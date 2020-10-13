K. Michelle Reveals She’s Being Harassed, Stalked and Extorted

*Fans of K. Michelle are concerned after she shared a series of alarming messages about the drama unfolding in her personal life.

The singer took to her Twitter account this past weekend to share her frustration with the ever-increasing harassment she’s receiving.

“I have constant hate mail no matter how hard I try to help my community. I have people showing up at my home to get video footage of me,” K. Michelle tweeted before explaining that a woman attempted to extort her.

“I got a girl black mailing me4money telling me my husband is cheating on me,he’s mad @ me for talking 2her,my grandma just had a stroke,I got people trying 2stop my career,I have people making fun of my surgery&health,I have a random dude I never slept with lying on me.”

After K. Michelle tweeted “I just can’t do it anymore,” her fans were quick to send encouraging messages.

“I’m tired of always just being messed with and lied on,” she continued. “No matter how hard I try, people still manage to find a way to find something wrong with me or a way to gain clout. I’m over it… I just want it to be over… How much can one person really take.”

“I remember watching the world turn on me and calling me liar,” K. Michelle wrote on Twitter late last week, MadameNoire reports. “Yep, I remember that. I’ll never forget.”

“The worse [sic] feeling ever,” she added. “Watch how you treat people, you never know what it’s doing to them.” She didn’t go into detail about what triggered the posts, but she shared her truth following the relase of Tony Lanez’s “Daystar” album, on which he denies shooting at Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in the Hollywood Hills in July. Fans previously called K. Michelle a liar after she accused ex-boyfriend Mickey “Memphitz” Wright of physically abusing her early in her career.