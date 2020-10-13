Jeremy Strong & Aaron Sorkin On New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ / EUR Exclusive-WATCH

*Netflix’s latest release, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” has Oscar buzz written all over it.

The film was written and directed by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. Boasting an all-star cast, the story is based on real life events that followed protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

What started as a peaceful anti-Vietnam war rally, turned into a violent altercation between protesters, Chicago police and the National Guard.

Organizers of the protest included Yippies Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong, “Succession”), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne, ‘Fantastic Beasts’) of the Students for a Democratic Society and Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdual-Mateen, Watchmen) one of the founders of the Black Panther party – he had never met the other defendants in the case – were falsely charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.

The trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

The film has several themes connected to the current 2020 American climate; violent police clashes with protestors and police, rumors of extremist purposely causing chaos in the streets, all with one of the most significant presidential elections happening this November.

EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Sorkin and Strong about the project and the challenges they had in filming it. One of Sorkin’s motivations for making the movie was Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016. The idea for a film was brought to him in 2006 when legendary director Steven Spielberg pitched him the idea.

It took 13 years for the project to finally move into production, having undergone significant cast changes, rewrites, and Sorkin moving into the director’s chair for the second time in his career.

Strong revealed that he learned a great deal about the 60s movements through his previous work with Ava Duvernay on “Selma” and Kathryn Bigelow on “Detroit.” Both films took place in the mid to late 60s.

“I spent a lot of time reading and learning about the period, and filling in holes in my own knowledge. It’s a period in our history that I care deeply about, and I am excited to be serving this story.”

Strong is fresh off an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Series for his role as Kendall Roy on “Succession.”

The film also stars Joseph Gordan-Levitt, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance andAlex Sharp.

A limited theatre run began September 25. The film will be available on Netflix October 16.