a local-global audience. It happens when the readers appreciate your post by clicking the “clap” button. The more people are interested, the more chances that Medium will choose your work for being featured as a top story on the website or in the daily digest they send to people subscribed for email notifications.
WordPress
WordPress is like Medium but for people who appreciate visual aesthetic as well as written content. It has a lot of free themes for your blog: 114 as for the time this post is being created, but they can add more when you decide to check the platform. With their WordPress block editor, you can create your custom page and fill it in with content.
WordPress is not wholly free, but it has a free account for you to learn the platform and decide whether you like it or not. And they have very moderate pricing per month for personal use (other options are for entrepreneurs and freelancers and small businesses).
Even if you decide to use WordPress for free, they will not leave you without community support. Just check their Support section where you can receive a lot of information on how to register and run your blog.
Instagram is very good for microblogging (up to 2,200 character limit) and visual content to accompany your text. And it is as free as Instagram itself. The audience can be the main problem because you can find it difficult to gather a lot of subscribers at the beginning of your microblogging. Hashtags can help you, and so do special events popular Instagram bloggers are organizing.
But when you have your audience, popularity, and confidence in writing short but meaningful posts, you can start making money because different brands can recognize you as an influencer and ask you to create content for promoting their services and goods. Just be patient and remember that it won’t happen at once.
PaperWriter
Are you interested in making money on your content from the very beginning? Is this your dream work to be paid for content you write per different, interesting, and, sometimes, challenging instructions? Then you should check the essay writing service EssayPro. Platforms like this one are glad to help you use your writing skills for good and to pay you for being a professional content maker. From your side, you will be able to upgrade your abilities and help other people.
No matter which platform you are interested in, we congratulate you on your decision to work in writing direction or wish you good luck finding a place where you will be assisted (like PaperWriter) or find an interesting blog to read.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]