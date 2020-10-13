Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Royce Reed Blasts Ex Dwight Howard for Neglecting His Son
*Former “Basketball Wives” star Royce Reed took to social media blast to her baby daddy Dwight Howard for neglecting his kids.
The duo have had a contentious co-parenting relationship for years. As noted by MadameNoire, “Their allegations against one another have ranged from Reed accusing Howard of child abuse to Howard accusing Reed of engaging in sexual acts in the presence of their son,” the outlet writes.
Most recently, Howard took to Instagram to show off his celebratory antics following a Los Angeles Lakers win. A screenshot of a text exchange with his special lady appears in the post, which prompted Royce to go all the way off.
Reed and Howard share a son, and Royce claims the NBA star hasn’t seen their child in months.
Y’all better stop praising ppl based off a screenshot of their lives on tv and Instagram posts. Better yet… imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is “I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin”. A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW! But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money. So anyone who has an issue with that FUCK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD! #mytherapistisgonnakillme
In a lengthy Instagram post she wrote:
“Imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is ‘I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin,'” Royce wrote in the caption to a text image post she shared to Instagram. “A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW!”
“But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money,” Reed added. “So anyone who has an issue with that F*CK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD!”
Read her full post above.
Reed claims their son wants to change his name and was crying because his father was “in his same city but won’t call, text, visit, or send note by pigeon.”
That’s when Howard’s special lady (his reported fiancé) stepped into the conversation with a subliminal shot aimed at Royce.
Royce hit back by calling the woman a “child” who needs to tell her “dad” (AKA Howard) to take care of her siblings (referring to his children). Peep Royce’s post below.
K. Michelle Reveals She’s Being Harassed, Stalked and Extorted
*Fans of K. Michelle are concerned after she shared a series of alarming messages about the drama unfolding in her personal life.
The singer took to her Twitter account this past weekend to share her frustration with the ever-increasing harassment she’s receiving.
“I have constant hate mail no matter how hard I try to help my community. I have people showing up at my home to get video footage of me,” K. Michelle tweeted before explaining that a woman attempted to extort her.
“I got a girl black mailing me4money telling me my husband is cheating on me,he’s mad @ me for talking 2her,my grandma just had a stroke,I got people trying 2stop my career,I have people making fun of my surgery&health,I have a random dude I never slept with lying on me.”
Check out her series of now-deleted tweets via the Instagram post below (be sure to SWIPE).
After K. Michelle tweeted “I just can’t do it anymore,” her fans were quick to send encouraging messages.
“I’m tired of always just being messed with and lied on,” she continued. “No matter how hard I try, people still manage to find a way to find something wrong with me or a way to gain clout. I’m over it… I just want it to be over… How much can one person really take.”
“We hope those close to her reach out and make sure she’s okay,” wrote theJasmineBrand.
“I remember watching the world turn on me and calling me liar,” K. Michelle wrote on Twitter late last week, MadameNoire reports. “Yep, I remember that. I’ll never forget.”
“The worse [sic] feeling ever,” she added. “Watch how you treat people, you never know what it’s doing to them.”
She didn’t go into detail about what triggered the posts, but she shared her truth following the relase of Tony Lanez’s “Daystar” album, on which he denies shooting at Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in the Hollywood Hills in July.
Fans previously called K. Michelle a liar after she accused ex-boyfriend Mickey “Memphitz” Wright of physically abusing her early in her career.
Rapper Asian Doll Apologizes After Fans Slam Her Pro-Trump Comments
*Rapper Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, is catching heat after voicing her support for President Trump.
“I f*ck with the n*gga Trump because the n*gga giving out a lot of money right now,” she said in a video post to fans. “I get my money in different ways, so I be around a lot of people who get they money in different ways too and they is up.” After noting her support for Trump re-election, fans didn’t hesitate to come at her sideways.
Hear/watch the message that’s got folks all worked up via the Twitter video below.
Asian Doll talks about her political opinions and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/UMIf2aNKQn
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2020
Despite the backlash over the video, Asian Da Brat stood by her comments, telling followers to “suck my d*ck.”
WATCH:
#PressPlay: #AsianDoll had a lil more to get off her chest following her post & delete about Trump. (SWIPE)
Fans took to social media to bash the rapper for not being informed on political issues.
One Twitter user noted, “Not surprised Asian doll fw Trump lol. She’s a dark skinned black woman who calls herself Asian. then her defense on live just now was “when I was little I used to call myself Mexican cause I liked Mexican food”
Check out some of the responses below to Asian Doll’s pro-Trump comments.
Asian Doll ultimately issued an apology.
In a now-deleted message, she wrote, “If you rock with me & I offended you I’m sorry I only care if I hurt people who genuine love me fr [100] I was having a high conversation & tweeted bout it VOTE FOR WHO YOU WANT EVERY VOTE COUNTS.” She added, “F*ck both of them at the end of the day but Shid we got 2 choices I was just saying cause it’s time to vote…..DAM.”
#AsianDoll allegedly tweeted and deleted her support for Trump in the upcoming presidential election
Toni Braxton Warns ‘Weasel’ David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’
*Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has reportedly stirred up a lot of family drama, and now he’s catching heat from her superstar sister.
“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” singer Toni Braxton shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”
Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.
Check out Toni’s post below.
Tamar’s relationship with Adefeso has been highlighted on her new WeTV reality series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”
Braxton sent an email to her WEtv bosses accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”
The letter was sent weeks before her alleged suicide attempt, according to Page Six.
The singer and her famous family have appeared on a reality show on the network for more than a decade.
Braxton detailed her downward spiral in the email, explaining that her family is in “disarray.”
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” she wrote.
She went on to call the network “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” she added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”
Braxton intends to channel her emotions into new music following her suicide attempt in a Los Angeles hotel room. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”
Braxton’s last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and she dropped a single last March, “Crazy Kind of Love.”
Check out her post below.
