Killer Mike: Banking on Greenwood
*Killer Mike is a Grammy-winning rapper, who has excelled as a songwriter, actor, activist, and entrepreneur. As of Thursday, Oct. 9, he can add banker to his portfolio of titles.
Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is co-founder of the new Greenwood Bank. He shares ownership of Greenwood with civil rights icon and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of Bounce TV Network.
According to Killer Mike, who was born, raised, and still lives in Atlanta, Greenwood is a “FinTech Neobank,” which means it will function as an online bank/digital bank. Greenwood will offer full-service banking, to include savings and spending accounts, peer-to-peer money transfers, mobile deposits, Apple & Android Pay, Global ATM Networks, community reinvestments, two-day early pay, no hidden fees, and more. All deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000.
“Greenwood is the Black bank of the future,” said Killer Mike. “When I was called by Ryan Glover about partnering with him and Andrew Young to start Greenwood, I was interested because the bank, besides it being a savings, deposit, and investment institution, is looking at getting in the game of adding capital to small and medium businesses, and creating Black and Latinx businesses looking to grow.”
Glover adds:
“It’s no secret that traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community,” said Glover in a statement. “We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities.”
Greenwood Bank takes its name from “Black Wall Street,” which was part of the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a center of African American enterprise, entertainment, wealth, and an investment capital. At its apex, it was said the dollar in this elite financial Black sector of Tulsa circulated 36 times and stayed up to a year in the Black community before leaving.
The Greenwood District was destroyed in 1921, when mobs of white people torched and destroyed it. By many estimates, up to 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, with approximately 300 Black people killed.
The new Greenwood Bank, according to Killer Mike, wants to duplicate the longevity of the Black dollar that once circulated in the Black community of Tulsa. He said today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community, but only six hours in the Black community.
“Greenwood will be banking in the palm of your hand,” said Killer Mike. “Many things are going digital for African Americans. African Americans use their phones for banking, paying bills and other things more than other groups of people. Greenwood is perfect and fit for the time in terms of how we move around and bank. As brick and mortar banks are pulling out of our community, Black people still need access to banking as an alternative to check cashing places. Greenwood is the alternative. It’s perfect for our community.”
While the Greenwood Bank is interested in serving all age groups, Killer Mike wants a big presence from Black and Latinx in Generation X (individuals born between 1961 and 1981) and Generation Y or Millennials (individuals born between 1982 and 2004).
“I’m personally taking the challenge to get young people,” Killer Mike said. “My belief is that young people should be flocking to Greenwood the same way that our grandparents flocked to Black banks. Whether people live in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Los Angeles, or Compton, I believe that we can do it in all those places. Greenwood gives them the ability to do their banking with the phones right in our hands. This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future.”
While Greenwood won’t open officially until January 2021, the bank, since launching its website on Oct. 9, has amassed a sizable list of individuals wanting to open a Greenwood Bank account.
Opening an account will have other beneficial factors to impact Black and Latinx communities. According to Greenwood’s website, for every customer that signs up, the bank will provide five free meals to a family in need. With each swipe of a Greenwood debit card, it will prompt a donation to UNCF for education, or the NAACP to support civil rights initiatives. And every month, Greenwood will provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that is a Greenwood customer.
“The work that we did in the civil rights movement wasn’t just about being able to sit at the counter. It was also about being able to own the restaurant,” said Young. “Killer Mike, Ryan and I are launching Greenwood to continue this work of empowering Black and Brown people to have economic opportunity.”
To sign up for a Greenwood account or learn more about the bank, log on to www.bankgreenwood.com.
Yelp to Flag Businesses Accused of Racism (Video)
*Yelp has announced that it will start issuing warning labels for businesses that have been flagged for racist behavior.
This means that any business receiving a verified complaint about racism will have a huge banner at the top of the screen saying that the business acted in a racist manner. Yelp told the publication Eater that this includes “the use of racist language, symbols, or sentiment that clearly discredits the Black Lives Matter movement.”
The move comes after Yelp noticed a rising number of reviews alleging racist behavior from businesses. The site recorded a 133% growth in incidents spurred by media reports or social media posts compared to last year. The company says they have already put up over 450 alerts on businesses pages.
Watch a report about Yelp’s new policy below:
Black Lives Matter Eye Opener for Admitted Businesswoman of White Privilege
*White privilege is defined as “inherent advantages possessed by a White person on the basis of their race in a society characterized by racial inequality and injustice.”
Kelsey Kennedy, founder of the small, woman-owned CBD brand, Blossom and Stone, acknowledges being a White woman who has enjoyed a privileged life.
Protests across the country over the senseless police murders of Black men and women in what has been called a racial reckoning in America has not gone unnoticed by Kennedy.
Born and raised in South Orange County, California she said her family never talked about race when she was growing up.
“These last few months have been an eye-opening experience for me. While I always knew of my white privilege on a surface level, I don’t think I fully understood the depths of it until this year. While I can’t erase it, I can try and use it to help showcase and promote voices, perspectives, and opinions that are different from my own. Witnessing so many of my former favorite brands have their true colors exposed as a consequence of the Black Lives Matter movement, I knew that I wanted Blossom & Stone to be better from the start,” Kennedy told EURweb.com.
Her Los Angeles based company launched in Spring 2020 is looking to diversify their point of view by welcoming BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and LGBTQ+ writers, photographers, and content creators onto the Blossom and Stone team with a 6-month program.
She says their effort is “designed to support & amplify the voices of content creators with under 20k followers.” All content will always be credited. They will be selecting two to five participants by October 15. Find more information at https://bit.ly/33InJgs.
The genesis of Blossom and Stone started when in 2017 her fitness business “hit a rough spot.” She said she was not feeling connected to herself and a friend suggested she smoke some weed to feel better.
“Personally, I get really really high. I know plenty of people who can function (when high) but I’m not one of them,” Kennedy, an astrology addict with a strong belief in the power of plants, said.
But it was a conversation with another friend who asked whether she’d tried CBD that would give her the idea that planted the seed for her wellness brand business.
“CBD made me feel way more calm and grounding me,” she said about CBD, an abbreviation of cannabidiol the major component of medical marijuana. “Once I started getting deeper into it and realized it could be used topically, I have a lot of friends who use it for back pain and whose parents use it for arthritis.”
This is not Blossom & Stone’s first time amplifying BIPOC voices. In June, they highlighted Black-owned CBD and Beauty Brands while still in the first few months of launching their business.
Kennedy, married since January 2020, has been in the world of fitness and wellness for more than 10 years.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
Team of Two Black Women Gets Positive Review For Vegan Cosmetic Brand Called Center IN
*Despite the irregularities associated with the year 2020, black-owned cosmetic brand, Center IN, withstood the limitations by the sheer quality of its products and services.
The company’s growing popularity for its all-natural skincare products has increased sales ten-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team at Center IN consists of black women wielding that “black girl power” to push the brand’s inventory consisting of skincare and haircare products entirely designed by them.
Center IN Skincare & Candles was founded by Licensed Esthetician, Nesha Blair, and entrepreneur, TK Trinidad. Blair’s valuable expertise in skincare and wellness, gives Center IN an edge to produce unique handmade skincare products and candles that are all-natural and Trinidad’s by any means necessary business development skills help to make the brand a one of a kind force to contend with. True to their mission statement of making innovative products available to people for improved mental wellbeing. Blair and Trinidad reveal their goal is, “To develop products for the body, mind, and soul that will remind one to look beyond the obvious.”
Much has been said about the fragrances created at Center IN. They are reportedly made from the highest quality of natural essential oils without the addition of any artificial substances. Being a unisex brand, Center IN has been the delight of many people looking to experience the best skincare and wellness routines.
What makes Center IN stand out is its brand image of being an all-black woman-owned company, a perfect example of black women empowerment. The successfully managed business proves how black women can hold up their own and even turn around a situation like the pandemic to their advantage. In doing so, Blair and Trinidad have shown keen business acumen backed of course by a string of products meeting its business goals.
Center IN has been lauded for the quality of its products and affordability. The products marketed by Center IN reflect the company’s high standards and commitment to customer value. Among the popular offerings are massage candles, body wash, body scrubs, beard shampoos, beard oil, hair oil, beard shampoo and body butter made from ingredients like natural cocoa butter, charcoal, brown sugar and turmeric. Keen to contribute its fair share to sustain the earth without compromising on quality, all Center IN products are homemade and completely vegan.
In addition to its sales activities, Center IN offers online consultation services on skincare and judging from a few customer reviews, they do not cost a lot. The perfect blend of quality and affordability has no doubt worked for Nesha Blair and TK Trinidad. Apparently, the secret is simple like the brand’s motto says, “We treat our customers like we want to be treated”.
For more information: https://centerin.co/collections/all
source:
TK Trinidad & Nesha Blair
CENTER IN SKINCARE & CANDLES
Email: [email protected]
