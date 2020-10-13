‘Our District Is In Ruins’: Republican Running Against Rep. Maxine Waters Releases Viral Ad (Watch)

*Joe Collins, the Republican Navy veteran running against U.S. Rep Maxine Waters in California, released an ad Monday that has already racked up millions of views on Twitter alone.

He took a page from fellow Black GOP candidate Kim Klacik, who is running to replace late longtime Rep. Elijah Cummings and went viral with an ad showing her walking through blighted neighborhoods in her district and blaming it on Democratic leadership.

Collins used the exact same tactic in his ad calling out Waters and pointing out that he grew up in the south Los Angeles district that she represents, yet no longer resides in.

“Do you know where I am right now?” Collins says in a video depicting him walking up to Waters’ house. “Maxine Waters’ $6 million mansion. Do you know where I’m not right now? Maxine Waters’ district. Yep, that’s right. Maxine does not live in her district, but I do.”

“I was born right here in South L.A., in a place Maxine refuses to live,” Collins continues. “Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins.”

Collins went on to list ways in which the city has declined in recent years, blaming it mostly on policies that Waters has supported.

Watch below: