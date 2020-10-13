Legal
Kanye West’s Manager (Bu Thiam) Sued for $3 Million
*ATLANTA – Music industry veteran Bu Thiam was sued in Atlanta on Friday for $3 million dollars after allegedly failing to pay royalties to songwriter Maurice “Verse” Simmonds.
The lawsuit filed in Fulton County requests a full accounting from Thiam and his company Bu Vision. The company signs songwriters to share in the income on their song placements. But, the lawsuit states that Simmonds, known in the industry as “Verse”, has not been accounted for his hit songs.
“I’ve written for the likes of Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz, to just name a few and still have not been paid for nearly a decade,” Simmonds said in discussing the suit. The lawsuit requests that the Court order Thiam to place all monies in a trust pending the outcome of the suit.
“We have tried to work with Mr. Thiam and his representatives for over a year to resolve things and it is most unfortunate that Brothers have to end up in Court fighting it out over something that contractually should have been honored, i.e., paying the man what is due to him,” said Attorney James L. Walker, Jr. (@jameswalkerjresq) of Atlanta-based Walker & Associates which filed the lawsuit with his co-counsel Lisa James.
The counts in the suit include breach of contract, fraud, failure to account (or pay royalties), conversion and urges the court to put all funds in a constructive trust.
“It is ironic that Kanye West and his manager Bu Thiam, the brother of rapper Akon are out here talking about black artists, bad contracts and doing our people right,” Walker reminded. “Well, let’s start that with ‘our people’ who are signed to contracts with Mr. Thiam like our client Mr. Simmonds.”
West, a very successful artist and business man, along with Thiam recently told news outlet, Rolling Stone, that he was the victim of a bad contract with his record label, although it was a standard deal, and has demanded freedom from his publishing deal and that all artists be empowered from bad deals.
He has explicitly stated that the music industry is comparable to a “modern day slave ship” and that he is dedicated to improving the music industry for artists. West has reportedly even taken on the task to help Taylor Swift get her master’s back from super manager, Scooter Braun.
“It is wonderful that Kanye is doing these things for artists and songwriters. I just wish his manager Bu Thiam would follow that example and do right by me,” Simmonds added.
A copy of the complaint can be viewed on www.walkerandassoc.com.
ABOUT JAMES L. WALKER, ESQ.
James L. Walker, Jr. serves as the managing partner of J. Walker and Associates, LLC, a firm specializing in entertainment and corporate law. In addition to litigation and negotiating contracts on behalf of more than 300 high profile clients within the sports and entertainment field, he regularly represents buyers and sellers in structuring, negotiating, financing and documenting sophisticated business acquisitions.
Walker holds undergraduate and law degrees from Howard University and a Masters in Divinity from Yale University. He has taught adjunct classes and workshops at the law schools of University of Connecticut, Yale, Harvard, Boston College and George Washington University. Walker is the author of This Business of Urban Music, the first reference book about the legal and business aspects of urban and gospel music, and has also been a regular guest commentator for FOX, CBS, CNN, and BET. For more information, visit: www.WalkerandAssoc.com.
source:
Amber Smith
Executive Assistant
Walker & Associates, LLC
www.walkerandassoc.com
Mentally Ill Texas Man Suing for $1M After Horse-Mounted White Officers Led Him by Rope [VIDEO]
*The mentally ill Black man in Texas whose arrest sparked national outrage after white officers mounted on horses led him by rope across town to the jailhouse, is now suing the city of Galveston and its police department for $1 million.
Donald Neely, 44, was homeless at the time when he was arrested for trespassing at the Park Board of Galveston on Aug. 3, 2019, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Galveston police previously released bodycam video from the two horse-mounted white officers who led Neely down the street by a rope with his hands cuffed behind him (see clip below).
“This is going to look really bad!” Officer Patrick Brosch can be heard telling Officer Amanda Smith in the footage. The officers claim there were no police vehicles in the area at the time to properly transport Neely to the precinct.
“We’ve just gotta do what we’ve gotta do,” Brosch can be heard telling Neely.
After an image of Neely being escorted down the street by the two officers went viral, Galveston Police Chief, Vernon Hale, issued the following statement: “First and foremost I must apologize to Mr. Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment,” he said. “Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest.”
The department said it changed the policy so the technique will never be used again, Complex reported. “[We] will review all mounted training and procedures for more appropriate methods,” Hale added
Donald’s sister-in-law also addressed the incident, saying he is mentally ill, homeless, and that he “gets arrested often for trespassing.”
Many noted across social media that images of the mounted white officers leading Neely using a rope was reminiscent of pictures showing slaves in chains.
The lawsuit filed in Galveston County court last week argues the officers “knew or should have believed that Neely — being a Black man — being led with a rope and by mounted officers down a city street as though he was a slave, would find this contact offensive.”
Neely is seeking $1 million in damages for emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and negligence. He’s also demanding a trial by jury, per Fox News.
“Neely felt as though he was put on display as slaves once were,” the lawsuit states, according to KPRC. “He suffered from fear because one of the horses was acting dangerously, putting Neely in fear of being drug down the street by a run-away horse.”
Jay-Z Posts Bond for Alvin Cole’s Mother and Sisters Arrested at Wisconsin Protests
*Rapper Jay-Z posted bond for the mother of Alvin Cole after she was arrested in Wisconsin during a protest over the police killing of her son.
Protesters took to the streets in Wauwatosa last week after the district attorney announced he would not press charges against a Black police officer who fatally shot Cole outside a Milwaukee mall in February.
Cole was the third fatal shooting in the past five years for Officer Joseph Mensah, and the prior shootings were also ruled justified, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reports.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm detailed in a 14-page report that Cole was carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun, and that body camera footage/audio shows that he fired a shot while fleeing from officers and refusing commands to drop the gun.
Despite not pressing charges, the report suggests Mensah be terminated from the police department.
“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote, ABC 13 reports. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”
Cole’s mother was one of the dozens of protesters arrested Thursday night.
Jay-Z and his Team Roc reportedly paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Cole, her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah, along with several protesters who were arrested at the demonstration, accordign to ET.
Tracy Cole was allegedly injured after officers used “excessive force” during the arrests.
“Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father,” said Dania Diaz, the executive director for Team Roc.
An attorney for Alvin Cole’s family has denied police claims that he fired a gun at officers before his death.
“At the time Cole’s firearm was recovered from the pavement of the parking lot, there was a spent casing in the chamber of the gun,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The loaded extended magazine was recovered from the inside of the sling bag, indicating that the firearm was only capable of firing a round that was in the chamber. This means that Cole, presuming he fired the one round in the chamber as he was running, did not have any more bullets in the gun at the time he was shot.”
An independent report released this week noted that Mensah should be fired because the probability is high that he will shoot a fourth person.
Tory Lanez Reacts to Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*Rapper Tory Lanez (real name is Daystar Peterson) has responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion after the two had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
On Friday, the Canadian-born artist took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
We previouly reported, on “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
