‘We Must Have Vision’: Kanye West Drops First Presidential Campaign Ad, 3 Weeks Before Election (Watch)
*Apparently he’s still running.
With just 22 days left before Election Day, Kanye West has released his first presidential campaign ad.
West shared the roughly one minute long video on Monday afternoon in a tweet to his nearly 40 million followers. In the video, he discusses how Americans should focus on strengthening their religion and faith to improve the country.
“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” he said. “Through prayer, faith can be restored.”
West spoke against the backdrop of a black-and-white American flag and footage of families, including photos of West’s own family when he was a young boy.
“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to our world, but we should be servants to each other to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other — our fellow Americans — that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith with a sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families,” he said. “Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation — the kind of people — God intends us to be.”
The video ends with an “I am Kanye West and I approve this message” endorsement and text urging people to write him in on the ballot.
Watch below:
While the rapper has struggled to get on states’ ballots as he missed several crucial deadlines, he appears on the California ballot, though as a vice presidential candidate.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’
*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.
The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.
The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.
“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”
Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.
“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”
READ MORE: Rapper Scarface Searching for a Kidney Donor Following COVID Battle
I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all..
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”
Film
Outrage After ‘Very Bland Israeli’ Actress Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra
*“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is catching heat after being cast in Paramount’s historic drama about Cleopatra, directed by Penny Jenkins and scripted by Laeta Kalogridis.
Gadot announced the casting Sunday on Twitter, writing “As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera,” she wrote.
“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time,” Gadot added.
Kalogridis also took to social media to note that the story of Cleopatra is, “arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history,”she wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020
Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1963 film.
Gadot’s casting has been met with a lukewarm response, with many Twitter users calling for a Egyptican actress or one of Greek descent to play the role.
I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.
Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.
Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX
— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020
NYT bestselling author @Morgan Jerkins wrote, “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”
Journalist Sameera Khan wrote “thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh.”
“White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra,” Khan added.
Gadot has plenty of online supporters of her Cleopatra casting, with Twitter user The Moonlight Warrior writing “I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek. Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed. Gal Gadot deserves this role.”
Do you agree?
COVID-19
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
*Pixar is taking audiences behind-the-scenes of the making of “Soul” to show the stressful challenges of completing the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Powers, co-director and writer on the film, shared the news during a virtual press conference, EW reports.
“We ended up actually creating a documentary about the process of finishing Soul remotely that’ll come out at some future date,” he says.
Producer Dana Murray said there were “seven weeks of production left” when the shelter-in-place ordinances came down at the onset of the pandemic in America.
“I guess we were really lucky and blessed of where we were at in production because the back-end is highly technical. So, people were able to literally grab their machines and go home with them, and we were up and running in a day or two,” she explains. “Our systems team is incredible. Everyone was just really resilient.”
READ MORE: Disney & Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Make Exclusive Holiday Debut on Disney+
Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wLeLHpaZk0
— Soul (@PixarSoul) October 8, 2020
“Usually when we complete these films, we get to celebrate it,” Kemp says. “We have this big theater full of everyone celebrating the film being completely done and we weren’t able to do that. So, it just dawned on me fairly recently that outside of just a handful of people, most of the folks who worked on Soul have not seen the completed mixed film. It’s something that we still haven’t been able to share with the team that’s done it.”
We previously reported…”Soul” will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. The animated feature is the first for Pixar with a predominantly Black voice cast featuing Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Richard Ayoade.
Foxx voices a jazz player who suddenly dies and his soul attempts to make its way back to Earth to keep on living.
“Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story,” Foxx wrote on Twitter back in March, sharing the poster for the film.
Directed by Powers and two-time Academy Award-winner Pete Docter, the idea for the story is 23 years in the making, per MovieWeb.
“It started with my son, he’s 23 now, but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” said Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”
WATCH:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
