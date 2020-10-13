Obama’s Facts and Favorites

*Since leaving the Oval Office on January 20, 2017, President Barack Obama, the 44th Commander-in-Chief’s name has never quite left the world of politics.

This being in part to his predecessor, a Mr. Donald J. Trump, routinely finding the time to accuse or blame him for any number of things such as wiretapping Trump Tower, implementing restrictions on private labs that created Coronavirus test kit shortages, and leaving no manual on how to deal with a pandemic, to name just a few.

These accusations have and continue to be proven false.

1) The Department of Justice in 2017 found no evidence of a wiretapping (Abramson, A., Time 2017). 2) According to the newsroom organization ProPublica, as cited by the Guardian, test kit shortages for Coronavirus can be linked to the: “CDC’s choice to develop and distribute its own kit rather than use the one recommended by the World Health Organization.” A choice that proved ill-advised as their test worked incorrectly in identifying virus samples with Covid-19. 3) The Obama Administration did in fact leave the Trump White House with a 69-page pandemic manual entitled “Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents” (Dale, D., CNN 2020). Yet, despite these falsehoods that invoke the Obama name, the 44th President in his own right has kept his name relevant.

Out of the public’s eye, the former president has continued to stay politically active. Using his vast appeal and popularity over these past three years, President Obama has given his insight on the state of America and provided his support for democratic candidates. His biggest endorsement coming on April 14, 2020 when he backed his former running mate, Joe Biden in his bid for the Presidency. Speaking of endorsements, here is a list of 111 democratic candidates running at all levels of government in over 21 states being recommended by the former President. Take a look below.

PRESIDENT OBAMA’S FINAL WAVE OF 2020 ENDORSEMENTS

ALASKA: Alyse Galvin, U.S. House (AK-AL)

ARIZONA: Mark Kelly, U.S. Senate; Tom O’Halleran, U.S. House (AZ-01); Hiral Tipirneni, U.S. House (AZ-06); Coral Evans, State House (LD-06); Felipe Perez, State House (LD-11); Jennifer Pawlik, State House (LD-17); Judy Schwiebert, State House (LD-20); Kelli Butler, State House (LD-28); Aaron Lieberman, State House (LD-28); Felicia French, State Senate (LD-06); JoAnna Mendoza,

State Senate (LD-11); AJ Kurdoglu, State Senate (LD-17); Doug Ervin, State Senate (LD-20); Christine Marsh, State Senate (LD-28)

COLORADO: Diane Mitsch Bush, U.S. House (CO-03)

CONNECTICUT: Jahana Hayes, U.S. House (CT-05)

DELAWARE: Sarah McBride, State Senate (SD-01)

FLORIDA: Alan Cohn, U.S. House (FL-15); Margaret Good, U.S. House (FL-16); Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, U.S. House (FL-26); Donna Shalala, U.S. House (FL-27), Joshua Hicks, State House (HD-11); Kayser Enneking, State House (HD-21); Patrick Henry, State House (HD-26); Geraldine Thompson, State House (HD-44); Jim Bonfiglio, State House (HD-89); Franccesca Cesti-Browne, State House (HD-115); Loranne Ausley, State Senate (SD-03); Patricia Sigman, State Senate (SD-09); José Javier Rodríguez, State Senate (SD-37); Javier Fernández, State Senate (SD-39)

GEORGIA: Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senate; Rev. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senate; Lucy McBath, U.S. House (GA-06); Carolyn Bourdeaux, U.S. House (GA-07); Sara Tindall Ghazal, State House (HD-45); Nakita Hemingway, State House (HD-104); Regina Lewis-Ward, State House (HD-109); Mokah Johnson, State House (HD-117); Robert Trammell, State House (HD-132); Joyce Barlow, State House (HD-151); Matielyn Jones, State Senate (SD-45)

HAWAII: Kaialiʻi (Kai) Kahele, U.S. House (HI-02)

IOWA: Charles Clayton, State House (HD-09); Jen Pellant, State House (HD-16); Heather Matson, State House (HD-38); Kayla Koether, State House (HD-55); Eric Gjerde, State House (HD-67); Christina Blackcloud, State House (HD-72); Kelcey Brackett, State House (HD-91); Jennifer Kakert, State House (HD-92); Marie Gleason, State House (HD-94)

KANSAS: Michelle De La Isla U.S. House (KS-02) Sharice Davids U.S. House (KS-03) Jo Ella Hoye State House (HD-17) Mari-Lynn Poskin State House (HD-20) Jennifer Day State House (HD-48) Ethan Corson State Senate (SD-07)

LOUISIANA: Adrian Perkins U.S. Senate

MICHIGAN: Gary Peters U.S. Senate, Hillary Scholten U.S. House (MI-03) Jon Hoadley U.S. House (MI-06) Elissa Slotkin U.S. House (MI-08) Haley Stevens U.S. House (MI-11) Matt Koleszar State House (HD-20) Julia Pulver State House (HD-39) Padma Kuppa State House (HD-41) Sheryl Kennedy State House (HD-48) Christine Morse State House (HD-61) Jim Haadsma State House (HD-62) Angela Witwer State House (HD-71) Chokwe Pitchford State House (HD-79)

MINNESOTA: Dan Feehan U.S. House (MN-01) Angie Craig U.S. House (MN-02) Aric Putnam State Senate (SD-14)

Aleta Borrud State Senate (SD-26) Bonnie Westlin State Senate (SD-34) Ann Johnson Stewart State Senate (SD-44)

Melisa López Franzen State Senate (SD-49) Susan Kent State Senate (SD-53) Lindsey Port State Senate (SD-56)

MISSOURI: Nicole Galloway- Governor, Jill Schupp U.S. House (MO-02)

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Dan Feltes Governor, Chris Pappas U.S. House (NH-01), Ann McLane Kuster U.S. House (NH-02) Sue Ford State Senate (SD-01) Jenn Alford-Teaster State Senate (SD-08) Shannon Chandley State Senate (SD-11); Melanie Levesque State Senate (SD-12) Kevin Cavanaugh State Senate (SD-16) Donna Soucy State Senate (SD-18)

NEW MEXICO: Ben Ray Luján U.S. Senate

NEW YORK: Nancy Goroff U.S. House (NY-01) Ritchie Torres U.S. House (NY-15)

OREGON: Peter DeFazio U.S. House (OR-04)

TEXAS: M.J. Hegar U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON: Carolyn Long U.S. House (WA-03) Kim Schrier U.S. House (WA-08)

WISCONSIN: Ron Kind U.S. House (WI-03) Sara Rodriguez State Assembly (AD-13) Deb Andraca State Assembly (AD-23) Emily Siegrist State Assembly (AD-24) Kriss Marion State Assembly (AD-51) Beth Meyers State Assembly (AD-74) Kristin Lyerly State Assembly (AD-88) Amanda WhiteEagle State Assembly (AD-92) Paul Piotrowski, State Senate (SD-24); Jonathon Hansen State Senate (SD-30) Brad Pffaf State Senate (SD-32)

Source: The Office of Barack Obama

