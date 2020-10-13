Entertainment
Jeremy Strong & Aaron Sorkin On New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Netflix’s latest release, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” has Oscar buzz written all over it.
The film was written and directed by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. Boasting an all-star cast, the story is based on real life events that followed protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
What started as a peaceful anti-Vietnam war rally, turned into a violent altercation between protesters, Chicago police and the National Guard.
Organizers of the protest included Yippies Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong, “Succession”), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne, ‘Fantastic Beasts’) of the Students for a Democratic Society and Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdual-Mateen, Watchmen) one of the founders of the Black Panther party – he had never met the other defendants in the case – were falsely charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.
The trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
The film has several themes connected to the current 2020 American climate; violent police clashes with protestors and police, rumors of extremist purposely causing chaos in the streets, all with one of the most significant presidential elections happening this November.
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Sorkin and Strong about the project and the challenges they had in filming it. One of Sorkin’s motivations for making the movie was Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016. The idea for a film was brought to him in 2006 when legendary director Steven Spielberg pitched him the idea.
It took 13 years for the project to finally move into production, having undergone significant cast changes, rewrites, and Sorkin moving into the director’s chair for the second time in his career.
Strong revealed that he learned a great deal about the 60s movements through his previous work with Ava Duvernay on “Selma” and Kathryn Bigelow on “Detroit.” Both films took place in the mid to late 60s.
“I spent a lot of time reading and learning about the period, and filling in holes in my own knowledge. It’s a period in our history that I care deeply about, and I am excited to be serving this story.”
Strong is fresh off an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Series for his role as Kendall Roy on “Succession.”
The film also stars Joseph Gordan-Levitt, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance andAlex Sharp.
A limited theatre run began September 25. The film will be available on Netflix October 16.
Toni Braxton Warns ‘Weasel’ David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’
*Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has reportedly stirred up a lot of family drama, and now he’s catching heat from her superstar sister.
“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” singer Toni Braxton shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”
Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.
Check out Toni’s post below.
READ MORE: Trina Braxton Slams Abuse Claims by Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
This past Monday I explained on my first Live YouTube show how the 99% and their children are in danger of PERMANENTLY falling behind the 1% in wealth, power and lifelong opportunities. I gave you 7 concrete (for many of you) “never before known” techniques and strategies to REDUCE YOUR TAXES and increase your wealth (see my YouTube page for a rerun). Tomorrow I will speak to the young amongst us. Whether you are a 16 year old looking forward to college and all the other opportunities life has to offer, a 26 year old searching for direction and trying to figure out how to make more of an impact on the world around you, or a 45 year old currently wondering how you got stuck in the vicious cycle you’re currently in. Looking for new opportunities in life. I will give you concrete tools and strategies to help you BREAK THE CHAINS OF MEDIOCRITY. Rise to achieve your true potentials extent….and your true potential is defined only as the size and scale of your imagination. Join me on my second YouTube broadcast tomorrow, Monday April 27 at 3PM/PST (6PM/EST)- “Let’s Talk Money: Wealth Demystified with David Adefeso.” YouTube link on BIO! #Money #Wealth #DavidAdefeso
Tamar’s relationship with Adefeso has been highlighted on her new WeTV reality series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”
Braxton sent an email to her WEtv bosses accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”
The letter was sent weeks before her alleged suicide attempt, according to Page Six.
The singer and her famous family have appeared on a reality show on the network for more than a decade.
Braxton detailed her downward spiral in the email, explaining that her family is in “disarray.”
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” she wrote.
She went on to call the network “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” she added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”
View this post on Instagram
Braxton intends to channel her emotions into new music following her suicide attempt in a Los Angeles hotel room. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”
Braxton’s last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and she dropped a single last March, “Crazy Kind of Love.”
Check out her post below.
View this post on Instagram
Journalist Recalls Prince Visiting Him to ‘Gobble’ Pain Pills ‘Like They Were M&Ms’
*The late-great Prince is said to have had a pill addiction so bad that he once gobbled up a friend’s stash of prescribed opioids.
According to Page Six, in “This Thing Called Life,” author Neal Karlen recounts an injury he suffered in 1997 while Rollerblading and the conversation he had with Prince about the “unlimited” supply of Percocet pills he was prescribed for the pain from breaking several bones in his leg.
Karlen said Prince wanted to come over immediately, which “was not in character.”
“He’d been to my apartment but not for a few years, and for him to schlep so far to pay a little sympathy call felt … meaningful,” Karlen recalls.
Turns out Prince just wanted some painkillers, according to Karlen.
READ MORE: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Give Fans Tour of ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion [VIDEO]
“I didn’t even have time to offer him a glass of water before he spied the white Walgreen’s bottle of pills in my living room,” he writes.
“Prince gobbled a third of the bottle like they were M&Ms, and my heart sank. It was f—king true. I’d heard rumors for years that he’d been off and on heavy painkillers ever since the ‘Purple Rain’ tour a dozen years before,” he continued.
Prince reportedly carried on a conversation with the Minneapolis writer from 1985 until two weeks before his death.
On April 20, 2016, Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at age 57.
Elsewhere in the book, Karlen writes:
He would really begin to learn, or care, about other people and their needs starting around age 40. He gave away instruments and computers. He funded libraries and school lunches. He gave a million dollars a year to the Minneapolis Urban League. And he didn’t care that his philanthropic efforts, even though they dwarfed most celebrities’, were kept as quiet as if they were his most lethal secrets.
But eventually he tried. He hugged long-lost friends. He talked nostalgically once in a while. And it saved his life, long before an overdose of fentanyl took it. …
“This Thing Called Life” is in bookstores now.
Childhood Friends: Sydney Sweeny, Madison Iseman Star in ‘Nocturne’ as Twins/ WATCH
*Once high school schoolmates in real life, both Sydney Sweeny and Madison Iseman take on the roles of twins in the Amazon exclusive “Nocturne.”
Throughout the film, the twins nearly hate each other, but of course, on set, it’s the total opposite. The roles weren’t that hard to tap into because the two stars have history.
“It was nice that Sydney and I were friends from high school, so we already have the chemistry there, which was really nice, Iseman says.
As if being Twins weren’t extreme enough, the film takes us through the unsettling rivalry between the sisters. The death of a fellow classmate brings supernatural forces into the lives of Vivian & Juliet.
“I always try to find characters that are different from each other,” Sweeney says. “When reading Juliet, I loved the emotional roller coaster and psychological mentality she goes through. Just bringing that to life, anything that would happen to her would affect me. It was really cool tapping into those places.”
MORE NEWS: The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. Launches Original Audio and Video Series: ‘Music Day: A Verified Hit’ Podcast
Throughout the film, you’ll see the duo battle a lot of inner-emotional envy.
“It was a lot of jealousy and hate. They love each other but they’re siblings so, you hate each other but you love each other. You want each other to succeed but you don’t want each other to succeed. It’s this whole battle mentally and emotionally,” Sweeny told us.
As the rivalry grows, Juliet discovers the nightmarish cost of achieving perfection. “You’ll really see the dark side of jealousy and what it would do to a person,” says Iseman.
“Nocturne” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2020.
