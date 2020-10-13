‘We Must Have Vision’: Kanye West Drops First Presidential Campaign Ad, 3 Weeks Before Election (Watch)

*Apparently he’s still running.

With just 22 days left before Election Day, Kanye West has released his first presidential campaign ad.

West shared the roughly one minute long video on Monday afternoon in a tweet to his nearly 40 million followers. In the video, he discusses how Americans should focus on strengthening their religion and faith to improve the country.

“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” he said. “Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

West spoke against the backdrop of a black-and-white American flag and footage of families, including photos of West’s own family when he was a young boy.

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to our world, but we should be servants to each other to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other — our fellow Americans — that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith with a sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families,” he said. “Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation — the kind of people — God intends us to be.”

The video ends with an “I am Kanye West and I approve this message” endorsement and text urging people to write him in on the ballot.

While the rapper has struggled to get on states’ ballots as he missed several crucial deadlines, he appears on the California ballot, though as a vice presidential candidate.