‘She Was So Comfortable’: PA’s Second Lady Called the N-Word While Grocery Shopping (Watch)
*Pennsylvania’s second lady, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, on Sunday shared a video of a woman calling her a racial slur through the window of her car outside of a grocery store.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Fetterman, 38, said that she’s usually accompanied by state troopers whenever she leaves her home, but decided to go out on her own to catch a sale on golden kiwis that would be ending soon at her neighborhood ALDI.
She says that the woman who accosted her recognized her as the wife of Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) which is what apparently led to the racist incident. Fetterman pulled out her phone and captured the end of the woman’s racist tirade.
“The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience … that was really scary,” Fetterman said.
Watch below:
*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to pic.twitter.com/kzSoxCVJ2x
— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) October 11, 2020
Fetterman attributes the hatred she says she has received to her status as a formerly undocumented immigrant. Fetterman and her family moved to the U.S. when she was a child, fleeing violence in Rio de Janeiro.
Fetterman has received support since sharing video of her experience. Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D) tweeted, “As she said: ‘this hatred is taught.’ It’s on us to teach our children kindness, acceptance and inclusion, and condemn hate whenever and wherever we see it.”
Even ALDI showed support, stating, “To be clear, that customer’s actions do not represent ALDI or anyone associated with our company. We are reaching out to the Second Lady today to reiterate our stance, and ensure she feels safe and welcome in our stores anytime.”
Below, Fetterman spoke to CNN about her experience.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rapper Asian Doll Apologizes After Fans Slam Her Pro-Trump Comments
*Rapper Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, is catching heat after voicing her support for President Trump.
“I f*ck with the n*gga Trump because the n*gga giving out a lot of money right now,” she said in a video post to fans. “I get my money in different ways, so I be around a lot of people who get they money in different ways too and they is up.” After noting her support for Trump re-election, fans didn’t hesitate to come at her sideways.
Hear/watch the message that’s got folks all worked up via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: ‘We Are Coming’: The Lincoln Project Drops New Anti-Trump Ad ‘Transfer’ (Watch Spot & Their ’60 Minutes’ Piece)
Asian Doll talks about her political opinions and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/UMIf2aNKQn
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2020
Despite the backlash over the video, Asian Da Brat stood by her comments, telling followers to “suck my d*ck.”
WATCH:
View this post on Instagram
#PressPlay: #AsianDoll had a lil more to get off her chest following her post & delete about Trump. (SWIPE)
Fans took to social media to bash the rapper for not being informed on political issues.
One Twitter user noted, “Not surprised Asian doll fw Trump lol. She’s a dark skinned black woman who calls herself Asian. then her defense on live just now was “when I was little I used to call myself Mexican cause I liked Mexican food”
Check out some of the responses below to Asian Doll’s pro-Trump comments.
Asian Doll ultimately issued an apology.
In a now-deleted message, she wrote, “If you rock with me & I offended you I’m sorry I only care if I hurt people who genuine love me fr [100] I was having a high conversation & tweeted bout it VOTE FOR WHO YOU WANT EVERY VOTE COUNTS.” She added, “F*ck both of them at the end of the day but Shid we got 2 choices I was just saying cause it’s time to vote…..DAM.”
View this post on Instagram
#AsianDoll allegedly tweeted and deleted her support for Trump in the upcoming presidential election
Jeremy Strong & Aaron Sorkin On New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Netflix’s latest release, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” has Oscar buzz written all over it.
The film was written and directed by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. Boasting an all-star cast, the story is based on real life events that followed protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
What started as a peaceful anti-Vietnam war rally, turned into a violent altercation between protesters, Chicago police and the National Guard.
Organizers of the protest included Yippies Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong, “Succession”), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne, ‘Fantastic Beasts’) of the Students for a Democratic Society and Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdual-Mateen, Watchmen) one of the founders of the Black Panther party – he had never met the other defendants in the case – were falsely charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.
The trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
The film has several themes connected to the current 2020 American climate; violent police clashes with protestors and police, rumors of extremist purposely causing chaos in the streets, all with one of the most significant presidential elections happening this November.
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Sorkin and Strong about the project and the challenges they had in filming it. One of Sorkin’s motivations for making the movie was Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016. The idea for a film was brought to him in 2006 when legendary director Steven Spielberg pitched him the idea.
It took 13 years for the project to finally move into production, having undergone significant cast changes, rewrites, and Sorkin moving into the director’s chair for the second time in his career.
Strong revealed that he learned a great deal about the 60s movements through his previous work with Ava Duvernay on “Selma” and Kathryn Bigelow on “Detroit.” Both films took place in the mid to late 60s.
“I spent a lot of time reading and learning about the period, and filling in holes in my own knowledge. It’s a period in our history that I care deeply about, and I am excited to be serving this story.”
Strong is fresh off an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Series for his role as Kendall Roy on “Succession.”
The film also stars Joseph Gordan-Levitt, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance andAlex Sharp.
A limited theatre run began September 25. The film will be available on Netflix October 16.
‘Our District Is In Ruins’: Republican Running Against Rep. Maxine Waters Releases Viral Ad (Watch)
*Joe Collins, the Republican Navy veteran running against U.S. Rep Maxine Waters in California, released an ad Monday that has already racked up millions of views on Twitter alone.
He took a page from fellow Black GOP candidate Kim Klacik, who is running to replace late longtime Rep. Elijah Cummings and went viral with an ad showing her walking through blighted neighborhoods in her district and blaming it on Democratic leadership.
Collins used the exact same tactic in his ad calling out Waters and pointing out that he grew up in the south Los Angeles district that she represents, yet no longer resides in.
“Do you know where I am right now?” Collins says in a video depicting him walking up to Waters’ house. “Maxine Waters’ $6 million mansion. Do you know where I’m not right now? Maxine Waters’ district. Yep, that’s right. Maxine does not live in her district, but I do.”
“I was born right here in South L.A., in a place Maxine refuses to live,” Collins continues. “Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins.”
Collins went on to list ways in which the city has declined in recent years, blaming it mostly on policies that Waters has supported.
Watch below:
