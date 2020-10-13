Royce Reed Blasts Ex Dwight Howard for Neglecting His Son

*Former “Basketball Wives” star Royce Reed took to social media blast to her baby daddy Dwight Howard for neglecting his kids.

The duo have had a contentious co-parenting relationship for years. As noted by MadameNoire, “Their allegations against one another have ranged from Reed accusing Howard of child abuse to Howard accusing Reed of engaging in sexual acts in the presence of their son,” the outlet writes.

Most recently, Howard took to Instagram to show off his celebratory antics following a Los Angeles Lakers win. A screenshot of a text exchange with his special lady appears in the post, which prompted Royce to go all the way off.

Reed and Howard share a son, and Royce claims the NBA star hasn’t seen their child in months.

In a lengthy Instagram post she wrote:

“Imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is ‘I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin,'” Royce wrote in the caption to a text image post she shared to Instagram. “A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW!”

“But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money,” Reed added. “So anyone who has an issue with that F*CK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD!”

Read her full post above.

Reed claims their son wants to change his name and was crying because his father was “in his same city but won’t call, text, visit, or send note by pigeon.”

That’s when Howard’s special lady (his reported fiancé) stepped into the conversation with a subliminal shot aimed at Royce.

Royce hit back by calling the woman a “child” who needs to tell her “dad” (AKA Howard) to take care of her siblings (referring to his children). Peep Royce’s post below.