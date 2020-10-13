Rapper Asian Doll Apologizes After Fans Slam Her Pro-Trump Comments

*Rapper Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, is catching heat after voicing her support for President Trump.

“I f*ck with the n*gga Trump because the n*gga giving out a lot of money right now,” she said in a video post to fans. “I get my money in different ways, so I be around a lot of people who get they money in different ways too and they is up.” After noting her support for Trump re-election, fans didn’t hesitate to come at her sideways.

Hear/watch the message that’s got folks all worked up via the Twitter video below.

READ MORE: ‘We Are Coming’: The Lincoln Project Drops New Anti-Trump Ad ‘Transfer’ (Watch Spot & Their ’60 Minutes’ Piece)

Asian Doll talks about her political opinions and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/UMIf2aNKQn — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2020

Despite the backlash over the video, Asian Da Brat stood by her comments, telling followers to “suck my d*ck.”

WATCH:

Fans took to social media to bash the rapper for not being informed on political issues.

One Twitter user noted, “Not surprised Asian doll fw Trump lol. She’s a dark skinned black woman who calls herself Asian. then her defense on live just now was “when I was little I used to call myself Mexican cause I liked Mexican food”

Check out some of the responses below to Asian Doll’s pro-Trump comments.

Asian Doll ultimately issued an apology.

In a now-deleted message, she wrote, “If you rock with me & I offended you I’m sorry I only care if I hurt people who genuine love me fr [100] I was having a high conversation & tweeted bout it VOTE FOR WHO YOU WANT EVERY VOTE COUNTS.” She added, “F*ck both of them at the end of the day but Shid we got 2 choices I was just saying cause it’s time to vote…..DAM.”