‘Our District Is In Ruins’: Republican Running Against Rep. Maxine Waters Releases Viral Ad (Watch)
*Joe Collins, the Republican Navy veteran running against U.S. Rep Maxine Waters in California, released an ad Monday that has already racked up millions of views on Twitter alone.
He took a page from fellow Black GOP candidate Kim Klacik, who is running to replace late longtime Rep. Elijah Cummings and went viral with an ad showing her walking through blighted neighborhoods in her district and blaming it on Democratic leadership.
Collins used the exact same tactic in his ad calling out Waters and pointing out that he grew up in the south Los Angeles district that she represents, yet no longer resides in.
“Do you know where I am right now?” Collins says in a video depicting him walking up to Waters’ house. “Maxine Waters’ $6 million mansion. Do you know where I’m not right now? Maxine Waters’ district. Yep, that’s right. Maxine does not live in her district, but I do.”
“I was born right here in South L.A., in a place Maxine refuses to live,” Collins continues. “Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins.”
Collins went on to list ways in which the city has declined in recent years, blaming it mostly on policies that Waters has supported.
Watch below:
‘We Must Have Vision’: Kanye West Drops First Presidential Campaign Ad, 3 Weeks Before Election (Watch)
*Apparently he’s still running.
With just 22 days left before Election Day, Kanye West has released his first presidential campaign ad.
West shared the roughly one minute long video on Monday afternoon in a tweet to his nearly 40 million followers. In the video, he discusses how Americans should focus on strengthening their religion and faith to improve the country.
“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” he said. “Through prayer, faith can be restored.”
West spoke against the backdrop of a black-and-white American flag and footage of families, including photos of West’s own family when he was a young boy.
“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to our world, but we should be servants to each other to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other — our fellow Americans — that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith with a sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families,” he said. “Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation — the kind of people — God intends us to be.”
The video ends with an “I am Kanye West and I approve this message” endorsement and text urging people to write him in on the ballot.
Watch below:
While the rapper has struggled to get on states’ ballots as he missed several crucial deadlines, he appears on the California ballot, though as a vice presidential candidate.
Obama’s Facts and Favorites
*Since leaving the Oval Office on January 20, 2017, President Barack Obama, the 44th Commander-in-Chief’s name has never quite left the world of politics.
This being in part to his predecessor, a Mr. Donald J. Trump, routinely finding the time to accuse or blame him for any number of things such as wiretapping Trump Tower, implementing restrictions on private labs that created Coronavirus test kit shortages, and leaving no manual on how to deal with a pandemic, to name just a few.
These accusations have and continue to be proven false.
1) The Department of Justice in 2017 found no evidence of a wiretapping (Abramson, A., Time 2017). 2) According to the newsroom organization ProPublica, as cited by the Guardian, test kit shortages for Coronavirus can be linked to the: “CDC’s choice to develop and distribute its own kit rather than use the one recommended by the World Health Organization.” A choice that proved ill-advised as their test worked incorrectly in identifying virus samples with Covid-19. 3) The Obama Administration did in fact leave the Trump White House with a 69-page pandemic manual entitled “Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents” (Dale, D., CNN 2020). Yet, despite these falsehoods that invoke the Obama name, the 44th President in his own right has kept his name relevant.
Out of the public’s eye, the former president has continued to stay politically active. Using his vast appeal and popularity over these past three years, President Obama has given his insight on the state of America and provided his support for democratic candidates. His biggest endorsement coming on April 14, 2020 when he backed his former running mate, Joe Biden in his bid for the Presidency. Speaking of endorsements, here is a list of 111 democratic candidates running at all levels of government in over 21 states being recommended by the former President. Take a look below.
MORE NEWS: Jay-Z Posts Bond for Alvin Cole’s Mother and Sisters Arrested at Wisconsin Protests
PRESIDENT OBAMA’S FINAL WAVE OF 2020 ENDORSEMENTS
ALASKA: Alyse Galvin, U.S. House (AK-AL)
ARIZONA: Mark Kelly, U.S. Senate; Tom O’Halleran, U.S. House (AZ-01); Hiral Tipirneni, U.S. House (AZ-06); Coral Evans, State House (LD-06); Felipe Perez, State House (LD-11); Jennifer Pawlik, State House (LD-17); Judy Schwiebert, State House (LD-20); Kelli Butler, State House (LD-28); Aaron Lieberman, State House (LD-28); Felicia French, State Senate (LD-06); JoAnna Mendoza,
State Senate (LD-11); AJ Kurdoglu, State Senate (LD-17); Doug Ervin, State Senate (LD-20); Christine Marsh, State Senate (LD-28)
COLORADO: Diane Mitsch Bush, U.S. House (CO-03)
CONNECTICUT: Jahana Hayes, U.S. House (CT-05)
DELAWARE: Sarah McBride, State Senate (SD-01)
FLORIDA: Alan Cohn, U.S. House (FL-15); Margaret Good, U.S. House (FL-16); Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, U.S. House (FL-26); Donna Shalala, U.S. House (FL-27), Joshua Hicks, State House (HD-11); Kayser Enneking, State House (HD-21); Patrick Henry, State House (HD-26); Geraldine Thompson, State House (HD-44); Jim Bonfiglio, State House (HD-89); Franccesca Cesti-Browne, State House (HD-115); Loranne Ausley, State Senate (SD-03); Patricia Sigman, State Senate (SD-09); José Javier Rodríguez, State Senate (SD-37); Javier Fernández, State Senate (SD-39)
GEORGIA: Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senate; Rev. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senate; Lucy McBath, U.S. House (GA-06); Carolyn Bourdeaux, U.S. House (GA-07); Sara Tindall Ghazal, State House (HD-45); Nakita Hemingway, State House (HD-104); Regina Lewis-Ward, State House (HD-109); Mokah Johnson, State House (HD-117); Robert Trammell, State House (HD-132); Joyce Barlow, State House (HD-151); Matielyn Jones, State Senate (SD-45)
HAWAII: Kaialiʻi (Kai) Kahele, U.S. House (HI-02)
IOWA: Charles Clayton, State House (HD-09); Jen Pellant, State House (HD-16); Heather Matson, State House (HD-38); Kayla Koether, State House (HD-55); Eric Gjerde, State House (HD-67); Christina Blackcloud, State House (HD-72); Kelcey Brackett, State House (HD-91); Jennifer Kakert, State House (HD-92); Marie Gleason, State House (HD-94)
KANSAS: Michelle De La Isla U.S. House (KS-02) Sharice Davids U.S. House (KS-03) Jo Ella Hoye State House (HD-17) Mari-Lynn Poskin State House (HD-20) Jennifer Day State House (HD-48) Ethan Corson State Senate (SD-07)
LOUISIANA: Adrian Perkins U.S. Senate
MICHIGAN: Gary Peters U.S. Senate, Hillary Scholten U.S. House (MI-03) Jon Hoadley U.S. House (MI-06) Elissa Slotkin U.S. House (MI-08) Haley Stevens U.S. House (MI-11) Matt Koleszar State House (HD-20) Julia Pulver State House (HD-39) Padma Kuppa State House (HD-41) Sheryl Kennedy State House (HD-48) Christine Morse State House (HD-61) Jim Haadsma State House (HD-62) Angela Witwer State House (HD-71) Chokwe Pitchford State House (HD-79)
MINNESOTA: Dan Feehan U.S. House (MN-01) Angie Craig U.S. House (MN-02) Aric Putnam State Senate (SD-14)
Aleta Borrud State Senate (SD-26) Bonnie Westlin State Senate (SD-34) Ann Johnson Stewart State Senate (SD-44)
Melisa López Franzen State Senate (SD-49) Susan Kent State Senate (SD-53) Lindsey Port State Senate (SD-56)
MISSOURI: Nicole Galloway- Governor, Jill Schupp U.S. House (MO-02)
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Dan Feltes Governor, Chris Pappas U.S. House (NH-01), Ann McLane Kuster U.S. House (NH-02) Sue Ford State Senate (SD-01) Jenn Alford-Teaster State Senate (SD-08) Shannon Chandley State Senate (SD-11); Melanie Levesque State Senate (SD-12) Kevin Cavanaugh State Senate (SD-16) Donna Soucy State Senate (SD-18)
NEW MEXICO: Ben Ray Luján U.S. Senate
NEW YORK: Nancy Goroff U.S. House (NY-01) Ritchie Torres U.S. House (NY-15)
OREGON: Peter DeFazio U.S. House (OR-04)
TEXAS: M.J. Hegar U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON: Carolyn Long U.S. House (WA-03) Kim Schrier U.S. House (WA-08)
WISCONSIN: Ron Kind U.S. House (WI-03) Sara Rodriguez State Assembly (AD-13) Deb Andraca State Assembly (AD-23) Emily Siegrist State Assembly (AD-24) Kriss Marion State Assembly (AD-51) Beth Meyers State Assembly (AD-74) Kristin Lyerly State Assembly (AD-88) Amanda WhiteEagle State Assembly (AD-92) Paul Piotrowski, State Senate (SD-24); Jonathon Hansen State Senate (SD-30) Brad Pffaf State Senate (SD-32)
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
‘We Are Coming’: The Lincoln Project Drops New Anti-Trump Ad ‘Transfer’ (Watch Spot & Their ’60 Minutes’ Piece)
*As a segment about The Lincoln Project was airing Sunday on “60 Minutes,” their latest anti-Trump ad was being unfurled on YouTube, this time targeting 45’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.
Titled “Transfer,” the spot from the group of prominent anti-Trump conservatives features a narrator saying: “Thank you, Mr. President, for taking off the mask. Thank you for threatening America with violence when you lose, demanding only your votes are counted, for trying to rig this election and intimidate voters, for embracing the tactics of the tyrants you admire, for trying to use those tactics against the American people. Thank you for making sure every American knows exactly who and what you are, because we’re perfectly aware — you aren’t joking and you aren’t trolling anyone. The future you and your pet senators want is just as it appears. But your time is nearing. Your legacy and your place in history awaits. A legacy of failure — a blight on our history. Defeat is coming. Accountability is coming. We are coming.”
Watch below:
And in case you missed their “Walk of Shame” spot released Friday, Oct. 9…
Below is Sunday’s “60 Minutes” segment on The Lincoln Project and the fury behind their disdain for the head of their party.
