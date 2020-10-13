Podcasts
New BLM-Inspired Gimlet/Spotify Podcast ‘Resistance’ Premiers Tomorrow / LISTEN to Trailer
*We’ve got news of a new podcast called “Resistance,” which premieres Oct. 14 and is hosted by producer, writer and poet Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.
Inspired by the movement for Black lives around the nation, the podcast brings a fresh perspective, driven by the power of the personal story, humanizing the headlines and engaging an array of voices from the front lines of the ongoing fight for justice.
Through bold and thoughtful storytelling and intimate, candid conversations with figures like Chi Ossé and D-Wreck of activist group Warriors in the Garden, “Resistance” explores the ways in which the events of the last five months have motivated activists to add their voices to the conversation around racial injustice in America, and inspired a new generation to fight for change.
Common to Host New Podcast Series for Audible, ‘Mind Power Mixtape’
*Rapper Common has signed on to host a new show for Audible called “Mind Power Mixtape” beginning next month.
The podcast is an Audible original show and will feature “intimate, candid and soulful conversations between Common and six revolutionary artists and activists as they discuss success, spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles,” Audible said in a description of the podcast.
Common’s lineup of confirmed guests already includes Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, comedian Tiffany Haddish, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, activist Bryan Stevenson, rapper Nas, and Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.
“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth. There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege,” said Common in a statement. “We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life — and that is the essence of Mind Power Mixtape. I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”
READ MORE: Queen Latifah Says Tiffany Haddish & Common Are Hilarious Together / Watch
Featuring intimate, candid and soulful conversations between @common and six revolutionary artists, the upcoming ‘Mind Power Mixtape’ will leave you inspired and grant you more perspective on overcoming obstacles. https://t.co/tVhYnLcQcF
— Audible (@audible_com) October 12, 2020
Here’s more from the press release:
Each 45-minute episode was recorded remotely, with Common leading the discussion from his home. Set to launch with six episodes on November 19, Mind Power Mixtape will be available exclusively on Audible. Members can access as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.
Common’s most recent Audible project is Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life. The audio-only musical narrative, recorded over the course of three nights of live performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, takes listeners on a magical journey as Common recounts stories of his childhood, reflects on his musical path, and shares personal heroes that inspired him artistically and as an activist. Bluebird Memories is part of Audible’s Words + Music programming, showcasing the personal stories of top global recording artists interwoven with their music.
“Common is an incredibly versatile and gifted artist and we are thrilled to showcase his positivity, energy and advocacy through Mind Power Mixtape,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “His last Audible Original, Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life, was a Words and Music masterpiece – one that truly resonated with our audience — so we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate on this new and thoughtful storytelling effort and share it with our passionate family of listeners.”
“Mind Power Mixtape” will debut Nov. 19 on Audible Plus.
This Week on FOX LA’s CULTURE CONVERSATIONS: Free Marie and Rocsi Diaz
Each week, host Mimi Brown is joined by leaders, change-makers, thinkers, creators, activists, and other diverse voices to explore the issues of race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and more of the pressing issues that affect our communities on a daily basis.
Culture Conversations airs each Friday at 10:00 AM PST on the FOX 11 Facebook page. Past episodes are also available on FoxLA.com.
MEET THIS WEEK’S GUESTS:
Free Marie and Rocsi Diaz (@missfree and @rocsidiaz):
Considered the “first ladies” of BET’s former flagship show 106 & Park, Free Marie and Rocsi Diaz are teaming up to use their platforms to inspire a new generation of voters to head to the polls.
As the election nears, the two join Mimi to discuss the myth that “our vote doesn’t count,” the importance of Black and Brown voters, the influence entertainers have in addressing social issues, and the even larger influence found within local communities.
READ THIS: Team of Two Black Women Gets Positive Review For Vegan Cosmetic Brand Called Center IN
FOR MORE CULTURE CONVERSATIONS, ENJOY PAST SHOWS:
- 16 (DOLORES HUERTA):
https://www.foxla.com/news/culture-conversations-amplifying-the-voice-of-dolores-huerta
- 15 (ROLAND MARTIN AND #CULTURETAGS):
https://www.foxla.com/news/culture-conversations-amplifying-the-voices-of-roland-martin-and-eunique-jones-gibson
- 14 (US SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS AND VAN LATHAN):
https://www.foxla.com/news/culture-conversations-us-surgeon-general-dr-jerome-adams-the-ringers-van-lathan
If you ever have any issues or questions, please email us at [email protected]
That goes directly to our editorial team working on the show.
You can also follow the conversation on social media: #cultureconversations
source:
Nicholas Greitzer
FOX First Run
FOX Television Stations
[email protected]
Cedric The Entertainer Explains How He Got His Name on Jalen Rose’s Podcast / LISTEN
*This week on the “Jalen Rose Renaissance Man” podcast, the former NBAer and current sports analyst for ESPN/ABC, interviewed his old friend Cedric the Entertainer.
For the podcast, Rose chatted with Cedric while he was on the golf course with Joe Pesci, and we talked about how he got the nickname “The Entertainer.”
It happened early in his career during a performance at a St. Louis comedy club where the MC referred to everyone as a comedian.
“But I sang when I got onstage, I did poems. I would do anything to fill up my time,” Cedric told me. “I said, ‘Don’t call me a comedian, call me an entertainer.’ [The MC] called me Cedric the Entertainer. I had a killer show and got a standing ovation. When I came off, he called me Cedric the Entertainer again, and I just kept it.”
Ceddy Ced also shared memories about Bernie Mac’s nonsensical catchphrases, and talked about his drinking buddy DL Hughley being the Keith Richards to his Mick Jagger. And since Ced, like Steve Harvey, is known for his old-school style, like hats and loud suits, they talked about why he would never perform in jeans and T-shirt like comedians do now.
Currently, Cedric is doing “The Neighborhood” on CBS and helping younger talent get their breaks in the industry. Rose says Ced is a natural mentor, a loyal friend, and it’s a bit surreal to think of where they’ve gone in life since meeting at the Comedy Store in LA in the ’90s.
Check out the Jalen Rose ‘Renaissance Man’ podcast:
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
