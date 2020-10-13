Social Heat
Is Travis Scott Being Used by McDonald’s to Cover Up Ongoing Racial Discrimination Lawsuits?
*Amid their successful collaborations with Travis Scott and Latin star J Balvin, McDonald’s is denying cover up allegations while they face two major racial discrimination lawsuits filed against them by current and former Black employees and franchise owners.
Per The Washington Post, one lawsuit, filed by two former executives in January 2020, claim the chain “conducted a ruthless purge” of its Black leaders and fostered a “hostile and abusive work environment” for Black executives and franchise owners.
A second lawsuit, filed in September and comprised of 52 Black franchise owners, claims they were subjected to “systematic and covert racial discrimination” since the 1980s.
Meanwhile, two race historians, Marcia Chatelain and Chin Jou, are claiming the company “should be in the doghouse when it comes to African Americans right now.”
However, in a response to XXL, a rep says, “Any claim that McDonald’s collaboration with Travis Scott was launched in response to recent litigation is completely false. We teamed up with Travis—and our newest celebrity partner, J Balvin—because of their love for the McDonald’s brand, their widespread appeal and their loyal following among our younger customers and our crew.”
Social Heat
They Did it Again: Fabolous and Emily B Welcome Third Child Together
*If you haven’t heard, let us inform you that rapper Fabolous and his lady, Emily Bustamante, are now parents for the 3rd time together.
Over the weekend, the shoe designer, 39, and the rapper, 42, shared a video of her hospital bracelet with the date “10/10,” to her Instagram Story on Sunday night. Emily also shared a video of her oldest daughter Taina Williams tucking the newborn in.
So far, Fobolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, hasn’t spoken publicly on the newest addition.
Emily B and Fabolous share two sons, Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5. Emily also has a 22-year-old daughter, Taina, from a previous relationship.
It hasn’t always been peachy between Fab and Emily, EUR readers will recall a couple of years go, the couple made headlines after Fabolous allegedly knocked Emily’s two front teeth out. He turned himself in and was arrested on domestic violence charges. He was indicted on four felony charges in October 2018.
Well, they appear to happy at this point, but who knows what the real deal is between them. Anyway, let’s wish Fabolous and Emily the best and say congrats to them on the new addition to their family.
Entertainment
Pesky Halloween Costumes Are FLY-ing Off the Shelves After VP Debate!
*The now very popular fly costume sold out on the website HalloweenCostumes.com and they told TMZ that their supplier ran out of the costume days after the Vice Presidential debate.
The accompanying accessories are also sold out on the site as well but the costume company is hoping to restock on Friday.
Another costume company, 3 Wishes, took the opportunity to create short white-haired wigs with flies if anyone wants to be the perfect Mike Pence for Halloween.
The description for the “Debate Fly Wig” reads, “MAKE YOUR HEAD GREAT AGAIN! Look fly and steal the spotlight at your next party with this Debate Fly Wig, perfect for when being a fly on the wall just won’t do!”
Social Heat
Boyfriend & Mom Arrested for Killing Her 2-Yr-Od Daughter Who was Left in SEWAGE Drain!
*Another tragic case of a child being murdered by the people who are supposed to love her and keep her safe.
A Houston woman and her boyfriend have been charged for the murder of two-year-old Maliyah Rosalie Bass who was discovered in a sewage drain.
Sahara Ervin, 20, and Travion Thompson, 21, were arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.
The most sickening part to this crime is that the couple appeared angry and distraught in public upon discovering the child’s death.
They initially claimed that the child went missing while playing in the courtyard.
During the search, Thompson even scolded the police saying, “Y’all are supposed to have four, five dogs looking for my baby.”
