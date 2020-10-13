‘She Was So Comfortable’: PA’s Second Lady Called the N-Word While Grocery Shopping (Watch)

*Pennsylvania’s second lady, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, on Sunday shared a video of a woman calling her a racial slur through the window of her car outside of a grocery store.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Fetterman, 38, said that she’s usually accompanied by state troopers whenever she leaves her home, but decided to go out on her own to catch a sale on golden kiwis that would be ending soon at her neighborhood ALDI.

She says that the woman who accosted her recognized her as the wife of Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) which is what apparently led to the racist incident. Fetterman pulled out her phone and captured the end of the woman’s racist tirade.

“The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience … that was really scary,” Fetterman said.

Watch below:

*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to pic.twitter.com/kzSoxCVJ2x — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) October 11, 2020

Fetterman attributes the hatred she says she has received to her status as a formerly undocumented immigrant. Fetterman and her family moved to the U.S. when she was a child, fleeing violence in Rio de Janeiro.

Fetterman has received support since sharing video of her experience. Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D) tweeted, “As she said: ‘this hatred is taught.’ It’s on us to teach our children kindness, acceptance and inclusion, and condemn hate whenever and wherever we see it.”

Even ALDI showed support, stating, “To be clear, that customer’s actions do not represent ALDI or anyone associated with our company. We are reaching out to the Second Lady today to reiterate our stance, and ensure she feels safe and welcome in our stores anytime.”

Below, Fetterman spoke to CNN about her experience.