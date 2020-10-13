Toni Braxton Warns ‘Weasel’ David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’

*Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has reportedly stirred up a lot of family drama, and now he’s catching heat from her superstar sister.

“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” singer Toni Braxton shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.

Check out Toni’s post below.

READ MORE: Trina Braxton Slams Abuse Claims by Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso [VIDEO]

Tamar’s relationship with Adefeso has been highlighted on her new WeTV reality series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”

Braxton sent an email to her WEtv bosses accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”

The letter was sent weeks before her alleged suicide attempt, according to Page Six.

The singer and her famous family have appeared on a reality show on the network for more than a decade.

Braxton detailed her downward spiral in the email, explaining that her family is in “disarray.”

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” she wrote.

She went on to call the network “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” she added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Oct 12, 2020 at 6:44pm PDT

Braxton intends to channel her emotions into new music following her suicide attempt in a Los Angeles hotel room. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”

Braxton’s last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and she dropped a single last March, “Crazy Kind of Love.”

Check out her post below.

View this post on Instagram I’m ready to pour some pain into my music… A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT