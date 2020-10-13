Entertainment
‘Time’ Director Garrett Bradley Shares Her Thoughts On How Incarceration Affects Families
*Amazon Prime Video presents “Time,” a remarkable documentary about a couple’s fight against the system and unjust sentencing.
Fox and Rob Rich were involved in a robbery in the early 90s, while Fox received a plea deal her husband Rob was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Excessive sentencing of black men is a known problem in our society. When these men are incarcerated it not only affects their lives but also the lives of their family.
Director Garrett Bradley came across Fox and Rob’s story while filming another documentary that focused on the family of incarcerated men and women. After meeting Fox, Garret knew she wanted to help her tell her story and approach the Time documentary with the same focus on the family.
“When we think about 2.3 million people that are incarcerated we are proposing an invisible society, and so the only way in many cases for us to prove what’s happening and see what’s happening is through the family. Is through those serving time on the outside,” says Bradley.
We see Fox’s life go on and yet pause at the same time. As that time goes on we see her sons grow up without their father around physically. But the family tries to keep Rob as involved as they can with phone calls and making videos of special moments Rob can see once he’s released. Time seems to be paused in the moments where Fox is adamantly fighting to reduce her husband’s sentence. Having to constantly relive the incident from the past and continue to face obstacles that prolong the process of getting Rob released.
Through seeing the family’s struggle the massage about the excessive sentencing of black men is not lost. Fox has to deal with lawyers who feel her fight is a lost cause. She is faced with judges who make racist and insensitive comments about her husband’s case. Not wanting to grant her an appeal because then “they” would all want their sentences appealed. In American black men on average receive a sentence that is 19.1 percent longer than white men. This isn’t just a problem for the black community, it is a problem for America.
“Time” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.
Dr. Dre’s Wife Could Be Charged with Embezzlement Amid Divorce Battle
*Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement.
We previouly reported… according to TMZ_tv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that she drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.
On Tuesday, Dr. Dre’s business partner, Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming that Young withdrew the funds without authorization, TMZ reports.
Nicole allegedly claimed she had a right to the money because her name is on the account. However, she could be charged with embezzlement.
News of the LAPD investigation comes after Dr. Dre won a legal battle against Nicole. Earlier this month, a judge rejected her claim to have Dr. Dre pay $1.5 million in monthly alimony after the music mogul proved he’s still supporting her lifestyle.
The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.
Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.
The Significance of Oct. 13 for Both Michael Jackson and Prince (EUR Video Throwback)
*It’s been well documented that Prince and Michael Jackson were both personal and professional rivals during the height of their commercial success in the 1980s. But it turns out that both enjoyed significant career markers on the same date, 13 years apart.
On Oct. 13, 1979, Michael Jackson’s single “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, becoming his second ever solo number one hit after 1972’s “Ben.” On Oct. 13, 1992, Prince released an album with a symbol on the cover that represented both his new professional name and defiant independence.
“Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” also represented independence for Jackson. It was the first track on his fifth studio album “Off the Wall” in 1979, but more importantly, it was the first solo recording over which Jackson had creative control. Critics consider the track to be the first that also showcased Jackson’s talent as a songwriter.
And who can forget the video, with its then state-of-the-art, 1979 green screen graphics and special effects showing Jackson in innovative triplicate.
Michael Jackson – Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough
“Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” went quadruple platinum, topped the chart in nine other countries and earned Jackson his first Grammy.
Meanwhile, the album that came to be known as “Love Symbol” was actually an unpronounceable blend of the male and female gender symbols that Prince had featured on past album covers. He copyrighted an enhanced version of the image under the title “Love Symbol #2,” and began using it as his unpronounceable stage name from 1993 to 2001 in protest of his label, Warner Bros. Records. The label distributed the album, which was released on Oct. 13, 1992 by Prince’s own Paisley Park Records.
Warner Bros. wanted the track “7” to be released as the first single.
Prince – 7
But Prince instead insisted that “My Name Is Prince” be the lead single, arguing that its sound would appeal better to listeners that had enjoyed “Diamonds and Pearls.”
Prince – My Name Is Prince
The “Love Symbol” LP was actually a concept album featuring dancer Mayte Garcia, who would become his wife four years later. In visuals for the album, Mayte played an Egyptian princess who falls in love with a rock star (Prince) and entrusts him with a religious artifact, the Three Chains of Turin (or track “Three Chains o’ Gold”). She is eventually captured, then escapes from seven assassins, as referenced in “7.”
The original cut of the album had eight spoken segues to help tell this story, but most of them had to be cut for time when Prince decided to add one last song, “I Wanna Melt With U,” instead of making it the B-side to the “7” maxi single, as was the original plan.
Prince – Eye Want 2 Melt With U (Live 1992)
MJ reportedly said that Prince was “nasty” and “one of the rudest people I’ve ever met.” Although Prince and MJ were rivals, they were respectfully competitive. Prince’s good friend Tavis Smiley told Conan O’Brien that Prince was devastated by Jackson’s death and “[locked] himself literally in his room for days, and didn’t come out. Didn’t talk to anybody.”
There are videos of Prince playing Michael Jackson songs in concert as a salute to the King of Pop following his death. Below is one of them.
Prince dips into the MJ song that reached number one on the very date that he would release his pivotal “Love Symbol” album 13 years later.
Prince – Medley: Cool, Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough (at the 23 second mark)
‘Coming 2 America’ Set for Amazon Prime Release After $125 Million Deal
*Eddie Murphy’s hotly anticipated “Coming 2 America” will hit Amazon Prime in December.
Variety reports the Paramount Pictures is negotiating a sell of the comedy to Amazon Studios worth an estimated $125 million, with possible tie-ins with McDonald’s and Crown Royal.
Murphy previously gushed about reprising his “Coming to America” role more than 30 years after the original.
“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”
The 1988 film centers on wealthy African Prince Akeem who travels to New York in his search for a bride. Aresenio Hall played Murphy’s best friend. The film received two Oscar nominations for: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.
People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.
The project will be directed by Craig Brewer who will work from a script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. Barris reportedly rewrote a previous draft by original “Coming to America” writers, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, per comicbook.com.
Brewer, who recently worked with Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” dished about the project to Entertainment Weekly back in December.
“There’s this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie,” Brewer said at the time. “They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back’s eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them.”
“Coming 2 America” is slated to drop on Dec. 18.
