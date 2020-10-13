Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Toni Braxton Warns ‘Weasel’ David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’
*Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has reportedly stirred up a lot of family drama, and now he’s catching heat from her superstar sister.
“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” singer Toni Braxton shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”
Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.
Check out Toni’s post below.
READ MORE: Trina Braxton Slams Abuse Claims by Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso [VIDEO]
This past Monday I explained on my first Live YouTube show how the 99% and their children are in danger of PERMANENTLY falling behind the 1% in wealth, power and lifelong opportunities. I gave you 7 concrete (for many of you) “never before known” techniques and strategies to REDUCE YOUR TAXES and increase your wealth (see my YouTube page for a rerun). Tomorrow I will speak to the young amongst us. Whether you are a 16 year old looking forward to college and all the other opportunities life has to offer, a 26 year old searching for direction and trying to figure out how to make more of an impact on the world around you, or a 45 year old currently wondering how you got stuck in the vicious cycle you’re currently in. Looking for new opportunities in life. I will give you concrete tools and strategies to help you BREAK THE CHAINS OF MEDIOCRITY. Rise to achieve your true potentials extent….and your true potential is defined only as the size and scale of your imagination. Join me on my second YouTube broadcast tomorrow, Monday April 27 at 3PM/PST (6PM/EST)- “Let’s Talk Money: Wealth Demystified with David Adefeso.” YouTube link on BIO! #Money #Wealth #DavidAdefeso
Tamar’s relationship with Adefeso has been highlighted on her new WeTV reality series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”
Braxton sent an email to her WEtv bosses accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”
The letter was sent weeks before her alleged suicide attempt, according to Page Six.
The singer and her famous family have appeared on a reality show on the network for more than a decade.
Braxton detailed her downward spiral in the email, explaining that her family is in “disarray.”
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” she wrote.
She went on to call the network “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” she added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”
Braxton intends to channel her emotions into new music following her suicide attempt in a Los Angeles hotel room. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”
Braxton’s last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and she dropped a single last March, “Crazy Kind of Love.”
Check out her post below.
Journalist Recalls Prince Visiting Him to ‘Gobble’ Pain Pills ‘Like They Were M&Ms’
*The late-great Prince is said to have had a pill addiction so bad that he once gobbled up a friend’s stash of prescribed opioids.
According to Page Six, in “This Thing Called Life,” author Neal Karlen recounts an injury he suffered in 1997 while Rollerblading and the conversation he had with Prince about the “unlimited” supply of Percocet pills he was prescribed for the pain from breaking several bones in his leg.
Karlen said Prince wanted to come over immediately, which “was not in character.”
“He’d been to my apartment but not for a few years, and for him to schlep so far to pay a little sympathy call felt … meaningful,” Karlen recalls.
Turns out Prince just wanted some painkillers, according to Karlen.
READ MORE: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Give Fans Tour of ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion [VIDEO]
“I didn’t even have time to offer him a glass of water before he spied the white Walgreen’s bottle of pills in my living room,” he writes.
“Prince gobbled a third of the bottle like they were M&Ms, and my heart sank. It was f—king true. I’d heard rumors for years that he’d been off and on heavy painkillers ever since the ‘Purple Rain’ tour a dozen years before,” he continued.
Prince reportedly carried on a conversation with the Minneapolis writer from 1985 until two weeks before his death.
On April 20, 2016, Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at age 57.
Elsewhere in the book, Karlen writes:
He would really begin to learn, or care, about other people and their needs starting around age 40. He gave away instruments and computers. He funded libraries and school lunches. He gave a million dollars a year to the Minneapolis Urban League. And he didn’t care that his philanthropic efforts, even though they dwarfed most celebrities’, were kept as quiet as if they were his most lethal secrets.
But eventually he tried. He hugged long-lost friends. He talked nostalgically once in a while. And it saved his life, long before an overdose of fentanyl took it. …
“This Thing Called Life” is in bookstores now.
RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam Allegedly Got Sexed Up by a South Carolina Male Stripper / VIDEO
*As the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is filming for the show’s 13th season, there will be some sexy hot sauce to add to the always electrifying story lines of the popular reality program.
Spicing up the already spicy show is the recently reported story by B. Scott on www.lovebscott.com that RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were allegedly involved in a sexual encounter with a male stripper during a cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina.
The stripper, B.O.L.O. The Entertainer, has adamantly denied his role in what is being reported. Check out what he has to say via the video below.
Yet, the website posting was a follow up of the episode that aired on The B. Scott Show, a podcast hosted by B. Scott, a television personality, radio show host, and internet/podcast celebrity.
If the story wasn’t hot enough when envisioning Williams and Sam with a male stripper that B. Scott called “ a long dong stripper,” it was mentioned that some girl-on-girl action was in play before the two housewives joined the stripper. And adding to the sizzling images of all of this action was that new RHOA La Tonya Ali was mentioned by B. Scott, describing “her willingness to swim with the fishes.”
Speaking of the that male stripper, he adamantly says the story is BS.
THIS IS INTERESTING, TOO: THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH
PSA!!!! NOW CLICK THAT LINK IN THE BIO!!!! #MICHAELBOLWAIRE #theexception #bolotheentertainer
While it was reported that the women masterfully evaded any cameras that may have captured the hot and steamy sex reported by B. Scott, they were not so fortunate with microphones that seemed to be working simply fine. Will audio footage, or perhaps even video footage miraculously turn up one day when Season 13 premieres? Maybe, because everybody has camera phones these days and know how and when to use them.
For the sexy Porsha Williams, a story about an alleged girl-on-girl encounter, is not the first time her name has been linked to such action with another RHOA star. BET.com posted the following caption on February 22, 2017: “Porsha Finally Confesses to Lesbian Love with Kandi, and Her Excuse is Hilarious. The Reality Star seems to be backpedaling.”
Nevertheless, the new season of RHOA on Bravo – which has not been given a date to premiere – should be interesting, with some hotter than normal scenes and talk about what did or didn’t happen in hot-Charleston pertaining to two of the hot women from Hotlanta! Stay tuned!
Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’
*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.
The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.
The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.
“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”
Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.
“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”
READ MORE: Rapper Scarface Searching for a Kidney Donor Following COVID Battle
I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all..
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”
