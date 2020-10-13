New BLM-Inspired Gimlet/Spotify Podcast ‘Resistance’ Premiers Tomorrow / LISTEN to Trailer

*Rapper Common has signed on to host a new show for Audible called “Mind Power Mixtape” beginning next month.

The podcast is an Audible original show and will feature “intimate, candid and soulful conversations between Common and six revolutionary artists and activists as they discuss success, spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles,” Audible said in a description of the podcast.

Common’s lineup of confirmed guests already includes Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, comedian Tiffany Haddish, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, activist Bryan Stevenson, rapper Nas, and Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth. There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege,” said Common in a statement. “We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life — and that is the essence of Mind Power Mixtape. I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”

Here’s more from the press release:

Each 45-minute episode was recorded remotely, with Common leading the discussion from his home. Set to launch with six episodes on November 19, Mind Power Mixtape will be available exclusively on Audible. Members can access as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.

Common’s most recent Audible project is Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life. The audio-only musical narrative, recorded over the course of three nights of live performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, takes listeners on a magical journey as Common recounts stories of his childhood, reflects on his musical path, and shares personal heroes that inspired him artistically and as an activist. Bluebird Memories is part of Audible’s Words + Music programming, showcasing the personal stories of top global recording artists interwoven with their music.

“Common is an incredibly versatile and gifted artist and we are thrilled to showcase his positivity, energy and advocacy through ​Mind Power Mixtape,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “His last Audible Original, Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life, was a Words and Music masterpiece – one that truly resonated with our audience — so we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate on this new and thoughtful storytelling effort and share it with our passionate family of listeners.”

“Mind Power Mixtape” will debut Nov. 19 on Audible Plus.