Dr. Dre’s Wife Could Be Charged with Embezzlement Amid Divorce Battle

*Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement.

We previouly reported… according to TMZ_tv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that she drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.

On Tuesday, Dr. Dre’s business partner, Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming that Young withdrew the funds without authorization, TMZ reports.

Nicole allegedly claimed she had a right to the money because her name is on the account. However, she could be charged with embezzlement.

News of the LAPD investigation comes after Dr. Dre won a legal battle against Nicole. Earlier this month, a judge rejected her claim to have Dr. Dre pay $1.5 million in monthly alimony after the music mogul proved he’s still supporting her lifestyle.

The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.

Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.

Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.